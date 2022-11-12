PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said Monday that new DNA testing hasn’t shaken his confidence in a man’s conviction for the killing of a 12-year-old girl more than three decades ago. Dennis Dechaine is serving a life sentence for the murder and sexual assault of Sarah Cherry, who disappeared while babysitting in Bowdoin in July 1988. Her body was found two days later. His attorney, John Nale, successfully argued for new DNA tests because of improvements in the technology. Those tests conducted in California excluded Dechaine’s DNA from several items found at the crime scene, but it couldn’t be excluded from several other items.

