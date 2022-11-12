ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

US, China climate envoys meet at COP27 summit in Egypt

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry met Tuesday with his Chinese counterpart at annual United Nations climate negotiations in Egypt in a further hint of improving relations between the world's top two polluters, seen as vital for substantial progress against global warming. The meeting between...
Idaho State Journal

At climate summit, Brazil's Lula promises new day for Amazon

SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Six weeks before taking power, Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday told cheering crowds at the U.N. climate conference that he would crack down on illegal deforestation in the Amazon, reinitiate relationships with countries that finance forest protection efforts and push to host an upcoming world climate summit in the rainforest.
Idaho State Journal

Climate activist blasts leaders holding onto fossil projects

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders Tuesday who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects despite science warnings that this will push temperatures across the planet to dangerous highs. Countries agreed in the 2015 Paris climate accord to limit global warming to...
Idaho State Journal

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Latest on COP27, the United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. A new ranking of how well countries are doing in addressing climate change puts Denmark top, followed by Sweden and Chile.

Comments / 0

Community Policy