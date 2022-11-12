Read full article on original website
theperrynews.com
Spring Valley Christmas Tour, Wine Walk set for December 7
Put yourself in the Christmas mood by attending the Tour of Homes and Wine Walk at Spring Valley Retirement Community Campus, a Perry Lutheran Homes community, on Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 4-6 p.m. This holiday event is open to all! Enjoy complimentary wine and cheese as you tour apartments, Christmas...
KCCI.com
Ogden residents ecstatic for town's only grocery store to open its doors
OGDEN, Iowa — People in Ogden are getting ready to shop for groceries in their own town for the first time in three years. The only grocery store in the small Iowa community burned down in November 2019. Since then, people in Ogden have had to take a journey...
KCCI.com
Girls on the Run 5K comes to Principal Park
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Girls on the Run festival kicked off at 12:30 p.m. and people hit the pavement at 2 p.m. for the race. More than 700 girls in grades third through eighth took part in the 10-week program this year. The program encouraged young girls to...
theperrynews.com
Donald Walter Kautzky of Des Moines
Donald Walter Kautzky, 91, of Des Moines passed away peacefully Nov. 13, 2022. Donald was born May 16, 1931, in Perry, Iowa, to Edward and Bernice Kautzky. He attended the Iowa School for the Deaf in Council Bluffs and graduated in 1951. After graduation Donald fell in love with Marlene...
theperrynews.com
Jeffrey Dean Webster of Perry
Jeffrey Dean Webster, 56, of Perry and formerly of Taylorville, Illinois, died Nov. 6, 2022, at the Stratford Specialty Care in Stratford, Iowa. Jeff was born June 28, 1966, in Springfield, Illinois, the son of Jerry D. and Kathryn E. Jenkins Webster. Jeff was preceded in death by an infant sister, Dana, in 1964.
theperrynews.com
Jean Elizabeth Hurd of Marshalltown
Jean Elizabeth Hurd, 96, of Marshalltown passed away on Nov. 7, 2022, under the care of the Iowa River Hospice Home in Marshalltown, Iowa. Services for Jean will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at St. Henry Catholic Church in Marshalltown, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. prior to services. She will be laid to rest in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa, on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.
KCCI.com
One of the oldest golden-headed lion tamarins dies at Iowa zoo
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the oldest golden-headed lion tamarins in North America has died. Blank Park Zoo on Monday reported the death of Jose on their Facebook page. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KBOE Radio
NORTH MAHASKA SCHOOLS EVACUATED
NEW SHARON — Students, staff and faculty were evacuated just before school began Monday morning. Members of the New Sharon Fire Department and MidAmerican Energy responded to the call about 7:40 a.m. Upon staff arrival at school Monday morning several staff members reported the scent of gas. MidAmerican Energy,...
KCCI.com
Indianola school food worker fired after raising concerns
INDIANOLA, Iowa — When it comes to the health of students, one woman in Indianola is taking a stand. She says she made a disturbing discovery when she was preparing school lunches at an elementary school. Angie Woods is a now former food services manager, who used to work...
KCCI.com
Missing Altoona K9 found
INDIANOLA, Iowa — A missing Altoona K9 officer has been found in Indianola. Police say Zeke escaped from the home of a trained professional who handles K9 dogs. His handler was on vacation when Zeke disappeared over the weekend. Altoona police say he was seen playing with other dogs....
Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance
An Iowa nursing home worker who was fired after telling a resident to call 911 in order to get to the hospital is not entitled to unemployment benefits, a judge has ruled. According to state records, Kandus Jellison worked as a nurse aide for Oakwood Specialty Care in Albia when she was fired in June […] The post Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Ankeny warns of police officer impersonator
(Ankeny, IA) — The Ankeny Police Department is warning the public about a police officer impersonator. The department says a resident got a message from Police Sergeant James Wilson, saying he needed to speak with her about a confidential legal matter. Ankeny Police say the impersonator will ask for personal information, money, or gift cards. If anyone calls, claiming to be from a law enforcement agency, asking for information or money, they say to report the call to local authorities.
Costco Unlike Another in the Midwest Opens in Iowa this Week
In September of this year, we shared that Costco was planning to erect another store here in Iowa. The news damn near broke the internet. Clearly, everyone -- at least everyone in Iowa -- loves buying in bulk. That Costco is set to open this week, Thursday, November 17 at...
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Snow a factor in deadly Iowa crash
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday morning's snow is being blamed for a deadly crash in southern Iowa. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 23, just west of Fremont. Authorities say 22-year-old Morgan Sanders, of Fremont, died when his car lost control in...
iheart.com
Iowa to get Nearly $20 Million in Walmart Opioid Settlement
DES MOINES, Iowa -- The state of Iowa could be getting nearly $20 million as part of a national opioid settlement with the nation's largest retailer. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says the money's coming from a settlement with Walmart worth more than $3 billion. Iowa and a number of...
theperrynews.com
Al Welsh Orchestra to play / Al Welsh Orchestra para tocar
The Perry Fine Arts Series will be presenting the Al Welsh Orchestra on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. in the Perry Performing Arts Center at 1200 18th St. in Perry. The Al Welsh Orchestra plays music of the big band era along with many of the most famous dance tunes of the 1920s, ’30s, ’40s, ’50s, ’60s and beyond. They play the music of Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Duke Ellington, Woody Hermann and Benny Goodman as well as music of the most popular dance bands, such as Lawrence Welk, Guy Lombardo and Sammy Kaye.
KCCI.com
Urbandale police searching for missing teen
URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance with locating a missing teenager. Police say 15-year-old Conner Burbank voluntarily walked away from his residence and has not returned home. Efforts to locate the boy have been unsuccessful. Connor is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches...
UPDATE: Missing Altoona Police K-9 has been found
UPDATE: The Altoona Police Department said K-9 Zeke has been found. The department made an update to its Facebook post at 11:16 p.m. Sunday thanking everyone who shared the information and offered encouragement. More information about what happened is expected to be released by Altoona Police later Monday. ORIGINAL POST: INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Indianola […]
theperrynews.com
Aesthetic pleasures abound at annual art fest in Perry
Art lovers indulged in a universe of aesthetic pleasures Saturday in downtown Perry at the 12th annual Art on the Prairie festival. Sensibilities of every shade and tastes of every bent will find something to suit them in the many musical, poetical and plastic artistical products on display. The feast...
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Malls fight to survive, weather aware
Shopping malls are fighting to stay alive in the face of traditional retail practices falling out of fashion. “Even though you might see an empty storefront right now, you see there’s work being done in there. So that’s not really empty,” Merle Hay Mall’s manager told KCCI.
