ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorBiscuit

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Edmunds: Cadillac CT4-Blackwing vs BMW M3 sport sedan battle

The best luxury sport sedans have historically come from European automakers. But there’s one U.S. brand that isn’t ready to fully cede control: Cadillac. Its recently launched CT4-V Blackwing has a host of upgrades over the regular CT4 small sedan, including a muscular engine, sharper handling, more grip and distinctive styling. It’d be hard to find a more appropriate rival than BMW’s M3, which has been a staple in the German brand’s lineup for decades. It too has numerous upgrades over a regular 3 Series to considerably increase performance. Which sedan is right for you? Edmunds compared them to find...
MotorBiscuit

5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat

The BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S are just two examples of super sports sedans faster than the fire-breathing Hellcat. The post 5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com

GM Seems To Host Clinic Comparing Cadillac CT5 To Tesla Model 3: Photos

It appears as though General Motors recently conducted a clinic to compare the Cadillac CT5 luxury sedan against the all-electric Tesla Model 3. As captured in a series of images by our eagle-eyed spy photographers, a Cadillac CT5 Premium Luxury 550T AWD was seen around the front parking lot of the GM Proving Ground in Milford, Michigan, where it was parked next to a Tesla Model 3. The two sedans were seen behind a series of orange cones, one of which had a large sign reading “Reserved For Research Participants.”
MILFORD, MI
msn.com

Buick Century Raises the Bar for Ultra-Luxury Minivans

The Buick Century is a new flagship ultra-luxury minivan, sitting atop the brands GL8 family of vans offered in China. The Century comes in equally sumptuous four- or six-seat layouts, complete with 18-way adjustable seats. The Century will be available with three trim levels, starting around $74,500 and ranging to...
electrek.co

Amazon takes heat for selling devices to hot-rod electric bikes for more speed

It’s a tale as old as time, humans finding ways to boost the speed of their rides. Cars get chipped. Motorcycles get aftermarket sprockets. Hell, back in the day horses probably got fed “the good carrots.” Now one of the latest forms of speed hacking has targeted electric bikes, and Amazon is getting raked over the coals for helping provide the goods to illegally hot-rod those e-bikes.
Carscoops

One Man And The Ford Bronco He’s Built Over A Lifetime

Phil Nielson has owned this 1967 Ford Bronco almost since it was new. Over the decades, he’s fabricated parts for it as he’s seen fit. Today, it’s so customized and unique that it could never be duplicated. It stands as a masterclass in how differently some folks approach problems and create solutions, sometimes with their own bare hands.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
MotorBiscuit

Autotrader’s 5 Fast Cars on a $15,000 Budget

We detail five budget performance cars found on Autotrader's list. This includes models from automakers like BMW, Chevrolet, and more. The post Autotrader’s 5 Fast Cars on a $15,000 Budget appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Motorious

Diesel Truck Rolls Coal Into Corvette

This is why you should just do the zipper merge instead of being a jerk…. We’ve all been there, sitting in heavy rush hour traffic merging from one freeway to another when one of the lanes is eliminated. Some people do the right thing and let one car from the other lane merge in front of them, doing what’s called the “zipper merge” like teeth from a zipper coming together. This, along with whether or not you put your shopping cart into the corral in the story parking lot, determines just what kind of person you are. A Corvette driver recently showed he wasn’t that kind of a courteous person and paid dearly for it.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

149K+
Followers
36K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy