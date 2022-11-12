Snowmaking Begins at Winterplace Ski Resort for the 2022/2023 Winter Season

GHENT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Winterplace resort has announced details regarding the start of the 2022-2023 snowmaking season.

With the impending arrival of sufficient weather conditions for the snowmaking process, Winterplace has made available additional information which can be seen in full below.

“Colder weather is returning to the Mountains State signifying the start of snowmaking at Winterplace. The resort will take advantage of the opportune weather conditions and officially start the snowmaking process for the 2022/2023 winter season this weekend.

“Snow guns are in place, and we are excited to get thesnowmaking underway,” said Josh Faber, General Manager at Winterplace. The snowmaking team at Winterplace will take advantage of the prime temps and continue to make snow as conditions permit. “This season is our 40th Anniversary and we look forward to providing our guests an exceptional winter recreational experience with 100% snowmaking coverage all season long,” he added.

About Winterplace’s Snowmaking System

Snowmaking requires cold temperatures, low humidity, compressed air, a considerable amount of water and plenty of snow guns. Winterplace’s powerful snowmaking system consists of almost 100 fully automated fan guns, which allow the team to take advantage of shorter windows of time and make snow more efficiently. There are also 12 miles of underground pipe and two air compressors that provide 12,000 cubic feet per minute of air throughout over 300 snow guns. “With our snowmaking system and the right conditions, we can convert 7,200 gallons-per-minute of water into snow,” said Faber. “To put that into perspective it’s enough water to fill an Olympic size pool in 1.5 hours,” he added.

Winterplace typically opens for Mid-December, but if prime weather conditions hold out, the winter season could begin earlier.

2022/2023 Season Passes Currently Available for Purchase Online

Full Season passes are available to purchase online. Season passholders can also now purchase an “Indy AddOn Pass” which allows them to ski at many independent Indy resorts across the US and Canada at a deeply discounted price. Additionally, the resort is introducing a new “Wild Wonderful Pass” for $79, which provides $25 off every all-day or evening lift ticket purchases, all season long. The pass is the perfect choice for guests that plan on skiing more frequently this winter and seeking a budget-friendly option to purchasing multiple lift tickets, but who are not quite ready to commit to a season pass. To purchase a season, pass visit, https://www.winterplace.com/season-passes.

Winter Season Employment Opportunities

Winterplace is currently interviewing candidates for winter employment in all departments. Employees enjoy a host of benefits including full season passes, discounted ski passes for families and friends and more. Winterplace’s season typically runs December through mid-March. Visit https://www.winterplace.com/employment to learn more.

ABOUT WINTERPLACE

Winterplace is the most accessible and affordable ski resort in the Southeast. The resort is the perfect place for beginners to learn to ski and more advanced skiers and riders to improve their technique with 100% snowmaking and over 90 skiable acres. Blue Ridge Outdoors named Winterplace “the best resort to learn to ski & snowboard in the Southeast.” It is home to the largest Snow Tubing Park in West Virginia with two Super Tubing Carpet Lifts and up to 14 lanes of tubing fun. The resort offers 27 total trails, 10 lifts and a Terrain Park.Winterplace typically opens in mid–December and the season lasts into March. The resort is located off Interstate 77, exit 28, Flat Top, WV. It is halfway between Bluefield and Beckley, WV.

WEBSITE

For more information call 800-607-SNOW or visit Winterplace.com.

For the latest information on Winterplace and special programs, follow us on Facebook @winterplaceskiresort.”