Sorry but Elizabeth Warren is not good for MA. Nothing but a hypocrite and needs to be voted out. She just likes filling her pockets. Always has and always will.
I pray she loses next election. she is nothing but in emotional nut case. useless for the mass middle class.
Hallelujah!! Kari Lake just won Arizona!! GOD just now revealed another message to his True Phrophets:” Your Victory is here and your Rightful President returns way sooner than you think!” Hallelujah!! GOD rules GOD Judges GOD wins!! As GOD said: “ This nation belongs to me NOT your enemies!!!! “. GO and listen to one of the great Phrophets: Julie Green of JGM Ministry on RUMBLE!!! Her phrophecies always get fulfilled!!! Praise and thanks and Glory be to GOD in Jesus name 🙏❤️🙏
Comments / 60