Mental health... another broken failing system....producing broken ppl also. After Profits over ppl & Wealth over Health... there's not much left. 🤑🤡
What was he high on when he listened to that demons instructions? I am so sick of this kind of mess. Lord have mercy please.
Another one of those good Texas guys with a gun. This one took out his whole family and Abbott will say again that it could have been worse, his new favorite saying.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Frisco ISD Will Consider Student Bathroom and Library Book PoliciesLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
Denton Voters Approved Measure to Decriminalize MarijuanaLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersPlano, TX
Related
Texas Girl Getting Snack at Home Was Killed by Bullet from Outside, Man Who Targeted Wrong Home Sentenced
Fort Worth woman wounded in own home by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting
Texas set to execute man for killing pregnant ex-girlfriend and her son
North Texas police officer killed in the line of duty
Family of Melissa Highsmith, Texas toddler kidnapped over 50 years ago, 'getting closer' to answers
Four people found shot in Lake Worth
MISSING: 13-Year Old Boy Last Seen in Fort Worth
Police investigating homicide at Royse City home
Execution date set for Sherman man convicted of capital murder
17-Year-Old McKinney Teen Steven Barney Sentenced To Life In Prison
Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, Texas
Man stealing tequila gets shot, cops apply tourniquet to save his life
Bail ‘Reform’ Leads to Alleged Capital Murderer’s Release
Two women shot to death in Arlington, bodies found in a burning home
‘Elderly' Man Pushed Into Passing DART Bus During Fight With Four Juveniles: Police
Lake Worth police dog finds wanted man hiding in a closet
Deadly Medical Record Error Disrupts North Texas Woman's Benefits
Death row inmate who removed his eyes gets execution date
Hopkins County Arrests
1 dead, 1 critically injured in early morning crash in Dallas
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 77