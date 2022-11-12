Read full article on original website
Police: Connecticut resident wanted in fatal New Rochelle shooting
Police say 29-year-old Mtayari Dixon used to live in New Rochelle but currently lives in Stamford, Connecticut.
Police: Stamford man wanted for death of New York man
Police are looking for Mtayari Z. Dixon.
Hudson Valley transgender woman says News 12 report helped get her legal name changed at work
Joy DeRosa, 41, says the Dollar General in Marlboro immediately updated her name in her online profile and on all her work documents after our report last Thursday.
Police call of search at Ramapo Valley Reservation for man missing since Sunday
Authorities have suspended their search for a man who went missing in northern New Jersey on Sunday.
Headlines: Manhunt for rapper’s murderer, former Archbishop Stepinac student killed, Kingston domestic violence
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
New Brunswick rapper reportedly saves teen girl trapped on E. Orange rooftop
Sunny Jorge is cosigned by Paterson native Fetty Wap.
Army veteran from Kings Park thanks staff at Stony Brook University Hospital for saving him from stroke
Dr. David Fiorella and his team took over quickly before severe damage could be done.
Exclusive: Spring Valley assistant building inspector speaks with News 12 ahead of trial in connection to fatal Evergreen fire
A Rockland County village employee at the center of an explosive lawsuit involving last year's deadly fire at the Evergreen Court Home of Adults spoke exclusively to News 12 - just days before he's set to go to trial. Spring Valley assistant building inspector Raymond Canario is facing prison time...
NYC gunman on e-bike fatally shot Bronx man, a promising young basketball player: ‘A great soul’
The smallest player on the court was the one his teammates looked up to. Jayden Goodridge, killed by a gunshot fired in the Bronx this past Sunday, was always a leader during his four years as a 5-foot-2 point guard for the renowned Riverside Hawks AAU team, his former coach told the Daily News. “A huge heart, a big smile, loved by everyone,” said coach Andre Thomas. “He always knew how to ...
Massapequa mother sues Nassau, state police for $30 million over wrongful arrest, racial profiling claim
The woman was previously charged with DWI in August 2020 and a bench warrant was issued for her at the time, but that was later vacated by a judge in September 2021 - three months before she was pulled over and taken in.
Stepinac High School graduate fatally shot in the Bronx
A Stepinac High School graduate was fatally shot in the Bronx on Sunday.
Woman plunges to her death from RFK Bridge: NYPD
A woman believed to be in her 30s plunged to her death from the RFK Bridge overnight Tuesday, according to police.
Police ID victim of fatal Mott Haven shooting
New video shows the moment a gunman opened fire on a group of young men, killing one and injuring another in the Bronx.
Police: Woman sent to hospital after walking into side of Brooklyn bus
A woman is recovering in the hospital after police say she walked into a bus late last night in Sunset Park, police say. First responders were dispatched to 5th Avenue and 55th Street after they say the 45-year-old woman hit the side of the bus. That woman was seen being...
Thunderbolt 12: Road conditions in Orange County
News 12's Ben Nandy was in Newburgh to check out the road conditions.
3rd death may be linked to NYC gay club drugging: mom
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The mother of John Umberger, who died at age 33 during a trip to Manhattan, warned Monday that club goers in Hell’s Kitchen should be aware of robbery teams that could be drugging their victims with fatal results. And she said she’s learned of a possible third death tied to West […]
Police: Kidnapping scam reported throughout the Hudson Valley
In this scam, a male suspect states that the victim's child has been kidnapped and demands money, typically $7,000, before returning the child to the parent.
DEC: Bohemia black bear sighting believed to be a hoax
The Department of Environmental Conservation says officers went to the address reported in the video and found the site did not match the image of the video.
New Canaan residents angry over proposed plan to put cell tower near homes, elementary school
New Canaan residents say they want their voices heard when it comes to their issues with a proposed cell tower. That tower would be over 100 feet high and sit in a public wooded area, next to an elementary school and homes. Officials Tuesday visited the proposed site of the...
New Bridgeport community center offers employment opportunities to formerly incarcerated
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held today for a community center in Bridgeport that is giving previously incarcerated men and women a second chance at life and breaking the cycle of recidivism. HomeBridge Ventures says the center will provide a safe space for previously incarcerated people to begin healing, reconnecting,...
