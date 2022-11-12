Read full article on original website
West Virginia men improve to 3-0 after beating Morehead State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tre Mitchell scored 21 points, and West Virginia overcame a sluggish start to beat Morehead State, 75-57, on Tuesday night. Coach Bob Huggins earned his 919th career win, moving within one of Jim Calhoun for third place all-time among Division I coaches, behind only Jim Boeheim of Syracuse and recently retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.
Duquesne bounces back from Kentucky loss with rout of S.C. State
Keith Dambrot was looking for a bounce-back game from Duquesne on Monday, three days removed from a humbling trip to legendary Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., and a decisive loss to No. 4 Kentucky. The Dukes responded to their coach in resounding fashion, scoring from seemingly everywhere, and ran past...
Pitt’s the pick for Riverview scoring sensation Lola Abraham
Riverview junior Lola Abraham has put together an impressive resume of on-field soccer results the past several years with her Pittsburgh Riverhounds Academy club and with her high school teammates. She now hopes that she can do the same thing at Pitt. Abraham has concluded her recruiting process with a...
North Allegheny volleyball avenges WPIAL loss, beats Pine-Richland in state semis
Two weeks ago, North Allegheny left the WPIAL girls volleyball championships disappointed, but one positive that came from the loss to Pine-Richland was a lesson about where the Tigers needed to improve. They applied that lessons Tuesday night and got some revenge, earning a 3-1 win over the Rams in...
Derry girls basketball relying on team effort to replace star scorer
If the Derry girls basketball team is to have a successful season, the word “team” needs to be emphasized. The Trojans relied on Tiana Moracco to lead the offense the past few seasons, but Moracco took her 23 points per game average to Pitt-Greensburg. “We need everyone to...
Belle Vernon boys basketball in holding pattern for now
Joe Salvino is fortunate to have a large amount of experience behind him to handle what in other states would be a unique issue. Due to the success of Belle Vernon’s football program, and how the PIAA does the football schedule, getting the boys basketball team on track will take longer than some of their competitors.
Derry boys basketball team eyes step forward after down season
Things are looking up for the Derry boys basketball team. After a disappointing season in 2021-22 that saw the Trojans finish 6-13 overall and 1-11 in Section 1 (Class 4A), veteran coach Tom Esposito has his team looking to turn things around. Esposito begins his 25th season as coach, 16th...
Mt. Pleasant girls soccer team makes good on vow to do something ‘special’
At the start of the playoffs, coach Rich Garland posed a question to his girls soccer players at Mt. Pleasant. “I said, ‘Do you want to just play, or do you want to do something special?’ ” the coach said Monday night as he oversaw a low-key practice in 33-degree weather under the lights at Vikings Stadium. “The girls had a players-only meeting. They decided they wanted to do something special.”
Letter to the editor: Disappointed in Spirit's Ft. Lauderdale move
Regarding the article “Spirit Airlines to cut flights from Arnold Palmer Regional to Ft. Lauderdale” (Nov. 8, TribLIVE): Does Spirit Airlines fail to understand that there are thousands of direct roundtrip Ft. Lauderdale to Latrobe passengers who use this airport from other places than Western Pennsylvania? I have been on flights with passengers from West Virginia and Ohio, and they are usually 85% full.
Harmony Singers to present holiday concert in Bethel Park
The Harmony Singers of Pittsburgh will present a holiday concert, “Sing of a Merry Christmas,” under the direction of Cynthia Pratt at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Brightwood Christian Church, 5044 W. Library Ave., Bethel Park. Selections from the concert include “Christmas Is Coming,” “Sing This Night with...
Man killed by Forest Hills police in shootout identified
A man was fatally shot by Forest Hills police officers who responded to a call along Ardmore Boulevard on Sunday morning after he fired a gun at them, according to authorities. Two Forest Hills police officers were dispatched to the the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard at 10:19 a.m. for...
Man dies after stabbing in West Mifflin
A man was stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon in West Mifflin. At around 4:30 p.m., first responders found the man with stab wounds in the area of Midway Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information on the stabbing can anonymously...
The Stroller, Nov. 16, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Tarentum-Brackenridge Christmas parade scheduled Saturday. The Tarentum-Brackenridge Christmas parade will...
Greensburg to hold line on taxes next year, proposes nearly $13M budget
Greensburg officials plan to hold the line on taxes as part of a proposed 2023 budget totaling nearly $13 million. It will mark the 15th consecutive year the city has avoided an increase in the tax rate supporting the general fund, according to Councilman Randy Finfrock. He noted the city’s...
Man who recorded child in Monroeville school bathroom gets probation
A man who lied his way into a Monroeville elementary school and positioned his phone to record a 10-year-old girl in the restroom earlier this year pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple charges. Brian Mintmier, 26, was admitted into the intensive, Allegheny County Common Pleas Mental Health Court program and will...
North Huntingdon plans 2023 budget that keeps taxes the same
North Huntingdon officials plan to tap the township’s federal covid relief fund allocation to help balance the municipality’s preliminary budget of $14.7 million for 2023 without raising real estate taxes. The township commissioners are likely to adopt a preliminary budget at the board’s meeting on Wednesday that will...
North Huntingdon police officer sues, says he was turned down for promotion because of race
A federal lawsuit filed Monday by a Black police officer accuses the North Huntingdon police of retaliating against him because he complained of racist behavior in the department. Albert P. Carson II is suing North Huntingdon Township and former township manager Jeffrey Silka for claims including failure to promote, retaliation,...
