Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
After the B-17 Airshow Crash, Only Nine Remain AirworthyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Keller ISD Votes to Ban Books on Gender FluidityLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Police Stats Show 1 in 3 Murder Suspects Released on BailLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
The Extra Point: Collin Sexton’s Impact on the Utah Jazz
As we are nearing the one month mark into the NBA season, several teams and players have far exceeded expectations. There are plenty examples, but one that sticks out more than the rest is the Utah Jazz. Over the summer, Utah traded away four-time All-NBA center and three-time Defensive Player...
Raleigh News & Observer
Banchero, Magic to host Towns and the Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves (6-8, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (4-10, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic host Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves in out-of-conference action. The Magic are 4-4 in home games. Orlando allows 112.4 points and has been outscored...
Raleigh News & Observer
Kings overpower Nets 153-121 for 4th straight victory
Terence Davis scored 31 points and sparked a big second-quarter run that helped the Sacramento Kings race past the New Jersey Nets 153-121 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory. Kevin Huerter had 19 points and Domantas Sabonis added 17 as the Kings had their highest-scoring game in nearly...
Raleigh News & Observer
Washington takes on Oklahoma City, looks for 5th straight victory
Oklahoma City Thunder (6-8, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (8-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington looks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Wizards take on Oklahoma City. The Wizards are 5-3 on their home court. Washington is second in the NBA...
Raleigh News & Observer
Who Will Be Cavaliers’ Ohio Betting Partner With Fubo Out of the Picture?
The regular season began for the Cleveland Cavaliers last month, but there is one season the NBA team will still likely miss the start of: online sports betting season. When FuboTV decided Oct. 17 that it was shutting down its Fubo sportsbooks nationally, that negated its online sports betting partnership with the Cavs, which was slated to start when sports betting came online on January 1 and Ohio sports betting apps launched. It left the team scrambling for options.
Raleigh News & Observer
Defining Success With the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Talking Series is a weekly segment that delves deeper into topics discussed by guests on the Men’s Journal Everyday Warrior Podcast. “Believe.” If you see this and can’t help but visualize blue letters and yellow posterboard taped to a locker room wall, you’re one of the millions watching Apple TV’s critically acclaimed show Ted Lasso. If you haven’t seen it, “believe” is the motto the show’s title character, a college football coach from Kansas, brings to his new role as the coach of a professional soccer team in England. Although initially skeptical, players slowly realized that the motto was how Lasso approached each day.
Comments / 0