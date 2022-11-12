Read full article on original website
And the 'Victim' is not cooperating with police and the "Don't Snitch, Don't Tell" Code of the streets ghetto mind set is in full effect.
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids Police K-9 Eli recovering after being stabbed eight times
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Police K-9 was rushed into emergency surgery Monday after being stabbed eight times during a standoff. Sunday night: Police K9 injured after 6 hour standoff with Grand Rapids man. K-9 Eli had significant blood loss that required a blood transfusion, according to...
Police searching for suspect who touched multiple women inappropriately in public in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect accused of publicly groping women on two separate occasions in late October. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they received complaints of a man approaching women in shopping centers and touching them inappropriately. Deputies believe the same man was...
wgvunews.org
Grand Rapids Police have a man in custody after a multi hour stand-off; K-9 injured
Police say the incident started just before 8:00 p.m. on the city’s northwest side Sunday evening. Officers were attempting to locate a suspect who was wanted for a previous assault when they saw the suspect run into a residence on the 1300 block of Leonard St NW. Police say...
Fox17
2 assault victims hit with rebar in downtown GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after a pair of assaults reported in downtown Grand Rapids Sunday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says officers arrived to the area of Fulton Street and Ionia Avenue at 10:15 a.m. to learn two individual assaults had occurred nearby.
Suspect accused of shooting and killing man in Norton Shores bar takes plea deal
MUSKEGON, MI – A Muskegon man avoided trial and potential life sentence, if convicted, by accepting prosecutor’s plea offer for charges stemming from a fatal shooting inside a Norton Shores bar. Kyle Decker Robbins faced open murder, among other charges, in connection to the shooting death of 27-year-old...
Police believe armed suspect on the loose is still in Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Police are still searching for a man on the loose in Muskegon County that allegedly attacked a sheriff’s deputy while being questioned about a stolen vehicle. The suspect, 45-year-old Randy Allen Rinard, is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to police, and has...
Fox17
GRPD: Two arrests made in recovery of stolen car
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are responding to an incident on State Street, in the area of Cherry Street and Washington Street. On Monday afternoon, police say they recovered a stolen vehicle near State Street around 4:30 pm. Police also told FOX 17 that two arrests were...
Fox17
Grand Rapids police identify body of man found in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The body of a man found in the Grand River last week has been identified. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says 41-year-old Scott Hardy was found dead under the Bridge Street bridge on Friday, Nov. 11. Police say they are still waiting on autopsy...
‘She brought my daughter home dead’: Mom seeks justice in fatal OD
It's been 18 months since Jill Fox lost her only child to an accidental fentanyl overdose.
Two face charges after vape shop sting in Battle Creek
Two people face charges after police in Battle Creek conducted a sting at vape shops on Tuesday.
WOOD
Police in standoff with armed, barricaded suspect in Grand Rapids
Police in standoff with armed, barricaded suspect …. Police are at the scene of a standoff in Northwest Grand Rapids. (Nov. 14, 2022) November is Alzheimer’s Awareness month, and with the holidays fast approaching, there are some tips that you may want to consider for those dealing with dementia. (Nov. 14, 2022)
Suspect arrested, K9 injured after hours-long barricade in NW Grand Rapids
The suspect is allegedly involved in a felonious assault that happened on Saturday morning. Police negotiated for over six hours through the night.
Police dog stabbed during standoff with barricaded gunman
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A police dog suffered serious stab injuries early Monday, Nov. 14, during a overnight standoff with a man who fired multiple gunshots, Grand Rapids police said. The dog suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. The incident began just before 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of...
Police K9 stabbed by barricaded gunman has surgery for punctured lung, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids police K9 Eli is recovering from surgery after suffering eight stab wounds by a barricaded gunman, police said. The police dog lost a significant amount of blood and needed a transfusion after being stabbed early Monday, Nov. 14. The dog suffered a punctured lung from two major stab wounds.
‘He took me for a beautiful ride,’ father says of son slain near Western’s campus
KALAMAZOO, MI — Hours before 21-year-old Bryce Salter was shot and killed over a disagreement near Western Michigan University, he had been out for a meal, enjoying chicken wings and nachos with his dad. “I was able to give him a hug and tell him I loved him before...
Fox17
Lansing resident arrested in fatal shooting near WMU
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in Kalamazoo late last week. The shooting resulted in the death of 21-year-old Bryce Salter on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS). Investigators say they...
Deputies searching for armed suspect in Muskegon Co.
Deputies in Muskegon County are asking the public to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous suspect who is on the run.
WWMTCw
Search underway for suspects in Ottawa County car robbery
GEORGETOWN TWP., Mich. — An act of kindness turned violent for a Hudsonville woman Sunday afternoon. Two men approached the 29-year-old woman near the Rite Aid on the corner of 28th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street, and asked her for a ride to a nearby home, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
No cause of death yet for homeless man found in river
Grand Rapids police have released the name of a homeless man whose body was found in the Grand River Friday.
Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Police are alerting residents of a man on the loose in Muskegon County who they consider armed and dangerous. Muskegon County sheriff’s deputies are advising the public to be on the lookout for 45-year-old Randy Allen Rinard. Police were investigating a stolen vehicle around...
