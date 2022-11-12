ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molden Set for Long-Awaited Season Debut

By David Boclair
Coaches expect the second-year cornerback will be fully prepared to do whatever is asked of him Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

NASHVILLE – Now that he is healthy enough to do so, the Tennessee Titans won’t think twice about playing Elijah Molden against the Denver Broncos.

That’s because there is complete confidence within the organization that the 2021 third-round pick out of the University of Washington kept his mind sharp throughout a lengthy recovery from a groin injury that dates to the opening days of training camp.

The Titans removed the second-year cornerback from injured reserve and added him to the active roster on Saturday. They did the same with rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks.

In related moves, two others – inside linebacker Zach Cunningham and defensive back Josh Thompson – were placed on injured reserve. Each will miss a minimum of four games.

“I'm sure there will be some technique things and some things that we can't create in rehab and return to play that he will probably come across, like some of the reactionary things,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “We will just see how he responds.

“Mentally, as far as knowing what to do, he (will) be more than prepared.”

The groin issue sidelined Molden for the vast majority of camp practices, all three preseason games and the first eight games of the regular season. Because he was on injured reserve, he was not allowed to practice with the team since the start of the regular season until last week when he was designated for return to practice .

Tennessee's defense enters the week ranked 30th in the NFL against the pass with an average of 275.6 yards per game allowed and 21st in yards allowed per pass play. That unit, however, is among the top 10 in points allowed.

“He’s been engaged. He’s been around,” defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said. “Obviously, he’s done a lot for us in the past. … I don’t really have a lot of concerns in terms of mental [preparation] for him. Schematically, he’s done it.”

Molden primarily played slot cornerback as a rookie and finished fifth on the team with 60 tackles last season. He played in all but one game (he missed one due to COVID-19), was credited with seven starts and was one of nine Titans who played more than half of all the defensive snaps in 2021.

Among all rookie defensive backs, he was one of six who registered at least 60 tackles and one interception. He returned the interception for a touchdown in a Week 8 victory at Indianapolis. He also forced one fumble, recovered one fumble and registered six quarterback pressures.

Without Molden, a number of players – primarily rookie cornerback Roger McCreary and veteran safety Amani Hooker – have filled that role.

“He’s worked his butt off,” safety Kevin Byard said. “I know how frustrating it’s been for him going through the difficult rehab process that he’s been through. Any setbacks here and there can be frustrating, especially for a young guy who came in last year, had a really successful year and was really excited about building on that.

“… I think he’s been responding very well to this long process, and he’s super anxious to get back. We joke about the last time he tackled somebody was Cincinnati last year. I guarantee you, once he gets back out there on the field, he’s going to be super excited to go out and make some plays for us.”

