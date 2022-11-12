ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Report: Miami Heat's Max Strus Rumored In Trade For Jae Crowder

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 3 days ago

The Miami Heat are so desperate at power forward they may consider trading one of their key pieces in order to fulfill the void.

Max Strus could be a potential trade asset in the Heat's pursuit of Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. According to NBA insider Ian Begley of SNY Sports, the Heat have made contact with the Suns.

“Miami is among the teams Phoenix has touched base with on a Crowder deal,” Begley wrote. “Per SNY sources, some with Phoenix see Miami’s Max Strus as an integral part of any return for Crowder. I’d assume that Miami would be reluctant to move Strus in a deal for Crowder.”

If it happens, it would mark Crowder's second stint with the Heat. He played in Miami from 2019-20, helping lead the Heat to the NBA Finals during the "bubble" season.

The Heat have lacked strong play at power forward since losing P.J. Tucker to the Philadelphia 76ers during free agency. Caleb Martin entered the season as the Heat starter.

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

