Ten Takeaways: Michigan State week
Ten Takeaways from this week's media availability with the Hoosiers as Tom Allen and the Indiana football team will be at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing this week to take on the Michigan State Spartans. 1. Indiana at Michigan State: The Details. The Hoosiers and the Spartans meet this Saturday...
Ohio State-Michigan loser still has College Football Playoff path
Like most things in life, there’s an easy way and a hard way. This is true for Ohio State and Michigan’s path to the College Football Playoff this season. For either team, the easy way is to win this weekend – the Buckeyes are at Maryland and the Wolverines host Illinois – setting up No. 2 vs. No. 3 in a defacto Big Ten Championship Game semifinal on the last weekend of the college football season. If the Scarlet and Gray or the Maize and Blue win that game, it’s off to compete for a national championship.
Listen: Biddle on 97.1 The Fan's Morning Juice talking Buckeye football
With just two games left in the regular season, what are overall thoughts on this 2022 Ohio State team? What are the strengths and possible concerns? Dave Biddle joined the Morning Juice show on WBNS 97.1 The Fan with Brandon Beam and Bobby Carpenter to discuss that and more about the Buckeyes. Included in the conversation is the awesome moment of Kamryn Babb scoring a touchdown against Indiana, OSU being banged up at running back and much more.
Ohio State commits and targets dominate updated 247Sports 2024 Top247 rankings
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, General Manager-Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, and the Ohio State staff are working hard on finishing off their 2023 recruiting. They currently have 21 commitments for that class. Those commitments make up the country’s No. 5 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
Injuries at running back have forced Buckeyes to step up, Ohio State to develop depth
It started with three and then it seemed there were zero. That has been Ohio State’s running back situation in 2022. The Buckeyes began fall camp talking about a three-headed monster with TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams and Evan Pryor all expected to get touches and contribute to the team’s rushing attack. As good as that sounded, and it likely could have worked, that plan didn’t last long.
Florida is chipping away at Ohio State commit 4-star RB Mark Fletcher | Preps to Pros
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins give their thoughts on the Florida Gators attempting to flip 4-star RB Mark Fletcher away from the Ohio State Buckeyes.
