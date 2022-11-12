Read full article on original website
Related
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix RESULT: George Russell wins for first time in F1 with Lewis Hamilton second
George Russell took his first Formula One Grand Prix victory to end a season-long blank for Mercedes in a one-two finish with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton in Brazil.Russell led from the start at Sao Paulo’s Interlagos circuit after winning Saturday’s 100km sprint, a race that determined Sunday’s starting grid, to end a run of nine wins in a row by champions Red Bull.In a lively race with two safety car periods, honorary Brazilian Hamilton overcame an early collision with Red Bull’s double world champion Max Verstappen to race back to the podium in front of a cheering...
F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen reacts to critics after disobeying team orders at Brazilian GP
Max Verstappen insisted he “has his reasons” after disobeying team orders from the Red Bull pit wall to allow Sergio Perez to pass him on the final lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.The double world champion, who had overtaken a struggling Perez towards the end of a chaotic race, was told to let the Mexican through to claim fifth place, with Perez battling with Charles Leclerc for second place in the World Championship. Yet Verstappen ignored the instruction from race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, meaning Perez goes into the final race next week in Abu Dhabi level on points with...
‘You know how it is with Max’: Lewis Hamilton reacts after collision with Verstappen in Brazil
Max Verstappen said he would not hesitate to collide with Lewis Hamilton again after the rivals crashed at Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.Hamilton and Verstappen tangled following a safety car restart on the seventh lap in Interlagos as they duelled for second place through the Senna Esses.Hamilton recovered to finish runner-up – behind team-mate George Russell who took his maiden win – while Verstappen, who was forced to stop for repairs in his Red Bull, finished sixth.The double world champion - who disobeyed team orders late on and opted not to let Sergio Perez overtake him was deemed at fault...
Max Verstappen disobeys Red Bull team orders with Sergio Perez fuming at Brazilian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen insisted he “has his reasons” after disobeying team orders from the Red Bull pit wall to allow Sergio Perez to pass him on the final lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix. The double world champion, who had overtaken a struggling Perez towards the end of a chaotic race, was told to let the Mexican through to claim sixth place, with Perez battling with Charles Leclerc for second place in the World Championship. Yet Verstappen ignored the instruction from race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, meaning Perez goes into the final race next week in Abu Dhabi level on points...
ESPN
Max Verstappen: Lewis Hamilton didn't intend to race cleanly
Max Verstappen holds Lewis Hamilton to blame for their collision at the Brazilian Grand Prix, saying he knew as soon as they went wheel to wheel in Turn 1 that they would collide in Turn 2. The incident revived memories of the pair's epic title battle last year as they...
Formula 1: 3 possible landing spots for Mick Schumacher in 2023
Mick Schumacher remains without a contract to compete in Formula 1 next year. So where will he end up for the 2023 season?. There are just two seats remaining on the Formula 1 grid for the 2023 season which do not yet have confirmed drivers. While the current driver of one of those seats knows he won’t be back next year, the current driver of the other, Mick Schumacher, is facing an uncertain future.
ESPN
Mercedes feared Russell would not finish in Brazil
Mercedes feared George Russell would not finish Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix due to a water leak, team boss Toto Wolff revealed after the British driver celebrated his first Formula One victory. Russell had led a seemingly trouble-free race from the start at Interlagos but Wolff, who did not travel to...
SkySports
Jenson Button 'amazed' by Max Verstappen dispute with Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez
Jenson Button says he was left "amazed" at Red Bull's drivers exchanging furious radio messages after Max Verstappen refused to allow Sergio Perez past him on the final lap of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. An angry Perez suggested "this shows who he really is" in reaction to Verstappen denying...
Nico Hulkenberg Replacing Mick Schumacher at Haas F1 in 2023: Report
Getty ImagesThe beloved super sub hasn't raced full-time in F1 since 2019, but at 35 years old, he may be making a comeback.
Perez Furious With Verstappen for Brazil F1 Snub: ‘After All I’ve Done for Him’
Getty Drama and defiance are part of Red Bull Racing's culture. This was once again evident between Verstappen and Checo at the Brazilian F1 GP.
Ferrari Addresses Rumors on F1 Team Boss Mattia Binotto’s Future
Italian newspapers reported that Frederic Vasseur could be in line to take over as team principal during the offseason.
Autoweek.com
Senna Gets a Statue, Hamilton Gets Citizenship at F1 Brazilian Grand Prix
It’s Luis Hamilton do Brasil, more track time for America’s Logan Sargeant, and drivers are already eager to switch to their new teams. Here’s Autoweek’s notebook of the São Paulo GP. Senna Sculpture Unveiled at Interlagos. An impressive sculpture of the late Ayrton Senna was...
Lewis Hamilton’s year-on-year F1 win record won’t be ‘prioritised’ in Abu Dhabi, says Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff says that Lewis Hamilton’s 15-year win record in Formula 1 won’t be prioritised this weekend in Abu Dhabi. Seven-time world champion Hamilton has won at least one race in every season he’s competed in F1, dating all the way back to his rookie season of 2007, but he is yet to finish top of the podium in 2022. This weekend’s season-finale in Abu Dhabi - where Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth title in dramatic and controversial fashion last year - represents the 37-year-old’s final opportunity to maintain his year-on-year record. Should he claim victory at Yas...
Autoweek.com
Michael Schumacher 2003 Race-Used F1 Ferrari Fetches Record Price at Auction
A Ferrari Formula 1 car with which Michael Schumacher won his sixth world title has sold at auction for a record price. Chassis 229 of the 2003-spec Ferrari F2003 GA was raced by Schumacher at nine of the 16 Grands Prix in his 2003 championship season. The car won five Grands Prix.
SkySports
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race live on Sky Sports F1
The thrilling 2022 F1 season comes to a close at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton seeking a first win of the year and Max Verstappen looking for a record 15th, at the scene of their epic 2021 battle. While Verstappen has already wrapped up his second successive...
F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton won’t receive any favours to maintain record in Abu Dhabi
Toto Wolff says that Lewis Hamilton’s 15-year win record in Formula 1 won’t be prioritised this weekend in Abu Dhabi.Seven-time world champion Hamilton has won at least one race in every season he’s competed in F1, dating all the way back to his rookie season of 2007, but he is yet to finish top of the podium in 2022.This weekend’s season-finale in Abu Dhabi - where Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth title in dramatic and controversial fashion last year - represents the 37-year-old’s final opportunity to maintain his year-on-year record.Should he claim victory at Yas Marina, he would be...
Road & Track
The Upstart NASCAR Team Owner Behind Trackhouse's Success
Justin Marks was a Midwestern kid when he discovered his calling. His grandfather took him to local dirt tracks, and he was in awe of everything: the smells, the sounds, the action, the drivers. To him, they were almost like cowboys or daredevils—people defined by taking risks. This story...
Road & Track
The Jaguar Mark 2 Was, Is a Revelation
It's easy to see why the Jaguar Mark 2 became so beloved, regularly filling vintage racing grids, auction house lots, car show lawns, and top-10 lists of the greatest sports sedans of all time. This is the original, after all: a four-door with the power and poise to keep up with sports cars, plus luxury in abundance. In post-War Britain it was a revelation. It still is today.
Comments / 0