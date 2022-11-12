Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
Virginia Adds Class of 2024 “Honorable Mention” Aspen Gersper
Aspen Gersper is set to join Virginia in the fall of 2024, adding to what is arguably the best recruiting class in the country. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
College Swimming Weekly Preview: November 16-22
Midseason week part 1 is here. See what teams are competing where this upcoming week here. Archive photo via Indiana athletics. Did someone say Midseason Season? It’s FINALLY here. There will be plenty of fast swimming this week so be sure to follow along as we have daily updates from midseasons. Not all of the teams are competing in their midseasons this week as some will compete after Thanksgiving.
swimswam.com
See 5 Swim Camps in Winter 2022 and Summer 2023 You Might Love
These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.... Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.
swimswam.com
Headed Into Midseason Invites, Which NCAA Swimmers Remain Undefeated?
As of November 13, at least 17 swimmers from top 25 DI NCAA programs have yet to lose an individual race. Who will end up with a perfect season? Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. For most college teams, this week marks the end of fall dual meet competition and...
swimswam.com
Tennessee Picks Up “Best of the Rest” Breaststroker Hannah Marinovich (2024)
Breaststroker Hannah Marinovich has announced her verbal commitment to the Tennessee Vols, beginning in the fall of 2024. Current photo via Hannah Marinovich. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Summer Juniors Qualifier Samantha Rydzewski Commits to Georgia (2024)
Backstroker Samantha Rydzewski has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Georgia, beginning in the fall of 2024. Current photo via Samantha Rydzewski. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Summer Juniors Qualifier Leo Roden Commits to ASU for 2023-24
Dynamo sprinter Leo Roden has announced his verbal commitment to the Arizona State University Sun Devils for 2023-24. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Pitt’s Jess Vega, Dylan Reed Shine In Diving-Only Matchup With George Washington
PITTSBURGH – The University of Pittsburgh men’s and women’s diving team finished strong against George Washington in a diving only meet Saturday morning at Trees Pool. Senior Dylan Reed and sophomore Jess Vega both earned first place in each the platform, 1-meter and 3-meter events. Vega set a personal record in all three events and Reed set a new personal record in the 1-meter.
swimswam.com
Practice + Pancakes: Olympic Champion Ahmed Hafnaoui Crushes 22×75 @ Mile Pace
While filming at Indiana University, SwimSwam got to see 2020 Olympic Champion in the 400 free Ahmed Hafnaoui in action during a Monday afternoon Mile set. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. While filming at Indiana University, SwimSwam got to see 2020 Olympic Champion in the 400 free Ahmed Hafnaoui...
swimswam.com
Riccardo Di Domenico Breaks Evansville’s Oldest School Record at A3 Invitational
SCY (25 Yards) Results: “2022 A3 Performance Invitational” on MeetMobile. Leading off the men’s 400 free relay — the final event of the 2022 A3 Invitational — University of Evansville junior Riccardo Di Domenico ripped 44.77. That’s a new school record for the South African, breaking the oldest record on the books. The previous 100 free record was set by Olympian Nikola Kalabic at 44.87, which had stood for almost 24 years since February 1999.
swimswam.com
Yale Women Improve To 3-0 With 179-121 Triumph Over Columbia
SCY (25 yards) NEW YORK, N.Y. – The Yale women’s swimming and diving team continued its strong start to the season. The Bulldogs were on the road for the first time this season and knocked off Columbia 179-121 at Uris Natatorium. Yale won both diving events and both...
swimswam.com
Virginia High School State Champion Jerry (J.C.) Gordon Commits to Virginia Tech
High school junior Jerry (J.C.) Gordon, a distance free specialist, announces his verbal commitment to Virginia Tech beginning in the fall of 2024. Current photo via Ryan Woodruff. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in...
