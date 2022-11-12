Tennessee State Tigers (3-0) at Southern Illinois Salukis (2-1) BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State plays the Southern Illinois Salukis after Christian Brown scored 20 points in Tennessee State's 87-76 win over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. Southern Illinois finished 16-15 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO