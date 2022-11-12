United Way youth program to promote trust and civility

New London ― United Way of Southeastern Connecticut is launching a new program for high school students in partnership with New London Youth Affairs.

The program, Your Voice Counts, aims to help local high school students listen to and understand diverse viewpoints held by people outside of their family and friends United Way announced in a news release.

NLYA was selected by a volunteer review committee to be the first agency to work with local youth and was awarded a $10,000 grant.

NLYA aims to accept 15 students and will use public forums, publicity and partnerships to promote the ideas and examples of young adults to the public.

“On behalf of the teens we serve, the staff at New London Youth Affairs are excited about this new venture to implement the Your Voice Counts project,” said Ellen Kleckner, NLYA Youth Services Coordinator in a press release. “It is a great opportunity for young people to become involved in matters that directly relate to their lives.”

The program was inspired by a group of community members that includes Harry White, Steve White, John Perry and Rich Cole, who approached United Way in early 2022, and who now serve as the program’s steering committee.

The committee conducted listening sessions with community groups and individuals, and noticed a need for youth to develop the skills to engage in civic discourse and help create real, sustainable change.

“It’s a privilege to work with such capable and broadly and deeply experienced United Way and steering committee colleagues,” said White in the press release. “YVC is a once in a lifetime opportunity to protect and strengthen democracy.”

The goal of YVC is to strengthen and encourage civic engagement, which naturally gets younger people involved in the democratic process.

The program combines five features to accomplish this goal: a focus on high school juniors’ personal planning and influence with others; partnerships with agencies that know youth’s extracurricular potentials; conflict management, listening, and critical thinking training to allow for respectful and productive communication; stipends, contests, and awards to incentivize students and promote their ideas; and a plan to design the program and evaluations to enable future replication of YVC

The program aims to help young adults develop critical thinking skills for “self-directed life journeys beyond the comfort zones of like-minded family and friends.” The goal is to have program participants confidently assess issues and understand how to express their own opinions while listening to those of others.

“This program is focused on providing youth the skills needed to navigate conversations that often result in divisiveness,” said Dina Sears-Graves, president and CEO of United Way of Southeastern Connecticut. “It will help make the world a kinder place, one which will contribute to a more positive community.”

“Children are the future and United Way is committed to support the youth in our community in order for them to achieve their full potential,” she added.

