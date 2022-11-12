Read full article on original website
Dallas air show plane crash: Retired Air Force pilot shares insight on investigation
DALLAS - A retired Air Force pilot who also flew for American Airlines for many years is providing some insight on what investigators are focusing on in Saturday's deadly air show crash probe. The Commemorative Air Force says the show was approved by the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA generally...
2 airplanes collide and crash during Wings Over Dallas air show
Two World War II-era airplanes collided and crashed while performing a flyover at a commemorative event in Texas on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the planes.A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra were participating in the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas air show when they collided mid-air near the Dallas Executive Airport just before 1:30 p.m. local time, the FAA said.According to the event's website, several planes were scheduled to do a flyover demonstration Saturday afternoon. Social media posts showed hundreds of people gathered to watch the flyover. The 3-day event is in honor of Veteran's Day, which was Friday.The Dallas Executive Airport Twitter account tweeted early Saturday afternoon that there had been an "incident" during the show, and that fire authorities were responding to the scene.The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Officials identify 6 people killed after WWII bomber, fighter aircraft collide during Texas air show
DALLAS — Officials identified the six people who were killed after a World War II bomber and a fighter aircraft collided over the weekend during an air show in Dallas, Texas. According to The Associated Press, the Commemorative Air Force, who put on the airshow last Saturday, identified the...
NTSB investigating cause of Dallas airshow crash
The NTSB arrived to start an investigation just hours after a deadly mid-air plane crash during the Wings Over Dallas airshow. But they say it'll be quite a while before they report the findings of the investigation.
Former councilman for Keller among 6 killed in air show crash at Dallas Executive Airport
DALLAS - Hundreds of American flags now fill the field outside Keller Town Hall. The display was set to be taken down Sunday following Veterans Day, but now it will stay up to honor a man who served the city he lived in and the country he loved. Captain Terry...
6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show
DALLAS (AP) — Six people were killed after two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, officials said. “According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of 6 fatalities from yesterday’s Wings over Dallas air show incident,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday. He said authorities are continuing to work to identify the victims.
B-17 In Horrific Mid-Air Collision At Dallas Airshow (Updated)
Alan Wilson/WikicommonsLocal authorities are responding after the fiery crash in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood.
Two planes crash mid-air during Dallas air show
Six people were killed after two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday afternoon during a Dallas air show, officials said. “According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of 6 fatalities from yesterday’s Wings over Dallas air show incident,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday. He said authorities are continuing to work to identify the victims.
A video captured the moment a WWII bomber and fighter plane collided at a Texas airshow, leaving 6 people dead
A Boeing B-17 and a Bell P-63 were involved in the crash at Dallas Executive Airport that left six people dead.
‘Wings Over Dallas' Speaks Out Following Fatal Airshow Crash
As the investigation into the fatal plane crash continues, we’re learning more about the organizations involved with the show. Commemorative Air Force ‘Wings Over Dallas’ put on the Veterans Day airshow. We’ve discovered this isn’t the first time one of their events made headlines. For...
Dallas air show crash: NTSB investigation could take 18 months to complete
DALLAS - The NTSB is investigating the midair collision between two World War II planes at the Wings Over Dallas Air Show at Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday. Six people were killed when a Bell P-63 Kingcobra crashed into a B-17 Flying Fortress during the show, which was being viewed by 4,000 to 6,000 spectators.
Dallas air show crash victims: What we know
DALLAS - The Commemorative Air Force released all six names of the people killed in a mid-air crash at the annual Wings Over Dallas Air Show on Saturday. Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard Root, and Curt Rowe were killed in the crash. All six were on...
Airshow crash: B-17 flies over Texas elementary school days before being involved in Dallas crash
Video shows a B-17 taking part in a Veterans Day flyover in Richmond, Texas prior to flying to Dallas. The B-17 went down during a mid-air collision two days later.
Dallas County Officials say Six Dead in Air Show Crash
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The National Transportation and Safety Board is investigating a deadly crash between two planes during a Veterans Day weekend air show in Dallas. The accident happened around 1:30 Saturday afternoon during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas World War II Airshow, and the planes involved were a B-17 and a P-63 Kingcobra vintage aircraft.
