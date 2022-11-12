New K-9 helps detect explosives, aid security at Florida’s Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new K-9 explosives detective will be able to sense trouble at Florida’s capitol.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Capitol Police Officer Getavius Zachary introduced his new K-9 partner Hunter this week.

This K-9 is certified to detect compounds like black powder and TNT.

“Capitol Police’s highly trained explosive-detection K-9 teams conduct an average of 1,500 sweeps annually, in addition to their routine administrative and operational assigned tasks,” said FDLE Capitol Police Acting Director Seth Montgomery.

Officer Zachary and Hunter will help protect those entering the Capitol Complex and may participate in the North Florida Domestic Security Task Force.

Hunter joined his handler two months ago.

©2022 Cox Media Group