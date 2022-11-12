ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh News & Observer

The Extra Point: Collin Sexton’s Impact on the Utah Jazz

As we are nearing the one month mark into the NBA season, several teams and players have far exceeded expectations. There are plenty examples, but one that sticks out more than the rest is the Utah Jazz. Over the summer, Utah traded away four-time All-NBA center and three-time Defensive Player...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Raleigh News & Observer

Banchero, Magic to host Towns and the Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves (6-8, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (4-10, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic host Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves in out-of-conference action. The Magic are 4-4 in home games. Orlando allows 112.4 points and has been outscored...
ORLANDO, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Kings overpower Nets 153-121 for 4th straight victory

Terence Davis scored 31 points and sparked a big second-quarter run that helped the Sacramento Kings race past the New Jersey Nets 153-121 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory. Kevin Huerter had 19 points and Domantas Sabonis added 17 as the Kings had their highest-scoring game in nearly...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Raleigh News & Observer

Washington takes on Oklahoma City, looks for 5th straight victory

Oklahoma City Thunder (6-8, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (8-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington looks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Wizards take on Oklahoma City. The Wizards are 5-3 on their home court. Washington is second in the NBA...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Raleigh News & Observer

Who Will Be Cavaliers’ Ohio Betting Partner With Fubo Out of the Picture?

The regular season began for the Cleveland Cavaliers last month, but there is one season the NBA team will still likely miss the start of: online sports betting season. When FuboTV decided Oct. 17 that it was shutting down its Fubo sportsbooks nationally, that negated its online sports betting partnership with the Cavs, which was slated to start when sports betting came online on January 1 and Ohio sports betting apps launched. It left the team scrambling for options.
CLEVELAND, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Defining Success With the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Talking Series is a weekly segment that delves deeper into topics discussed by guests on the Men’s Journal Everyday Warrior Podcast. “Believe.” If you see this and can’t help but visualize blue letters and yellow posterboard taped to a locker room wall, you’re one of the millions watching Apple TV’s critically acclaimed show Ted Lasso. If you haven’t seen it, “believe” is the motto the show’s title character, a college football coach from Kansas, brings to his new role as the coach of a professional soccer team in England. Although initially skeptical, players slowly realized that the motto was how Lasso approached each day.
CLEVELAND, OH

