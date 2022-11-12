ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Trooper injured in Saturday crash along Highway 17-A, report shows

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol was involved in an auto-pedestrian crash along Highway 17-A in Dorchester County over the weekend. The crash happened near Clubhouse Road on Saturday evening not far from the Colleton County line. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office closed the road for […]
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks Central Ave. lanes in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a crash is impacting downtown traffic Sunday night. The department says both lanes around 904 Central Ave. are blocked. They first tweeted about the crash at 6:14 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating fatal car vs. motorcycle crash in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating after a fatal car vs. motorcycle crash in Goose Creek Monday night. Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe says the driver of a motorcycle has died after a crash near Stephanie Drive and Highway 52. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where they died of their injuries.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies victim of Goose Creek motorcycle crash

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified the 30-year-old victim of a motorcycle crash on Highway 52 who died on Monday. Horace John Miller, 30, of Moncks Corner succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. On Monday, Nov. 14, shortly after 7:30 p.m.,...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Portion of Old Trolley Rd. reopens after crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a crash with an injury that impacted traffic Saturday afternoon has been cleared. The crash happened in the area of 1645 Old Trolley Rd.; police tweeted about the crash just before 4 p.m. All lanes in the area were closed and then reopened...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Motorcyclist killed in Goose Creek crash

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A victim involved in a deadly crash in Goose Creek was identified by the Berkeley County Coroner. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified Horace Miller (30, of Moncks Corner) as the victim in the crash. The crash happened on Monday on US-52 and Stephanie Drive in Goose Creek. Miller was transported to […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Crews clear ‘major’ crash that closed part of Highway 17A

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says part of Highway 17A is back open after a major crash. The crash happened on the highway just south of Summerville near Clubhouse Road, according to Lt. Rick Carson. That area was closed down for multiple hours Saturday...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston Police looking for missing woman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a 34-year-old woman missing since Nov. 7. Rebecca Blommel was last seen leaving her residence on Nov. 7, claiming she was headed to Pennsylvania to visit family, police say. Blommel was last seen driving a silver Honda Pilot with...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Lanes blocked on I-26 east & eastbound side of Wando Bridge Monday morning

Two incidents are slowing traffic on I-26 east and the Wando Bridge Monday morning. The left two lanes are blocked on I-26 eastbound Monday morning, causing traffic to slow. The blockage is at mile marker 217, two miles east of Dorchester Road. The left and center lanes are also blocked...
WJBF

19-year-old killed in Bamberg County crash

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a crash in Bamberg County. It happened around Sunday, November 13th about 4:40 a.m. on Rivers Bridge Road near High Chi Pen Road 6 miles from Ehrhardt. A 19-year-old from Barnville, S.C. was driving a Dodge pick-up south on Rivers Bridge Road. The driver traveled […]
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston County Parks accepting bids for planned 67-acre park in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County parks is looking to spend millions of dollars on a new park in West Ashley near Charles Towne Landing. Behind a gate off Old Towne Road sits 67 acres of land called Old Towne Creek County Park, the majority of which is protected for conservation. The county wants to add features to the land and open it up for the public to use.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DCSO: Hwy 17-A reopens after ‘Major’ crash

UPDATE: The roadway has reopened.— DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies say Highway 17A is closed following a “major” crash Saturday afternoon. According to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, a crash happened on Highway 17A just south of Summerville near Clubhouse Road. Highway 17A will be closed indefinitely while crews investigate. Limited details are available. Count […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Single-vehicle crashes kill 3 people in 2 days across the region

EHRHARDT, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Single-vehicle crashes have killed three people in two days in the region, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The first of two deadly crashes Sunday morning was reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Rivers Bridge Road near Hi Ki Pen Road about six miles west of Ehrhardt in Bamberg County.
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Residents call for action after major crashes along US 17A

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — So far within the month of November, there have been three bad crashes on 17A in Dorchester County near Clubhouse Road. Neighbors say more cars means more danger. "I see it every time I’m on those roads, somebody is dodging out in front of...
WCBD Count on 2

Report: Man who threatened to shoot someone at Charleston bar had toy gun, beer in his pocket

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 19-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot someone following an altercation at a downtown Charleston bar. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a bar off Hanover Street shortly after 1:00 a.m. in response to “an armed individual making threats,” according to a police report. […]
CHARLESTON, SC

