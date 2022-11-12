The Perry Fine Arts Series will be presenting the Al Welsh Orchestra on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. in the Perry Performing Arts Center at 1200 18th St. in Perry. The Al Welsh Orchestra plays music of the big band era along with many of the most famous dance tunes of the 1920s, ’30s, ’40s, ’50s, ’60s and beyond. They play the music of Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Duke Ellington, Woody Hermann and Benny Goodman as well as music of the most popular dance bands, such as Lawrence Welk, Guy Lombardo and Sammy Kaye.

PERRY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO