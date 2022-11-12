Read full article on original website
Lantern
Football: Ohio State remains No. 2, top 5 unchanged in third CFP rankings
Ohio State held its place at No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, unveiled Tuesday following its 56-14 win over Indiana. The top five remained unchanged, and the Buckeyes are still one spot behind defending national champion No. 1 Georgia, which maintained its 10-0 record with a 45-19 win over Mississippi State Saturday.
Lantern
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘hungry to see more,’ prepares for Eastern Illinois
Signs of growth are beginning to show for the Ohio State men’s basketball team. Entering the season with 10 of its 14 players new to the program, Ohio State (2-0) has gotten off to an unblemished start this season. The Buckeyes round out their season-opening three-game homestand Wednesday against Eastern Illinois, which will be their third-consecutive non-Power 5 opponent.
Lantern
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State earns spot in NCAA Tournament
The Buckeyes are heading back to the NCAA Tournament. For the first time under head coach Brian Maisonneuve, and the first time since 2015, the Ohio State men’s soccer team (10-3-5, 5-3-2 Big Ten) earned an at-large seed in the tournament Monday. The Buckeyes, led by Big Ten Midfielder...
Lantern
Men’s Swim and Dive: Buckeyes remain unbeaten with win over Denison
The No. 12 Ohio State men’s swim and dive team faced Denison Friday at the Bill and Mae McCorkle Aquatics Pavilion in Columbus, defeating the Big Red with a score of 182-106. The Buckeyes are currently undefeated in regular season play, defeating Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, 187.5 –...
Lantern
HEADS UP aims to improve health literacy in underprivileged youth
Health Education and Development Services for Underprivileged Populations — a student organization — has spent five years connecting with schools across Ohio to empower underprivileged students to pursue medical careers and become their own health advocates. Brielle Davidson, a second-year medical student and president of HEADS UP, said...
Lantern
President Johnson speaks out on racism, antisemitism in universitywide email
University President Kristina M. Johnson condemned recent incidents on campus involving racist and antisemitic messages in a universitywide email Tuesday. The email comes after an increase in racism and antisemitism has been found nationally and on Ohio State’s campuses, Johnson said. She said the behavior violates the university’s shared values, and “there is no room for hate in our home.”
Lantern
Thanks for giving: Volunteer opportunities in Columbus before and during Thanksgiving Break
Thanksgiving is about taking a break, spending time with loved ones and giving thanks. During this time of reflection, volunteering is a way to donate time and energy to the Columbus community. For those unable to volunteer, there are still many ways to give back this holiday season. Donations of...
Lantern
Team Ball collective to host 'Thanksgroovin’ Get Down’ event
In the spirit of being thankful, Team Ball — a local artist collective — will host its first “Thanksgroovin’ Get Down” event Saturday, showcasing multiple Columbus bands. The event will be held at local music bar Double Happiness — located at 482 S. Front St....
