UB hoops loses at ranked UConn, women get 1st win with coach Becky Burke
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After splitting a pair of home games to begin the season, UB lost 84-64 in its basketball road opener Tuesday night at nationally-ranked UConn. UConn (3-0) entered the AP poll this week at No. 25 and are the third team receiving votes outside the coaches top 25. The game at the […]
ubbulls.com
Bulls to Face Nationally Ranked UConn on Tuesday Night
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (1-1, 0-0 MAC) will play the nationally ranked UConn Huskies (2-0, 0-0 BIG EAST) on Tuesday evening. The Huskies come in at No. 25 in the AP Top-25 poll receiving 124 points. In the Coaches Poll, UConn came in at No. 28 as they received 46 points. The game can be watched on CBS Sports Network with tip-off starting at 7 p.m. from the XL Center in Hartford, Conn.
sheltonherald.com
No. 25 UConn men's basketball vs. Buffalo: Time, TV and what you need to know
Radio: UConn Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), WICH-Norwich (1310 AM, 94.5 FM), WILI-Wilimantic (1400 AM, 95.3 FM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford, SiriusXM-983, SXM App 973. KEEP AN EYE ON. BIG DOINGS: UConn's two-headed center monster of Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan has been...
No. 3 Texas at No. 6 Connecticut (11/14/22): How to watch women’s college basketball, time, TV, details
Two of the top teams in women’s college basketball will get an early test Monday evening, as the No. 3 Texas Longhorns make the trip north to face No. 6 Connecticut. The 6:30 p.m. tipoff at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, will first pay homage to the past, as UConn will honor former great Swin Cash prior to tip-off as the program will officially retire her No. 32. Cash will become the second former women’s basketball player to have her number retired, joining Rebecca Lobo’s No. 50 – Ray Allen (34) is the only other former UConn basketball player to have their number retired. Cash was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September.
aseaofred.com
Liberty opens as 8-point favorite over Virginia Tech
Despite coming off an upset loss at UConn Saturday, Liberty has opened as an 8-point favorite against the Virginia Tech Hokies this week. The Flames are scheduled to play host to the in-state Power Five opponent at Williams Stadium on Saturday at noon on ESPN+. The loss to the Huskies,...
Pitt's Pat Narduzzi emotionally shaken by University of Virginia shootings
Pat Narduzzi loves to talk football, but Pitt’s coach had a difficult time at his weekly news conference Monday thinking about anything other than the three members of the University of Virginia team who were fatally shot Sunday night in Charlottesville, Va. A little more than a day before...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Wilbur Cross should invest in a first-rate grass field — not a synthetic field
How is it that towns are still proposing synthetic turf fields? New Haven is now such a town — with Wilbur Cross High School contemplating pulling up their grass field and putting down a synthetic turf field. Do they not care that in the middle of a plastic epidemic...
sheltonherald.com
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll (Week 11): Southington (not West Haven) is No. 1 in indecisive vote
For the second week in a row, the No. 1 team in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll lost in overtime. Guess who’s back on top?. Its double-overtime loss to Maloney apparently forgiven and forgotten once Maloney itself lost on Thursday, Southington returns to the top of the rankings, though by very nearly the slimmest of margins.
WSET
Football Friday 2022: Region Semifinal Matchups set
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Here are the #ABC13FootballFriday Region Semifinal brackets. (Game times are TBA, unless noted) #5 Turner Ashby vs. #1 L.C.A. (Saturday 7pm) #3 Salem vs. #2 Louisa Co. Region 5D:. #4 Riverbend vs. #1 Stone Bridge. #3 Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. #2 Mountain View.
sheltonherald.com
University of Virginia mourns for campus shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia community mourned on Tuesday as new details emerged both about the three football players killed in a campus shooting this week and the criminal charges the suspect, a former player, faces. “It feels like it’s a nightmare, to be honest with...
sheltonherald.com
Old Lyme home designed by architect in Yale Scroll and Key Society listed for $4M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. An Old Lyme home has roots in Connecticut beyond its location in the Nutmeg State. Listed for $4 million, the home on 4 Lieutenant River Lane in Old Lyme holds true to its street address with its views of the Lieutenant River. Nicknamed “Westwind,” the home was built as a “Neoclassic Revival” by Yale-educated architect James Gamble Rogers, according to the listing. Rogers enrolled at Yale in fall 1885, according to his biography, and at the end of his junior year at the school, he was “selected as one of sixteen students to be inducted into the secret elite Yale Scroll and Key Society.”
sheltonherald.com
Here's what Thanksgiving was like in Connecticut throughout history
Thanksgiving celebrations in the Nutmeg State have been a tradition that has survived catastrophes such as supply chain issues, a global pandemic and a world war — and none of those were even in the past 50 years. Regardless of the challenges of a changing world, Connecticut residents have...
6 with Connecticut connections awarded Rhodes Scholarships
VIENNA, Va. — Six students who are from Connecticut or attend college here, have been awarded one of academia's highest honors, a Rhodes Scholarship. According to their website, Rhodes Scholarships pay all expenses for up to four years of study at the University of Oxford, which is ranked the top universities in the world.
One-vote margin in CT recount
Following a recount, Democrat Chris Poulos declares victory over Republican Tony Morrison on a margin of one vote in a race for a CT state House of Representatives seat.
ctexaminer.com
Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.
The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
Med Board Fines Waterbury Doc $10,000, Reprimands Two Licenses
The state Medical Examining Board on Tuesday reprimanded two doctors, including fining a Waterbury doctor $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high doses of narcotics to a patient. In addition to the fine and reprimand, the board also placed the medical license of the Waterbury physician, Dr. Philip A. Mongelluzzo Jr., on...
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?
Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Virginia should be put on your list of places to eat.
Missing East Hartford man found dead in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A missing 79-year-old man from East Hartford was found dead in Glastonbury on Sunday. Howard Wilmes was reported missing by his family on Saturday, according to police. There are no signs of criminal activity at this time. The Glastonbury Police Department is in charge of the investigation.
earnthenecklace.com
Tony Terzi Leaving Fox 61: Where Is the Hartford News Anchor Going?
To say Tony Terzi is just a news anchor on Fox 61 is an understatement. The long-time journalist has not only reported occurrences on WTIC-TV, but he is part of the station’s legacy with his father—veteran journalist Al Terzi. Now the younger Terzi is taking his career in a different direction. Tony Terzi announced he is leaving Fox 61 in November 2022. Hartford residents naturally want to know where he is going next and if they will see him in broadcasting again. Find out what Tony Terzi said about his departure from WTIC Fox 61 here.
