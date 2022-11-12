ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley Reveals Why Orlando Has Been Successful Without Paolo Banchero

By Jeremy Brener
The Magic Insider
The Magic Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wW9G9_0j8i2f4B00

Paolo Banchero hasn't played the last two games for the Orlando Magic. Yet the team has won each game without its best player.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is on its first win streak of the season after a 114-97 win against the Phoenix Suns .

But the way the team's first win streak of the season came about was unexpected, especially after it was announced that Paolo Banchero would sit out of each of the team's last two games with a sprained ankle.

Banchero's absence has triggered several players to step up, including Wendell Carter Jr., who scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Friday's win. Carter was one of eight players to score at least eight points in the win.

"We're gonna continue to do it by committee," coach Jamahl Mosley said. "And even when Paolo gets back, it's a similar situation. Guys are gonna continue to do it by committee. When their number is called, they'll be ready to go."

That's been the Magic's motive all season long ... do it by committee. There's no one player whose load rests on his shoulders alone. Orlando is playing true team basketball.

That's been prevalent since the beginning of the season, as seven players average 10 points per game or more. Chuma Okeke has stepped into the starting lineup with Banchero out and has helped out tremendously on the defensive end.

"You talk about a young man that is willing to step in be versatile and guard any position," Mosley said. "He's taken on the challenge... He's got a great knack for going after the basketball. He's done a great job stepping into his role."

On a team like the Magic, every player knows that tonight could be their night to step up. Even with Banchero out, arguably their best player, it doesn't quite change the way the Magic play. All season long, the team has gone into every night playing together and knowing that it might be their turn to step up. By building that foundation, the Magic still look like an extremely capable team despite injuries stunting their growth.

When the team eventually gets healthy, it might cook up a recipe for success in Orlando.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook .

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player

Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Carmelo Anthony's Son Received Big Offer On Sunday

Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan has already established himself as one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class. On Sunday, the Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ the King sophomore guard earned a scholarship offer that has special meaning for him and his family. Syracuse, the program where Carmelo won a...
HipHopDX.com

Cam’ron’s Brooklyn Nets Offer Gets Rejected By Kevin Durant

Cam’ron’s attempt at joining the Brooklyn Nets as a bench player didn’t work out in his favor, as the team’s star player Kevin Durant ignored the request. The Dipset rapper took to Instagram to reveal he tried claiming a bench role with the Nets when he linked up with Durant and Rich Kleiman at an event over the weekend. In true Cam’ron fashion, the Harlem-bred hoops fan didn’t let the opportunity pass him by.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Klutch Sports lands top NBA guard

Rich Paul has officially collected another Infinity Stone. Damien Barling and James Ham of ESPN 1320 reported this week that Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is joining Klutch Sports. Fox had previously been represented by Chris Gaston of Family First Sports Firm, but he will now be switching agencies to Klutch.
The Spun

Longtime College Football Bowl Game Has A New Name

Cheez-It is so committed to bowl season that it's doubling up on the amount of games it'll sponsor. For the past two seasons, the Cheez-It Bowl has been played in Orlando, Florida. Last year's game featured Clemson and Iowa State. Well, it was just announced on Tuesday that Cheez-It will...
ORLANDO, FL
The Magic Insider

The Magic Insider

Orlando, FL
533
Followers
551
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

TheMagicInsider brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Orlando Magic.

 https://www.si.com/nba/magic

Comments / 0

Community Policy