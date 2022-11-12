Read full article on original website
Peter Pickering
3d ago
Actually shouldn't be a big surprise... its failing at the same rate as the rest of the state . Let me be more specific for you uninformed.... Our Democrat controlled state .
Reply
16
Robert Horstman
3d ago
Sad and true. If you can't afford proper council you'll lose every time. It's supposed to be the District Attorney's job to find you innocent as is your guilt. You don't with hold laws or twist them just to win. That's blind justice and that is never justice. I believe in the system, but I don't believe in the people who govern or run it.
Reply
10
NB
3d ago
Next thing you gonna hear is that criminals will be let free cause it's the right thing to do.. Maine is gonna look life San Francisco soon,, you voted for it now live with the consequences.
Reply
3
