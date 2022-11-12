Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Packers Release Amari Rodgers, Kylin Hill
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have given up on two promising members of their 2021 draft class, with the team releasing third-round receiver Amari Rodgers and seventh-round running back Kylin Hill on Tuesday. Rodgers was billed as a “complete football player” after the draft but he...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bruce Arians criticizes Tom Brady’s performance during three-game losing streak
If there's one thing we know about former Buccaneers head coach and current senior advisor Bruce Arians, it's that he doesn't mince words. When you ask Arians a question, he's going to provide a direct response no matter if it miffs someone or not. Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich took a...
Raleigh News & Observer
NFC East Week 9 Wrap-up: No One’s Perfect
Let's reap the Week 10 action in the NFC East. In a stunning upset on Monday Night Football, the Washington Commanders beat the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, 32-21. With the Eagles’ loss, there are no more undefeated teams in the NFL this season. The Commanders...
Raleigh News & Observer
Eagles TE Dallas Goedert Suffers Severe Shoulder Injury on ‘MNF’
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss “extended time” with a shoulder injury that he suffered on a controversial play during Monday’s loss to the Commanders, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero. The injury is not expected to being season-ending, per Garafolo, but...
Raleigh News & Observer
Chargers HC Brandon Staley Says Defensive Gameplan Against 49ers Was Among the Best He’s Called
The Chargers fell short of defeating the 49ers Sunday night at Levi's Stadium, but it wasn't as a result of a lacking defense. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Monday he felt the gameplan on defense was among the best he's called. "I thought from an execution standpoint, considering the caliber...
Raleigh News & Observer
New Signing: Colts Sign Former Houston Texans Starter
The Indianapolis Colts are addressing the depth in their linebacker group as they announced on Tuesday that they have signed linebacker Tyrell Adams to the practice squad while also releasing Darrell Daniels from the practice squad. The Colts (4-5-1) placed starting MIKE linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Injured Reserve last week,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Las Vegas Raiders OC Mick Lombardi Week 11 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) were embarrassed on Sunday after another horrific loss to the Indianapolis Colts. OC Lombardi gave his weekly status update on the team moments ago, and you can watch the entire video, and read the transcript below. Offensive Coordinator Mick Lombardi. Q: How big of...
Raleigh News & Observer
Commanders Shock The World! Beat Undefeated Eagles on MNF
The NFL world is in shock after the Washington Commanders (5-5) grabbed a massive 32-21 win against the once-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Despite being multiple-score underdogs going into the game, the Commanders muted the noise and took care of business against the Eagles.
Raleigh News & Observer
Jaguars DVOA, EPA Update: Where Do Trevor Lawrence and the Team Rank After Week 10?
Each week throughout the rest of the 2022 season, we will keep a running track on how the Jacksonville Jaguars stack up in some of the most pivotal and stable advanced team metrics, along with how Trevor Lawrence ranks among all qualifying passers. For reference on last week's numbers, here...
Raleigh News & Observer
Russell Wilson: ‘Physically, I’m Good’ After 18-Hit Loss to Titans
Having already sustained two injuries this season — to a shoulder and hamstring, respectively — it's a minor miracle that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson emerged from Sunday's battering at the hands of the Titans without further ailment. Yet, he did. To his body, anyway. "It was definitely...
Raleigh News & Observer
Commanders’ Coaching Staff Out Game-Planned Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - Leroy Hoard was once a really good bruising back in the NFL. The former Pro Bowl selection was the definition of a short-yardage specialist later in his career when he once joked, “Coach, if you need one yard, I'll get you three yards. If you need five yards, I'll get you three yards."
Raleigh News & Observer
Cleveland Browns Sign Defensive Tackle Help From Miami Dolphins Practice Squad
Cleveland Browns have interestingly signed defensive tackle help from the team that just handed them a 39-17 loss in week 10 action. Cleveland signed defensive tackle Ben Stille from the Miami Dolphins practice squad, according to a report. This comes after the Browns were gashed for nearly 200 yards on...
Raleigh News & Observer
Saints Release 2 From Practice Squad
The New Orleans Saints have released running backs Jordan Howard and Derrick Gore from their practice squad, according to reports. Howard, 28, was a fifth-round selection of the Bears in the 2016 NFL Draft. He played three seasons in Chicago, rushing for a total of 3,370 yards with 25 touchdowns. He'd play the last three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, rushing for 958 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns.
Raleigh News & Observer
Washington Commanders Sale by Dan Snyder on ‘Fast Track’?
NOV 15 SNYDER SALE 'IMMINENT'? Fans of the Washington Commanders got good Monday news in two doses ... though the first one was delivered with a lot of "if's'' and "maybe's'' couching. Once the game started, it was all good: Washington engineered one of the upsets of the year, overcoming...
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Rookie Storylines: Week 10 Rewind
It only took ten weeks, but we finally witnessed a chaotic NFL Sunday. The weekend's slate saw incredible comebacks, underdog wins, and rookies shine. With eight weeks of action left and thanksgiving fast approaching, the "real" season is here. We have a solid understanding of the 2022 class past the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Five In-Season Additions Paying Paying Off
NASHVILLE – In the closing seconds of the Tennessee Titans’ victory over Denver on Sunday, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson lofted a fourth-down pass toward the end zone, hoping for a miraculous reception. Instead, defensive back Josh Kalu tipped the ball, which settled in the hands of cornerback Terrance...
Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after wild Week 11
Things were looking so great for the Pac-12 Conference about a week ago, weren’t they? Three teams ranked in the top 10 with a real chance at the College Football Playoff; 4 ranked in the top 12; 5 ranked in the top 25. Things change quickly. Of course, the overall top-25 standing still looks good out west, but with the Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins both suffering upset losses on Saturday, the Pac-12 now only has one team — the USC Trojans — in playoff contention, while everyone else fights for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game and an opportunity to...
Raleigh News & Observer
Zac Taylor: DJ Reader in a ‘Healthy Mindset’
CINCINNATI — returned to practice for the Bengals on Monday and head coach Zac Taylor said the defensive tackle is in a "healthy mindset." "Optimistic," Taylor said about Reader's chances to play against the Steelers on Sunday. "We’ll take it day-to-day once we actually get to see him practice. I think he’s in a healthy mindset right now."
Raleigh News & Observer
One-Armed Bandit: Vikings Steal OT Win Over Josh Allen’s Goal-Line Goof-Up Buffalo Bills
No, Josh Allen cannot beat opponents with one arm tied behind his back. Not literally. But figuratively? Yes, what happened in NFL Week 10 in the Buffalo Bills' meeting with the visiting Minnesota Vikings is another wondrous chapter in the growing folk-hero legend of the Bills' 26-year-old MVP-caliber quarterback. The...
