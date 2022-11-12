Read full article on original website
Related
Edmunds: Cadillac CT4-Blackwing vs BMW M3 sport sedan battle
The best luxury sport sedans have historically come from European automakers. But there’s one U.S. brand that isn’t ready to fully cede control: Cadillac. Its recently launched CT4-V Blackwing has a host of upgrades over the regular CT4 small sedan, including a muscular engine, sharper handling, more grip and distinctive styling. It’d be hard to find a more appropriate rival than BMW’s M3, which has been a staple in the German brand’s lineup for decades. It too has numerous upgrades over a regular 3 Series to considerably increase performance. Which sedan is right for you? Edmunds compared them to find...
All-New Buick GL8 Century Revealed As Turbocharged Luxury Shaggin' Wagon
The Buick Century has made a triumphant return, but not as another humdrum sedan. It also won't be sold in the USA as Americans have become severely allergic to minivans since the advent of the crossover. The new Century is an upmarket MPV. Think of it as the lovechild of a Toyota Sienna and BMW i7.
5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat
The BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S are just two examples of super sports sedans faster than the fire-breathing Hellcat. The post 5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
GM Seems To Host Clinic Comparing Cadillac CT5 To Tesla Model 3: Photos
It appears as though General Motors recently conducted a clinic to compare the Cadillac CT5 luxury sedan against the all-electric Tesla Model 3. As captured in a series of images by our eagle-eyed spy photographers, a Cadillac CT5 Premium Luxury 550T AWD was seen around the front parking lot of the GM Proving Ground in Milford, Michigan, where it was parked next to a Tesla Model 3. The two sedans were seen behind a series of orange cones, one of which had a large sign reading “Reserved For Research Participants.”
Will a Dealership Buy Back a Vehicle With an Unfixable Defect?
Sometimes you may not know what you are getting when buying a used car. However, will a dealership buy back a vehicle with an unfixable defect. The post Will a Dealership Buy Back a Vehicle With an Unfixable Defect? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mazda Eases Further Into the EV Market by Debuting a Mild-Hybrid Expected for the U.S.
Here's a look at Mazda's current and future plans for electrification and entry into the EV market, starting with an upcoming mild-hybrid model. The post Mazda Eases Further Into the EV Market by Debuting a Mild-Hybrid Expected for the U.S. appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
Buick Century Raises the Bar for Ultra-Luxury Minivans
The Buick Century is a new flagship ultra-luxury minivan, sitting atop the brands GL8 family of vans offered in China. The Century comes in equally sumptuous four- or six-seat layouts, complete with 18-way adjustable seats. The Century will be available with three trim levels, starting around $74,500 and ranging to...
These 2 Decade-Old Used Midsize Pickup Trucks Are Still Reliable Today–According to a Dealer
The two most reliable used midsize trucks you can buy could not be more different. The post These 2 Decade-Old Used Midsize Pickup Trucks Are Still Reliable Today–According to a Dealer appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Amazon takes heat for selling devices to hot-rod electric bikes for more speed
It’s a tale as old as time, humans finding ways to boost the speed of their rides. Cars get chipped. Motorcycles get aftermarket sprockets. Hell, back in the day horses probably got fed “the good carrots.” Now one of the latest forms of speed hacking has targeted electric bikes, and Amazon is getting raked over the coals for helping provide the goods to illegally hot-rod those e-bikes.
Could a Small Hummer Pickup Truck Compete With Ford?
The Hummer EV has already been a hit for GM. Could a mid-size Hummer truck be on the way? The post Could a Small Hummer Pickup Truck Compete With Ford? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Don’t Ask To Test Drive This Guy’s V6 Mustang With A ‘Yoke’ Steering Wheel Unless You Have Cash In Hand OK?
The used car market is certainly seeing some wild things lately but for the most part, it’s the prices that are shocking. One 2015 Ford Mustang V6 is bucking that trend though. It’s also surprising but more so because of the seller’s personal taste and demands surrounding its sale.
Dyno Run Shows New Honda Civic Type R Has More Horsepower Than We Thought
Hondata tunes Hondas and it's just gotten a hold of the new Civic Type R. And its first course of acting was putting the car on a hub dyno. The result? Honda soft-balled the power figures on the new Type R. Hondata's Type R made 316 horsepower and 334 lb-ft...
This Ram Is the Cheapest New 2022 4×4 Half-Ton Truck in America
Here it is, the cheapest half-ton pickup with four-wheel drive you can buy in 2022. The post This Ram Is the Cheapest New 2022 4×4 Half-Ton Truck in America appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
One Man And The Ford Bronco He’s Built Over A Lifetime
Phil Nielson has owned this 1967 Ford Bronco almost since it was new. Over the decades, he’s fabricated parts for it as he’s seen fit. Today, it’s so customized and unique that it could never be duplicated. It stands as a masterclass in how differently some folks approach problems and create solutions, sometimes with their own bare hands.
The 2023 Chrysler 300C Is a Last-Ditch Attempt at Relevance That Isn’t Worth Your Attention, Time, or Money
Here's a look at why the 2023 Chrysler 300C limited edition model is an overrated marketing tactic that's not worth your time or attention. The post The 2023 Chrysler 300C Is a Last-Ditch Attempt at Relevance That Isn’t Worth Your Attention, Time, or Money appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autotrader’s 5 Fast Cars on a $15,000 Budget
We detail five budget performance cars found on Autotrader's list. This includes models from automakers like BMW, Chevrolet, and more. The post Autotrader’s 5 Fast Cars on a $15,000 Budget appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Teaser Shot of the Scout EV: A Little Tells A Lot
We've got another Scout SUV teaser, along with news of a fan forum where you can tell the company what you want to see. The post Teaser Shot of the Scout EV: A Little Tells A Lot appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
SONDORS Metacycle low-cost electric motorcycle begins shipping across the US
The long-awaited SONDORS Metacycle electric motorcycle is now beginning deliveries nationwide in the US, according to the latest update from the company. The news follows a rocky rollout for the popular electric motorcycle, which debuted in early 2021 with a $5,000 introductory price tag. The bike wowed new riders by...
Diesel Truck Rolls Coal Into Corvette
This is why you should just do the zipper merge instead of being a jerk…. We’ve all been there, sitting in heavy rush hour traffic merging from one freeway to another when one of the lanes is eliminated. Some people do the right thing and let one car from the other lane merge in front of them, doing what’s called the “zipper merge” like teeth from a zipper coming together. This, along with whether or not you put your shopping cart into the corral in the story parking lot, determines just what kind of person you are. A Corvette driver recently showed he wasn’t that kind of a courteous person and paid dearly for it.
The 2023 Honda Pilot’s Tough New Exterior Has America Written All Over It
There's a lot more American influence in the 2023 Honda Pilot's tough new exterior than you might expect. The post The 2023 Honda Pilot’s Tough New Exterior Has America Written All Over It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
149K+
Followers
36K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 1