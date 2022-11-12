ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

K99

Colorado Is NOT A Good State For Fast Food Lovers. Here’s Why

Colorado is a busy state, which means we love our fast food options around town. Apparently, though, Colorado is not a great state for fast-food lovers... Here's why. Maybe you're just busy all of the time and it's easy, or maybe you just love fast food. From the golden arches to the king of the burgers. From the best chicken ever (except on Sundays) to Louisianna fast. Or maybe you like to run "for the border." Colorado has pretty much every single major fast food restaurant somewhere within our box state. So why are;t we a good state for fast food lovers?
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears

I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Canadian cold sets up for a long stay in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The chill gripping the Western Slope is not in a hurry to exit. There will be some small ups and downs in our temperatures, but even the ups won’t offer any appreciable warming. Staying Warm Effectively & Safely. Remember that wearing several warm layers...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Denver Gazette

Campaign concedes defeat of third-party alcohol delivery in Colorado, celebrates victory of wine in groceries

The campaign behind the push to expand the sale and delivery of alcohol in Colorado conceded defeat in one and celebrated victory in the other. “We’re pleased that Coloradans will soon be able to pick up a bottle of wine when purchasing groceries," Rick Reiter, campaign director for Wine in Grocery Stores, said in a statement. "Consumer habits are evolving, and it was inevitable that either this election, or one soon thereafter, that Colorado would become the 40th state to have wine in grocery stores."
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Ticks are emerging locally and across the country

You are not done with those creepy, crawly pests that burrow under your skin and cause pain, irritation or worse. Not content to be just warm weather nuisances, ticks are an even bigger long term risk these days, say scientists. New research shows they are more pervasive than ever in areas including Boulder County and not going away just because of colder temperatures.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
94kix.com

The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History

Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
COLORADO STATE
K99

You Can Stay in a Colorado Hotel Full of Dinosaur Bones

Here in Colorado, there are plenty of attractions that are fun for the whole family that involve dinosaurs. We've got Dinosaur Ridge outside of Red Rocks, dinosaur museums in Fruita and Canon City, all of which are pretty commonly known. However, in the Denver suburb of Lakewood, what appears to...
LAKEWOOD, CO
94kix.com

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?

Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Human Bean Northern Colorado Raises Over $2,300 For Two Local Animal Shelters on National Coffee Day

For September 29, National Coffee Day, Human Bean Northern Colorado combined their love for coffee and animals to turn the day into a fundraiser for Animal Friends Alliance and Weld County Humane Society. One hundred percent of sales from drip coffee, iced coffee, and toddy sales on that day were donated to those two shelters. A total of $2,376.09 was raised, giving each shelter a donation of $1,188.05.
GREELEY, CO
