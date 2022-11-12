Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQJ.M. LesinskiCharleston, SC
Related
Trooper injured in Saturday crash along Highway 17-A, report shows
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol was involved in an auto-pedestrian crash along Highway 17-A in Dorchester County over the weekend. The crash happened near Clubhouse Road on Saturday evening not far from the Colleton County line. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office closed the road for […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks Central Ave. lanes in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a crash is impacting downtown traffic Sunday night. The department says both lanes around 904 Central Ave. are blocked. They first tweeted about the crash at 6:14 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
live5news.com
Police investigating fatal car vs. motorcycle crash in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating after a fatal car vs. motorcycle crash in Goose Creek Monday night. Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe says the driver of a motorcycle has died after a crash near Stephanie Drive and Highway 52. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where they died of their injuries.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies victim of Goose Creek motorcycle crash
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified the 30-year-old victim of a motorcycle crash on Highway 52 who died on Monday. Horace John Miller, 30, of Moncks Corner succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. On Monday, Nov. 14, shortly after 7:30 p.m.,...
live5news.com
Portion of Old Trolley Rd. reopens after crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a crash with an injury that impacted traffic Saturday afternoon has been cleared. The crash happened in the area of 1645 Old Trolley Rd.; police tweeted about the crash just before 4 p.m. All lanes in the area were closed and then reopened...
More than 70 crashes reported along Highway 17-A over past year
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said Monday their agency has responded to more than 70 crashes along Highway 17-Alternate over the past year. There have been 24 non-injury crashes along the stretch of rural road from Summerville to the Dorchester/Colleton line since November 1, 2021. But the number of crashes […]
Motorcyclist killed in Goose Creek crash
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A victim involved in a deadly crash in Goose Creek was identified by the Berkeley County Coroner. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified Horace Miller (30, of Moncks Corner) as the victim in the crash. The crash happened on Monday on US-52 and Stephanie Drive in Goose Creek. Miller was transported to […]
live5news.com
Crews clear ‘major’ crash that closed part of Highway 17A
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says part of Highway 17A is back open after a major crash. The crash happened on the highway just south of Summerville near Clubhouse Road, according to Lt. Rick Carson. That area was closed down for multiple hours Saturday...
live5news.com
North Charleston Police looking for missing woman
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a 34-year-old woman missing since Nov. 7. Rebecca Blommel was last seen leaving her residence on Nov. 7, claiming she was headed to Pennsylvania to visit family, police say. Blommel was last seen driving a silver Honda Pilot with...
abcnews4.com
Lanes blocked on I-26 east & eastbound side of Wando Bridge Monday morning
Two incidents are slowing traffic on I-26 east and the Wando Bridge Monday morning. The left two lanes are blocked on I-26 eastbound Monday morning, causing traffic to slow. The blockage is at mile marker 217, two miles east of Dorchester Road. The left and center lanes are also blocked...
19-year-old killed in Bamberg County crash
BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a crash in Bamberg County. It happened around Sunday, November 13th about 4:40 a.m. on Rivers Bridge Road near High Chi Pen Road 6 miles from Ehrhardt. A 19-year-old from Barnville, S.C. was driving a Dodge pick-up south on Rivers Bridge Road. The driver traveled […]
live5news.com
Charleston County Parks accepting bids for planned 67-acre park in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County parks is looking to spend millions of dollars on a new park in West Ashley near Charles Towne Landing. Behind a gate off Old Towne Road sits 67 acres of land called Old Towne Creek County Park, the majority of which is protected for conservation. The county wants to add features to the land and open it up for the public to use.
DCSO: Hwy 17-A reopens after ‘Major’ crash
UPDATE: The roadway has reopened.— DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies say Highway 17A is closed following a “major” crash Saturday afternoon. According to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, a crash happened on Highway 17A just south of Summerville near Clubhouse Road. Highway 17A will be closed indefinitely while crews investigate. Limited details are available. Count […]
abcnews4.com
Suspect charged after shooting at man, woman in vehicle in North Charleston: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is in custody after opening fire on another vehicle on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, according to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department. On Sunday shortly before noon, officers responded to the area of East Montague Avenue and Railroad...
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. police looking for suspect after shooting at Parker’s on Sea Island Parkway
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County police are now looking a suspect in connection to a shooting at a gas station in St. Helena Island. Deputies are now looking for 42-year-old John Jenkins. He is wanted for attempted murder and more for the Nov. 2 shooting at the Parker’s gas...
live5news.com
Residents on James Island express concern over potential removal of grand oaks
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Proposed upgrades to an intersection on James Island appear to be concerning some neighbors. Charleston County’s recommended plan requires removing two grand oak trees at the intersection of Camp Road and Fort Johnson Road, an act that some James Islanders deem unnecessary. Tuesday, the James...
WRDW-TV
Single-vehicle crashes kill 3 people in 2 days across the region
EHRHARDT, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Single-vehicle crashes have killed three people in two days in the region, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The first of two deadly crashes Sunday morning was reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Rivers Bridge Road near Hi Ki Pen Road about six miles west of Ehrhardt in Bamberg County.
abcnews4.com
Suspect with gold grill, toy gun threatens to shoot person at Charleston bar: CPD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect not yet old enough to drink alcohol is facing charges after allegedly making threats with a toy gun at a bar on Hanover Street, according to a report from the Charleston Police Department. Harper Lawrence-Weiland, 19, was arrested Monday morning and charged with...
abcnews4.com
Residents call for action after major crashes along US 17A
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — So far within the month of November, there have been three bad crashes on 17A in Dorchester County near Clubhouse Road. Neighbors say more cars means more danger. "I see it every time I’m on those roads, somebody is dodging out in front of...
Report: Man who threatened to shoot someone at Charleston bar had toy gun, beer in his pocket
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 19-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot someone following an altercation at a downtown Charleston bar. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a bar off Hanover Street shortly after 1:00 a.m. in response to “an armed individual making threats,” according to a police report. […]
Comments / 0