Maine State

Peter Pickering
3d ago

Actually shouldn't be a big surprise... its failing at the same rate as the rest of the state . Let me be more specific for you uninformed.... Our Democrat controlled state .

Robert Horstman
3d ago

Sad and true. If you can't afford proper council you'll lose every time. It's supposed to be the District Attorney's job to find you innocent as is your guilt. You don't with hold laws or twist them just to win. That's blind justice and that is never justice. I believe in the system, but I don't believe in the people who govern or run it.

NB
3d ago

Next thing you gonna hear is that criminals will be let free cause it's the right thing to do.. Maine is gonna look life San Francisco soon,, you voted for it now live with the consequences.

Related
wabi.tv

RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

The election is over. What's next for Maine Republicans?

AUGUSTA, Maine — With Election Day come and gone and Democrats keeping the Blaine House and Legislature, Maine Republicans have to decide what's next for their party. Sen. Trey Stewart, R-Aroostook, told NEWS CENTER Maine that while Republicans are disappointed with the results, they need to craft a vision that works for the entire state.
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand

(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
MAINE STATE
Maine Campus

The 2022 midterm election results and their implications for Mainers

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the 2022 midterm election resulted in the notable re-election of Governor Janet Mills in the state of Maine. Mills was not the only Democratic candidate who found success in last week’s election, as Chellie Pingree maintained her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Locally, Democrat Mike Tipping was also successful in defeating Eric Rojo in the District 8 state senate race.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

U.S. Attorney issues statement on active shooter hoax

Hoax threats disrupt school, waste law enforcement resources, and put first responders in unnecessary danger while causing emotional distress to entire communities, including students, school personnel, and parents. It's also a serious federal crime. Those who post or send these threats can receive time in federal prison and could also face state or local charges.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mainers to see electric rate hikes continue for 2023

HALLOWELL, Maine — Mainers will see another increase in their electric bills next year, in a move the state had expected for months. The Maine Public Utilities Commission met for 10 minutes Tuesday, accepting bids from undisclosed power suppliers that will send electricity to Versant customers in its Bangor Hydro District, which covers some of the most inhabited parts of eastern and northern Maine.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Nov. 16 update: Midcoast adds seven new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Maine AG confident in conviction despite new DNA evidence

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said Monday that new DNA testing hasn’t shaken his confidence in a man’s conviction for the killing of a 12-year-old girl more than three decades ago. Dennis Dechaine is serving a life sentence for the murder and sexual assault of Sarah Cherry, who disappeared while babysitting in Bowdoin in July 1988. Her body was found two days later. His attorney, John Nale, successfully argued for new DNA tests because of improvements in the technology. Those tests conducted in California excluded Dechaine’s DNA from several items found at the crime scene, but it couldn’t be excluded from several other items.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Ranked choice runoff to decide race for Maine's 2nd Congressional District

The ranked choice run-off for Maine's 2nd Congressional District began Tuesday morning in Augusta. Neither incumbent Democratic Congressman Jared Golden nor his opponent, Republican Bruce Poliquin, were able to win 50-percent of the votes in the initial election count. This means second choice votes for third place finisher independent Tiffany...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday

Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
MAINE STATE
Washington Examiner

Backers of Maine public utility plan eye 2023 ballot

(The Center Square) – Maine voters could get a chance to weigh in on whether they want the state to replace its two largest power companies with a consumer-owned utility. A coalition of consumer advocates have turned in more than 80,000 signatures from Maine voters to the secretary of state's office to put a referendum on the November 2023 ballot, asking voters to approve the creation of a nonprofit utility to replace the state’s two largest utility companies.
MAINE STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Rep. John Palasik dies

MILTON, Vt. — Two-term state Rep. John Palasik has died. Palasik, who grew up in Milton, served as a police officer in Milton and Winooski for decades as well as in the National Guard. He had been ill for several months and died in hospice this morning, according to...
MILTON, VT
J.R. Heimbigner

$850 payment coming to many residents

photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) The state government knows how hard inflation is hitting the state of Maine right now. Because of this challenge, Governor Mills is giving more than 729.3 million dollars back to the taxpayers of Maine a one-time payment $850.
MAINE STATE
themainewire.com

Heating Oil Price Hits Record High in Maine

The cost for a gallon of heating oil in Maine has hit a record high. Mainers should expect to pay an average of $5.71 per gallon for number two heating oil and $7.07 per gallon of kerosene, according to Gov. Janet Mills‘ energy office. That’s the highest price in...
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE

