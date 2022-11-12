Read full article on original website
Post Register
Climate talks deal with fast coming deadlines, slow progress
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — With an end-of-the-week deadline rushing at them faster than agreements are coming out of them, negotiators at the U.N. climate summit are in a difficult spot. Talks in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh got off to a plodding start and are behind...
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — A senior Human Rights Watch official slammed the Egyptian government’s human and environmental rights record, saying that the space for environmental activism in Egypt “is severely curtailed.”. Richard Pearshouse, director of environment and human rights at HRW, said environmental activists in Egypt...
