ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 60

Lory Lavoie
3d ago

Sorry but Elizabeth Warren is not good for MA. Nothing but a hypocrite and needs to be voted out. She just likes filling her pockets. Always has and always will.

Reply(9)
51
Chris Caney
3d ago

I pray she loses next election. she is nothing but in emotional nut case. useless for the mass middle class.

Reply
32
ciara
3d ago

Hallelujah!! Kari Lake just won Arizona!! GOD just now revealed another message to his True Phrophets:” Your Victory is here and your Rightful President returns way sooner than you think!” Hallelujah!! GOD rules GOD Judges GOD wins!! As GOD said: “ This nation belongs to me NOT your enemies!!!! “. GO and listen to one of the great Phrophets: Julie Green of JGM Ministry on RUMBLE!!! Her phrophecies always get fulfilled!!! Praise and thanks and Glory be to GOD in Jesus name 🙏❤️🙏

Reply(7)
15
Related
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell is sounding a different tune on Ukraine than Kevin McCarthy, and vowing the Senate GOP will work to ensure “timely delivery of needed weapons.”

The Senate minority leader insists Republicans will continue funding Ukraine’s defense. What's happening: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to break from his House counterpart on Friday, calling on the Biden administration to expedite military aid to Ukraine and vowing that Senate Republicans will work to ensure “timely delivery of needed weapons.”
The Intercept

AOC Responds to Critics: “If Someone Makes a Mistake, It’s Not the Same Thing as Someone Selling Out”

When Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez upset Joe Crowley in the summer of 2018, the political environment on the left was drastically different than today. The Bernie Sanders campaign in 2016 had brought together disparate progressive forces and merged them into something resembling a political movement. That energy buoyed Ocasio-Cortez and what would become known as the Squad, and only grew stronger throughout 2019 and into the presidential race, where Sanders won the popular vote in the Iowa caucuses, finished on top in New Hampshire, and blew the other candidates out in Nevada, producing a meltdown among the party establishment and on cable news.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

NY Democrat who lost his race criticizes AOC, saying she didn't campaign much and 'was nowhere to be found'

A New York Congressman who lost his seat in the midterm elections criticized New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying she didn't do enough to help. Sean Patrick Maloney has represented New York's 17th congressional district in the House of Representatives since 2013 but lost to his Republican rival this week, a stunning defeat for the party.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Live Results: Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal beat Trump-endorsed Republican Leora Levy in Connecticut's US Senate race

Explore more race results below. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal defeated Republican Leora Levy and will continue to represent Connecticut in the US Senate. Levy was one of 22 Republican Senate candidates that President Donald Trump endorsed. Blumenthal was expected to win the election. Election 2022 Connecticut Results Explore more election...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Intercept

A Controversial Decision in Oregon Could Cost Democrats the House

Against all odds, Democrats continue to have a plausible path to retaining the House majority, putting a microscope on strategic decisions made by party leaders in the final weeks of the campaign. The race may even come down to a single seat, elevating the cost to the party of its underperformance in the home state of Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee whose high-profile bigfooting of a fellow Democrat ended with his surprise loss on Tuesday.
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?

Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midtermsWhat are the US midterm elections and when are they due?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
GEORGIA STATE
WGME

Democrats keep control of Legislature for the 3rd straight election

(BDN) -- Democrats cruised to majorities in both chambers of the Legislature and will continue to hold full control of Augusta after a Tuesday election in which they spent nearly three times more outside money than their Republican counterparts. The majority party claimed at least 77 seats in the 151-member...
MAINE STATE
Fox News

Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah

Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
UTAH STATE
The Independent

How ‘women just went crazy’ and saved the Democrats in the midterms

After voters shocked pundits in the Washington DC media sphere and made the 2022 midterms a clear referendum on the fall of Roe v Wade, abortion rights activists had a simple message for pollsters: It’s the economy, stupid.Examining the gulf between expectations and reality after Democrats pulled off a strong showing in Tuesday’s midterm contests and were, on Thursday, within reach of majorities in both chambers, it appears that a simple disconnect over the issue of abortion rights and what “healthcare” really means in America is the reason why so many in DC were caught off guard by the results.Activists...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy