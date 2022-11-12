This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. An Old Lyme home has roots in Connecticut beyond its location in the Nutmeg State. Listed for $4 million, the home on 4 Lieutenant River Lane in Old Lyme holds true to its street address with its views of the Lieutenant River. Nicknamed “Westwind,” the home was built as a “Neoclassic Revival” by Yale-educated architect James Gamble Rogers, according to the listing. Rogers enrolled at Yale in fall 1885, according to his biography, and at the end of his junior year at the school, he was “selected as one of sixteen students to be inducted into the secret elite Yale Scroll and Key Society.”

OLD LYME, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO