Bleacher Report
Commanders Rumors: Taylor Heinicke Expected to Remain Starting QB over Carson Wentz
Having won three of his four starts this season, Taylor Heinicke will likely remain the No. 1 quarterback for the Washington Commanders even when Carson Wentz is able to return. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, many people around the league are expecting the Commanders to stick with Heinicke for the time...
Bleacher Report
Josh Allen's Brutal Turnovers Draw Scrutiny as Bills Lose Instant Classic to Vikings
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is known for his steadiness in critical situations, but his blunder late in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings wound up costing his team a victory. After the Bills defense came up with a huge goal-line stop with under a minute left in the fourth...
NFL Draft Profile: Deantre Prince, Cornerback, Ole Miss Rebels
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Ole Miss CB Deantre Prince
Bleacher Report
Rams' Cooper Kupp to Undergo Surgery on Ankle Injury; WR Will Be Placed on IR
Things keep getting worse for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, who will be without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp for at least the next four games. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday that Kupp will be placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain that requires surgery.
Bleacher Report
Report: Sam Darnold to Be Panthers' Backup QB Behind Baker Mayfield After Injury
Sam Darnold could be in line to play for the first time this season when the Carolina Panthers take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported quarterback PJ Walker will be sidelined with a high ankle sprain, which prompted head coach Steve Wilks to say Baker Mayfield will start.
How Much Patience Will Saints Ownership Show Dennis Allen?
Will Dennis Allen be the Saints head coach beyond the 2022 season? Much to the dismay of some fans, New Orleans franchise history might give us the answer.
Bleacher Report
Browns Destroyed by Fans After Brutal Performance in Loss To Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins
The Cleveland Browns struggled in all aspects during Sunday's 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa torched the Browns defense, which also struggled to stop the run with Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert having big days. Fans were quick to criticize head coach Kevin Stefanski for...
Bleacher Report
Referees Catch Heat from NFL Twitter as Eagles Lose 1st Game of Season vs. Commanders
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss of the season when they fell to the Washington Commanders 32-21 on Monday Night Football. However, the chatter coming out of the game didn't have much to do with the players on the field. The Eagles were on the wrong end of some...
Bleacher Report
Eagles Rumors: Linval Joseph Agrees to Contract Amid Jordan Davis Injury
The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with defensive tackle Linval Joseph on Wednesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, noting Joseph could make his season debut as soon as Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Joseph, 34, spent the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers...
Bleacher Report
Eagles' Dallas Goedert Reportedly Will Miss Extended Time With Shoulder Injury
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss "extended time" after suffering a shoulder injury in Monday's loss to the Washington Commanders, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Garafolo clarified that the injury is "not a season-ender." Goedert was hurt after a fourth-quarter completion which ended in a lost fumble....
Bleacher Report
Eagles' Dallas Goedert Placed on IR with Shoulder Injury; Out at Least 4 Weeks
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss at least four weeks after being placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a shoulder injury. The earliest he will be eligible to return is Dec. 18 against the Chicago Bears. Goedert was hurt after a fourth-quarter completion which ended in a lost...
Bleacher Report
Report: Colts' Shaquille Leonard Underwent Back Surgery; Out for Season with Injury
Shaquille Leonard's injury-plagued 2022 season has come to an end. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts linebacker had season-ending back surgery on Tuesday with the hope this "procedure fixes his issue for good." Leonard only played in three games this season because of injuries. He missed the first...
Bleacher Report
NFL Scout on Will Levis: 'Can't Believe' People Think He's Potential No. 1 Draft Pick
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis entered the 2022 season among the top NFL draft prospects, but scouts are now questioning his upside amid an up-and-down year. "I can't believe people really think he's a potential No. 1 pick," a scout said to ESPN's Matt Miller. The message came after Levis struggled...
Bleacher Report
Report: Commanders' Chase Young Expected to Return vs. Texans After Knee Injury
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is reportedly expected to make his return next week, roughly one year after tearing his ACL and MCL. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t ESPN's John Keim), the Commanders are expected to activate Young from the physically unable to perform list this week and play him against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Bleacher Report
NFL's Most Boneheaded Decisions of 2022 So Far
Every NFL season inevitably features regrettable decisions. Some of these moves stand out more than others for the devastating costs they can inflict on a franchise’s ability to succeed not only during the current campaign but also well into the future. That is no different in 2022, as we...
Bleacher Report
Christian Watson's 3 TDs Inspire Randy Moss Memes as Packers Beat Cowboys
Christian Watson has officially arrived, and he appears to be the new favorite target of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Watson put together his best performance of the season in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys, catching four passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns. No other Packers wideout had over 50 receiving yards.
Bleacher Report
5 Dark-Horse NFL Teams That Could Make Super Bowl Runs in 2022
With Week 10 in the rearview, every NFL team has played at least nine games. While we're not quite in the homestretch of the playoff race, several have emerged as Super Bowl favorites. The Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles all have seven...
Bleacher Report
Bill Belichick Wants NFL Rule Change on Challenges After Controversy in Vikings-Bills
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wants to expand the ability for coaches to challenge plays, even in the last two minutes of the half. "I've been in favor of that," Belichick said Monday on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show (via Hayden Bird of Boston.com). "Now, I'm not in favor of adding more challenges, but challenging the plays."
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Ripped by NFL Twitter for 4th-Down Decision in Loss to Packers
The Dallas Cowboys fell to 6-3 on the season following a 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. Dallas couldn't seal the deal after carrying a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter. The fact the Cowboys got dragged into overtime in the first place was enough to leave fans...
Eagles' Nick Sirianni on Frank Reich's firing: 'You guys can probably imagine how I felt'
INDIANAPOLIS — Former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni is making his return to Indianapolis this week, riding back into town as the head coach of an Eagles team that has the best record in the NFL, even after Philadelphia dropped its first game of the season on Monday night against Washington. And it...
