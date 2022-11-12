ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Eagles Rumors: Linval Joseph Agrees to Contract Amid Jordan Davis Injury

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with defensive tackle Linval Joseph on Wednesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, noting Joseph could make his season debut as soon as Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Joseph, 34, spent the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Report: Commanders' Chase Young Expected to Return vs. Texans After Knee Injury

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is reportedly expected to make his return next week, roughly one year after tearing his ACL and MCL. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t ESPN's John Keim), the Commanders are expected to activate Young from the physically unable to perform list this week and play him against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

NFL's Most Boneheaded Decisions of 2022 So Far

Every NFL season inevitably features regrettable decisions. Some of these moves stand out more than others for the devastating costs they can inflict on a franchise’s ability to succeed not only during the current campaign but also well into the future. That is no different in 2022, as we...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Christian Watson's 3 TDs Inspire Randy Moss Memes as Packers Beat Cowboys

Christian Watson has officially arrived, and he appears to be the new favorite target of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Watson put together his best performance of the season in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys, catching four passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns. No other Packers wideout had over 50 receiving yards.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

5 Dark-Horse NFL Teams That Could Make Super Bowl Runs in 2022

With Week 10 in the rearview, every NFL team has played at least nine games. While we're not quite in the homestretch of the playoff race, several have emerged as Super Bowl favorites. The Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles all have seven...

