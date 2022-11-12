Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas Card view
The E.M. Fulton House in Wise has for many years served as a welcoming invitation to a small town Main Street. The current owner, Stephanie Marie Ratliff, displays a vintage UVA-Wise delivery truck carrying a Christmas tree.
Kingsport Times-News
Teen Takeover: Teens joins PEAK-Kingsport for Trunk or Treat
On Sunday, Oct. 23, PEAK-Kingsport held a Trunk or Treat in the Kingsport Chamber parking lot. Businesses and groups around the area joined, and so did the Mayor’s Youth Council (Y.E.L.L). The council is a leadership group of high school students in the area that works with Vanessa Bennett, who is the executive director of Operations and Talent Development at the Kingsport Chamber, along with other executives in the Y.E.L.L group including Alisha Shivley, Trey Darnell and Lora Barnett.
Kingsport Times-News
Fred Sauceman: Building community in Kingsport at Evelyn's Kitchen Table
The role of the server in the success of a restaurant is often underrated. Even the title itself is misleading. Servers do far more than tote food to the table. They are usually the diner’s first point of contact, helping to select the right seating location and setting the tone for the entire meal. Servers must know the menu inside and out, explaining daily features, accommodating special dietary requirements, and possessing inside information about the day’s most popular dishes and how many servings are left before they sell out.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Chamber will once again host gingerbread contest
ELIZABETHTON — Once again this Christmas season, the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a gingerbread building contest and all the bakers and artists in the community are once again invited to submit their best creations. Last year, the contest was to have the best gingerbread image...
Bristol philanthropist Don Nicewonder dies at 84
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Local businessman and philanthropist Don Nicewonder has died. His family said he passed away Saturday at the age of 84, due to a health-related issue, just hours before his 85th birthday. Nicewonder made money in the coal industry, eventually moving to Bristol, Virginia where he created “The Virginian” Golf Club and […]
Kingsport Times-News
TCAT Elizabethton
Kingsport Times-News
Health Wagon expanding clinic hours
WISE — November is seeing some new holiday season activity by The Health Wagon. Paula Hill-Collins, nursing director for the Wise-based free clinic, said Monday the health care organization will be offering extended Thursday and Saturday hours at its Clintwood clinic in the Happy Valley Industrial Park starting Thursday.
Kingsport Times-News
Milton Marathon returns to ETSU
East Tennessee State University will hold a Milton Marathon, with a public reading of John Milton’s 1667 masterpiece, “Paradise Lost,” on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Reece Museum. ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland and Provost and Senior Vice President for Academics...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU professor to host concert in honor of composer Alexander Scriabin’s 150th birthday
Marianna Prjevalskaya, a new piano professor for East Tennessee State University’s Department of Music, is hosting a concert on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in honor of Russian composer Alexander Scriabin’s 150th birthday. The concert will be held in Powell Hall at the Martin Center, 1320 W State of...
wcyb.com
Members of the Greeneville High School band will march in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Nine Greeneville High School Band students will march in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Saturday, November 19, the students will embark on their trip to New York to prepare for the parade. The band members had to go through an extensive application process to be selected to participate. They were selected for the honor along with 225 other high school students from across the nation to participate.
Kingsport Times-News
The Miss Food City Pageant set to take place this weekend
ABINGDON — The next Miss Food City will be crowned at the annual pageant this weekend; the winner will represent Food City throughout the year at several events. The pageant will be held at Emory & Henry College in the McGlothlin Center for Arts on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Neighborhood leaf collection continues in Johnson City
The city of Johnson City’s annual fall leaf collection period is continuing and will remain in effect until all leaves are collected. Several trucks will be used throughout the city and a minimum of two pickups should occur within each neighborhood during the leaf collection period.
Kingsport Times-News
Author from Zambia to perform reading on Tusculum campus Thursday
GREENEVILLE — A multi-award-winning novelist, short story writer, poet, essayist and filmmaker from Zambia will perform a reading, open to the community, on Thursday at Tusculum University. The event is free.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Courthouse, TCAT Elizbethton unite on food drive
ELIZABETHTON — Imagine having to make a choice between preparing for a successful future and dropping out of school to take a job because you are starving. That is the reality for enough students that the Tennessee Board of Regents has recognized the problem. For the past 24 years,...
Northeast Tennessee counties to see funding for overdose response efforts
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Financial help is on the way to agencies in Northeast Tennessee trying to help address the substance abuse crisis. Johnson City-based Insight Alliance will likely be among the nonprofits chosen to help train and support first responders. Director Jennifer Berven said that the new money will help law enforcement connect […]
Bristol announces 1st-ever Winter Wonderland Christmas tree display
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bristol community will have the opportunity to walk through a winter wonderland that will brighten the city’s Cumberland Square and Downtown Center from Nov. 28 through Jan. 2. Believe in Bristol leaders announced Friday that the Christmas tree display, dubbed Winter Wonderland Christmas, will feature over 20 trees decorated by […]
Dobyns-Bennett competitive band sets new rank record
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Dobyns-Bennett High School band earned its all-time high score, placed tops in its division and snagged sixth highest rank in the nation at the Bands of America competition over the weekend. Senior Garrett Ford said this year’s victory felt like well-deserved recognition. “For people to not know what D-B was […]
Kingsport Times-News
Third West Ridge student soloes through FLIGHT Foundation
GREENEVILLE — Lindsay Chapman is looking to the sky for her future. On Oct. 16, the 16-year-old junior from the Rock Springs area of Sullivan County became the third West Ridge High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadet to earn solo wings with FLIGHT Foundation.
‘Have Yourself a Handmade Little Christmas’ event helps support small businesses
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Farmer’s Market was filled with over 50 vendors on Sunday for the ‘Have Yourself a Handmade Little Christmas’ event hosted by Tennesotan Handmade. Plenty of shoppers came out to the event looking for one-of-a-kind gifts, all while supporting small businesses from the area. “These are all local vendors from […]
Kingsport Times-News
Joe Hopkins has written a book about his life as a missionary aviator who made the mission field safer
ELIZABETHTON — Last year, Joe Hopkins celebrated his 83rd birthday and wrote his first book. On Saturday, he will hold a book signing at the Coffee Company in downtown Elizabethton from 9-11 a.m. The book is titled “My Heart for Safety.” He said there are three parts to the...
