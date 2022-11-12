ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherwood Hockey's Brendon Arnold on Connecting With Athletes

The associate VP of brand for Sherwood Hockey speaks about his journey into the sport, changes to technology, connecting with Saroya Tinker and more.

Ryan Kennedy spoke with Brendon Arnold, the associate VP of brand for Sherwood Hockey.

Arnold recalled the time he got a new opportunity at FGL Sports and found out on Day 1 he would lead the Sherwood Hockey portfolio. He also spoke about what goes into connecting with athletes to build a brand, the changes to technology and their effect on how hockey players like Connor Bedard play the game, meeting Saroya Tinker and more.

Q&A with Brendon Arnold of Sherwood Hockey (; 27:38)

