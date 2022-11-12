Signs of growth are beginning to show for the Ohio State men’s basketball team. Entering the season with 10 of its 14 players new to the program, Ohio State (2-0) has gotten off to an unblemished start this season. The Buckeyes round out their season-opening three-game homestand Wednesday against Eastern Illinois, which will be their third-consecutive non-Power 5 opponent.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO