'Prospects have all the rights': Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz updates 'no-visit' policy
Just prior to Iowa's showdown against Wisconsin, Iowa City exploded in conversation when 247Sports reported that Iowa five-star OT commit Kadyn Proctor was on an official visit to the Oregon Ducks. Over the years, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes have come under fire for having a 'no visit' policy. When a prospective student-athlete commits to the University of Iowa, they are no longer allowed to officially or unofficially visit any other schools. On Iowa's official scholarship letter gives a full list of things that must be completed for the scholarship to be valid. The first item? "You must not visit another institution."
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa WR returns to practice, could potentially return to action in Week 12 vs. Minnesota
In his Wednesday news conference, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz addressed the status of wide receiver Arland Bruce IV. Bruce has been one of the few bright spots for this Hawkeye offense which has struggled all season. Bruce was injured recently but it appears he may play against Minnesota Saturday.
Iowa, Seton Hall face first true tests
Iowa and Seton Hall will get their first true tests of the season Wednesday night when they face off as
Iowa Bowl Projections: Hawkeyes secure bowl eligibility, where do they stand at 6-4?
Iowa currently sits at 6-4 and clinched bowl eligibility this weekend with a victory over Wisconsin, 24-10, in Iowa City. Iowa now has two regular season games remaining on the road against Minnesota and at home against Nebraska to close out the year. Iowa is still very much in the Big Ten West race, but the good news is Iowa has secured a spot in a bowl game as it has won three straight games after previously sitting at 3-4.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football: Kick Time and Game Line Announced for Hawkeyes at Minnesota
The Iowa Hawkeyes have put their fanbase through a wild ride thus far in 2022. After an abysmal, frustrating start to the season wherein Iowa dropped below .500 on the year and seemed poised to fire more offensive staff this offseason than win games the rest of the year, the Hawkeyes went out and won three straight games in the Big Ten West.
Gameday Guide: Wisconsin men's basketball vs. UW-Green Bay preview
Here is your one-stop spot for all the updates and preview information surrounding Tuesday's game at the Kohl Center, including how to watch Wisconsin versus UW-Green Bay.
Wisconsin Football Players Sent Home After Tragic Killing
There will be no media availability for the Wisconsin Badgers today as players were sent home following the tragic events that unfolded in Virginia. Per Badgers beat reporter Colten Bartholomew, "Media availability today was canceled due to the news of former UW WR Devin Chandler being killed in the shooting at the University of Virginia. Players were set to begin lifting when news broke and were sent home."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delafield's 5 inches of snow 'a blessing and a curse'
DELAFIELD, Wis. - The first accumulating snowfall happened Tuesday, Nov. 15 in southeast Wisconsin, and according to the FOX6 Weather Experts and the National Weather Service, Delafield saw 5 inches. This, five days after temperatures in the 70s. "It’s too early," said Jim Stoffer. "I’m not ready for it,"...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha's 1st snow of the season 'came a little too soon'
On Nov. 10, we saw temperatures in the 70s. Five days later, the first accumulating snow of the season moved in to southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks sentencing: 9 people to speak on Brooks' behalf
WAUKESHA, Wis. - More statements are expected Wednesday, Nov. 16 in the final day of Darrel Brooks' sentencing hearing. On Tuesday, 45 victims and survivors of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack shared powerful personal accounts of how the attack impacted them in the first of two sentencing hearings for Darrell Brooks.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County Parks 2023 'invisible' annual stickers available Nov. 25
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Waukesha County Parks announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15 that annual stickers will be invisible in 2023. The park system team is having some fun with the transition from windshield stickers to a license plate scanner that validates park and lake access annual memberships and daily permits. 2023 Annual Memberships will be available for purchase on Nov. 25.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks' sentencing: What to expect
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks was tried and convicted on all 76 counts in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15 and 16, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow will sentence Brooks. Brooks will never be a free man again. First-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha parade memorial funding, less than 6% raised, January goal
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Organizers of two planned memorials for the victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack revealed Monday night, Nov. 14 they have a long way to go. Only a fraction of the money needed has been raised. The city was hoping to have the majority of the funds...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks sentencing: Waukesha parade victims speak, court cleared over threat
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sending a message loud and clear, 45 victims and survivors of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack shared powerful personal accounts of how the attack impacted them Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the first of two sentencing hearings for Darrell Brooks. Tuesday's hearing was not without disruptions. A threat...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Nashotah stable fire; 2 horses, 3 dogs dead
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Lake Country Fire & Rescue responded to a stable fire Tuesday morning, Nov. 15 on Nashotah Road near Mission Road in Nashotah. The call came in around 3:15 a.m. Two horses and three dogs were inside the stable at the time and died in the fire.
