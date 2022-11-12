ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

El Centro Library opens to serve local residents

EL CENTRO — Residents, library staff members, and elected officials celebrated the opening of its newest building—the El Centro Library— with food, gratitude, a ribbon cutting ceremony, and tours of the library Thursday, November 10. The El Centro Library occupies a total of 19,811 square feet of...
EL CENTRO, CA
Imperial Valley reservations now accepted for Tree for All program

IMPERIAL COUNTY — Imperial Irrigation District announced in a press release that reservations for the Tree for All program are now being accepted for residential customers located in Imperial Valley. IID account holders can register for their free shade tree here. Customers can reserve a free tree to be...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Mariachi Night fills Brawley with music and aficionados

EL CENTRO — The Brawley Cattle Call Mariachi Night featured amateur and professional musicians that drew a festive crowd celebrating Mexican music reflecting on the struggles and joys of life, Wednesday, November 9. “This is the first time we have seniors sing tonight,” said Max Reyes, chairman of Mariachi...
BRAWLEY, CA
Local Naval Academy senior to return to Valley to promote his school

Midshipman 1/C Brandon Goddard from Brawley is a senior at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He will be back home over Thanksgiving break talking with students interested in the Naval Academy. Goddard is a 2018 graduate of Brawley Union High School (BUHS) where he served as the...
BRAWLEY, CA
IID launches Streetlight LED Luminaire ﻿Upgrade Replacement Program

Imperial Irrigation District announced in a recent press release its Streetlight LED Luminaire Upgrade Replacement Program in its ongoing effort to improve service and reliability on IID owned and maintained streetlights in our communities. The district has initiated a three-year program to replace existing IID owned high-pressure sodium vapor streetlight...
IMPERIAL, CA
No surprises in Imperial Valley's voting choices

IMPERIAL COUNTY — As the election department of Imperial County continues to count votes – vote by mail ballots are legal if postmarked by November 8 – the numbers are settling down giving us the likely winners by print deadline Monday. There were no surprises as the County voted along the lines of the whole state, ensuring a Democratic party line-up for all state offices and for state and federal representatives. All state judges have insurmountable leads for staying in office.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Local Veterans locked out of healthcare

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma VA Clinic continues to remain closed affecting over 4,262 of our local veterans. While the closure was to be temporary, the doors at the building remain locked as the government is having issues with lease negotiations with this location. Leaving local vets in...
YUMA, AZ
Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo honors the King of the Cowboys

BRAWLEY — The Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo stands were filled almost to the brim on its third and last day of the season Sunday, November 13. For more than 40 years, an afternoon rodeo event followed the Saturday Cattle Call Parade, then, a second rodeo later in the evening at the Brawley Cattle Call Arena. The third rodeo took place the following Sunday afternoon.
BRAWLEY, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Imperial, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Calexico High School soccer team will have a game with Imperial High School on November 15, 2022, 16:00:00.
CALEXICO, CA
Suspect of two murders in Somerton held on no bond

The man accused of murdering two men was seen in court Tuesday after allegedly killing two people in Somerton last Saturday, where he learned he's now facing six felony charges tied to both murders. The post Suspect of two murders in Somerton held on no bond appeared first on KYMA.
SOMERTON, AZ
Strong and gusty winds for our Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Stronger winds will start to arrive as early as tonight with gustier winds for our Wednesday. A Wind Advisory is now in effect until 4 p.m. tomorrow (PST) for portions of Southeastern California and the Lower Colorado River valley for gusts reaching 45 to 50 mph.
YUMA, AZ
Inmate from LA County allegedly killed in prison by other inmates: Officials

IMPERIAL, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a homicide at Centinela State Prison after two inmates allegedly killed a fellow inmate in a recreation yard, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Officials said inmates Jose Perez, 46, and Juan Serrano, 34, allegedly attacked inmate William Quintero, 47, in...

