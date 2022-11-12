ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CBS DFW

2 airplanes collide and crash during Wings Over Dallas air show

Two World War II-era airplanes collided and crashed while performing a flyover at a commemorative event in Texas on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the planes.A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra were participating in the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas air show when they collided mid-air near the Dallas Executive Airport just before 1:30 p.m. local time, the FAA said.According to the event's website, several planes were scheduled to do a flyover demonstration Saturday afternoon. Social media posts showed hundreds of people gathered to watch the flyover. The 3-day event is in honor of Veteran's Day, which was Friday.The Dallas Executive Airport Twitter account tweeted early Saturday afternoon that there had been an "incident" during the show, and that fire authorities were responding to the scene.The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

NTSB investigating cause of Dallas airshow crash

The NTSB arrived to start an investigation just hours after a deadly mid-air plane crash during the Wings Over Dallas airshow. But they say it'll be quite a while before they report the findings of the investigation.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show

DALLAS (AP) — Six people were killed after two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, officials said. “According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of 6 fatalities from yesterday’s Wings over Dallas air show incident,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday. He said authorities are continuing to work to identify the victims.
DALLAS, TX
TODAY.com

Two planes crash mid-air during Dallas air show

Six people were killed after two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday afternoon during a Dallas air show, officials said. “According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of 6 fatalities from yesterday’s Wings over Dallas air show incident,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday. He said authorities are continuing to work to identify the victims.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead after shootout with police outside Fort Worth gas station, officials say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead following a shootout with police outside a Fort Worth gas station early Wednesday morning, officials said.At 12:40 a.m. Nov. 16, police were sent to the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. after receiving several reports about a man with a gun inside.When officers arrived, the suspect walked out of the front of the store with a gun and "immediately started firing his weapon toward officers," police said.Police said the officers returned fire—striking the suspect—and then immediately began performing life-saving measures. However, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.No officers were injured in the shooting and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Wings Over Dallas' Speaks Out Following Fatal Airshow Crash

As the investigation into the fatal plane crash continues, we’re learning more about the organizations involved with the show. Commemorative Air Force ‘Wings Over Dallas’ put on the Veterans Day airshow. We’ve discovered this isn’t the first time one of their events made headlines. For...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas air show crash: NTSB investigation could take 18 months to complete

DALLAS - The NTSB is investigating the midair collision between two World War II planes at the Wings Over Dallas Air Show at Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday. Six people were killed when a Bell P-63 Kingcobra crashed into a B-17 Flying Fortress during the show, which was being viewed by 4,000 to 6,000 spectators.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas air show crash victims: What we know

DALLAS - The Commemorative Air Force released all six names of the people killed in a mid-air crash at the annual Wings Over Dallas Air Show on Saturday. Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard Root, and Curt Rowe were killed in the crash. All six were on...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 18-20

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, November 18. Peace Plaza Ice Rink...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Suspect killed in shootout with Fort Worth police at gas station

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man died after a shootout with police outside a gas station in north Fort Worth early Wednesday morning. Officers were dispatched to the gas station on NE 28th Street just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday after many people called 911 saying a man was inside the convenience store walking back and forth with a gun.
FORT WORTH, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

One Killed After Crash on Preston Road

One man was killed after a crash Nov. 12 in the 9300 block of Preston Road. Dallas police say a 59-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Corvette northbound in the 9300 block of Preston Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. when he lost control of the Corvette, and hit a Lexus going southbound on Preston.
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

Dallas County Officials say Six Dead in Air Show Crash

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The National Transportation and Safety Board is investigating a deadly crash between two planes during a Veterans Day weekend air show in Dallas. The accident happened around 1:30 Saturday afternoon during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas World War II Airshow, and the planes involved were a B-17 and a P-63 Kingcobra vintage aircraft.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

