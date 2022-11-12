Read full article on original website
Senior makes it official he will be back next season
One of Clemson's seniors has made a decision regarding his future. During his press conference on Tuesday he talked about his decision to return. After spending four years in the Tigers' program, senior (...)
Clemson Climbs in Latest College Football Playoff Ranking
The Clemson Tigers jumped up in the latest CFP ranking; still have a path to playoff.
The Insider Report: Recruiting, Jeff Scott and more
It's time for this week's edition of The Insider Report. We hope everyone had a great weekend. Update on the headlining visitor for Clemson-Louisville game The headliner among the (...)
Swinney 'heavy hearted' for Tony Elliott after Virginia shooting
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke in length during his weekly radio call-in show Monday night about the horrific tragedy that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia, where three University of (...)
'Just incredibly sad': Virginia tragedy resonates for Clemson
A tragedy heard around the college football world today hit close to home at Clemson. A few hundred miles away in Charlottesville, Virginia, three University of Virginia football players were fatally (...)
Clemson-South Carolina game time announced
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson’s home finale against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26 has been scheduled for noon ET. The game will be broadcast on ABC. Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a (...)
FOX Carolina
Kickoff time set for Clemson vs. South Carolina matchup
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kickoff time for the season-ending matchup between Clemson and South Carolina game has been set for noon. The Gamecocks will travel to the Upstate to take on the Clemson Tigers for the annual Palmetto Bowl on Nov. 26. The Gamecocks and Tigers have met 118...
FOX Carolina
Chad Smith steps down as Pickens football coach
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After six seasons carrying the Blue Flame’s torch, Chad Smith is resigning as Pickens High’s head football coach, the school announced on Monday. Smith will remain as Pickens High School’s Athletic Director. While coaching the Blue Flame, Smith led the team to...
Georgia vs Georgia Tech Gametime Announced
In a statement released by the SEC, the game time for Georgia's final game of the season, a home game against in-state rival Georgia Tech, will kick off at noon on Saturday November 26th inside of Sanford Stadium The SEC Office on Monday announced the start times and television networks that ...
thewoodrufftimes.com
We are the Wolverines: The Untold Stories That Shaped One of South Carolina’s Greatest High School Athletic Programs
We are the Wolverines: The Untold Stories That Shaped One of South Carolina’s Greatest High School Athletic Programs. High school sports are the lifeblood of cities and towns here in the South. Communities build identities around the success of the local high school teams, which bring prestige and recognition and instill pride and togetherness in those who fervently support them. Woodruff, South Carolina, is no different and has for decades been respected as one of our state’s greatest representations of what it means to be a successful small-town athletic program. (Books are not shipped directly to you. They will be available for pickup at the book signing)
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Greenville, SC
There’s a vibrant scene in Greenville, South Carolina for arts, food, and beer thanks to relatively recent efforts to revitalize the area. Because of that, business is booming, and so are some of the best breweries in the city. Such as:. Brewery 85. Fireforge. Liability Brewing. Yee-Haw Brewing Company.
Upstate veteran paired with service dog during Swamp Rabbits game
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) Battle Buddies of the Carolinas is an organization that pairs veterans with service dogs. During a Swamp Rabbits game, they introduced one Upstate veteran to a friend of a lifetime. It was the beginning of a special companionship. Battle Buddies of the Carolinas said dogs are instrumental in helping veterans who are […]
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Bishop-Houck marriage announcement
Shannon Bishop and Michael Houck were married Saturday, October 15 at the Cannon Centre in Greer, SC. A reception followed with family and friends. Shannon is the daughter of Terry Bishop, of Columbus, NC, and Stanley Bishop. Michael is the son of Thomas Houck of Medina, Ohio, and Lynda Houck of Marietta, Ohio.
FOX Carolina
Join Fox Carolina at Wreaths Across America in December
Wreaths Across America and American Legion Post 52 will hold a wreath-laying ceremony at Robinson Memorial Gardens Veterans Cemetery at 10:00 am, Saturday, December 17. The cemetery is located at 1425 Powdersville Road in Easley. Fox Carolina is proud to sponsor and participate in the local event. All are invited...
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: A visitor’s description of Greenville in 1823
Some people will remember Greenville 26 years ago in 1996 when Mayor Knox White was in his first full year of office. A lot has happened since then. Now try to imagine Greenville 26 years after it first began as a village in 1797!. The following excerpt from The Charleston...
'Many years in the making' | Lockheed Martin's first female F-35 test pilot will soon be flying over the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In June of 2021, Monessa "Siren" Balzhiser became the first female test pilot for Lockheed Martin, flying both the F-35 and F-16 aircraft. She said, "To be the first, it's always an honor to be the first at anything you do. I didn't know that I would be the first in the defense industry, by my leader actually told me that. So it was very humbling. And one that I didn't really realize how impactful it can be until I actually started getting into the job. And representing Lockheed Martin in a flight suit.
WYFF4.com
Remembering South Carolina firefighter killed in crash
ANDERSON, S.C. — Daniel Bagwell, 30, of Pelzer, was killed in a crash in October on Midway Road at Stevens Court. Over the weekend the community came out to support his family. Officials said Bagwell was an Anderson firefighter and also volunteered for West Pelzer Fire Department.
WYFF4.com
Oldest employee at Greenville County Schools celebrates big birthday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The oldest employee in Greenville County Schools celebrated a big birthday this week. Grace Masters turned 90 years old on Monday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The district made a Facebook post for the occasion that read:. "Masters, who works at Bryson Elementary...
FOX Carolina
Lawsuit: Upstate Paralympic swimmer says he was raped by teammate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A swimmer from the Upstate who competed in the 2020 Paralympic Games is suing a teammate and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) after he says he was sexually assaulted multiple times. A graphic lawsuit filed on Friday in the District Court of Colorado...
This Is South Carolina's Best Indian Restaurant
Yelp searched through ratings and reviews to find the best Indian restaurants around the country.
