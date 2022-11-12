Read full article on original website
History Will Be Made as Psychedelic Convention Comes to Colorado
Colorado has seen some big changes recently, notably the passing of a proposition decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms this past election. Not missing a beat, a unique and groundbreaking convention will be coming to the state next year celebrating all things psychedelics. A Psychedelic Convention is Coming to Colorado. The convention will...
Massive fish caught at 11,130 feet of elevation breaks Colorado record
When Matt Smiley of Lake City, Colorado, pulled a massive brook trout to the shore of Hinsdale County's Waterdog Lake, he broke a record that had stood for 75 years. That same record has now been broken three times in 2022 alone. On October 8, Smiley set the new record...
Forget the Lines and Cold: Colorado’s New and Awesome Ski/Boarding Simulator Bar
A trip into the Colorado mountains for some skiing or snowboarding can be an ordeal: Traffic, the cold, the lift lines. There's a new bar headed to Colorado to help you enjoy the slopes, without the hassle. Like golf simulators and golf simulator bars, here come another great idea. Getting...
Colorado Is NOT A Good State For Fast Food Lovers. Here’s Why
Colorado is a busy state, which means we love our fast food options around town. Apparently, though, Colorado is not a great state for fast-food lovers... Here's why. Maybe you're just busy all of the time and it's easy, or maybe you just love fast food. From the golden arches to the king of the burgers. From the best chicken ever (except on Sundays) to Louisianna fast. Or maybe you like to run "for the border." Colorado has pretty much every single major fast food restaurant somewhere within our box state. So why are;t we a good state for fast food lovers?
The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears
I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
nbc11news.com
Canadian cold sets up for a long stay in Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The chill gripping the Western Slope is not in a hurry to exit. There will be some small ups and downs in our temperatures, but even the ups won’t offer any appreciable warming. Staying Warm Effectively & Safely. Remember that wearing several warm layers...
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'
A Colorado witness at Fort Collins reported watching a fast-moving, cigar-shaped object at 400 feet overhead at about 11:18 p.m. on March 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Experience A Serene Soak At the World’s Deepest Hot Spring in Colorado
Surrounded by the San Juan mountains, Pagosa Springs is one of Colorado's best-kept secrets with stunning views and what many believe to be miracle water. At the Springs Resort in Colorado, you'll find dozens of tubs to soak away your worries and even the world's deepest geothermal hot spring. The...
Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?
Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
The World’s First Commercial Space Plane Is Being Built In Colorado
History is, quite literally, in the making in the Centennial State. As you're reading this, the world’s first commercial space plane is being built right here in Colorado - specifically, at the Sierra Space facility in Louisville. Meet Dream Chaser, The World's First Commercial Space Plane. The world's first...
coloradosun.com
The same adopted child in Colorado could get $1,000 of monthly subsidies, or none. The deciding factor? Where they live.
Arnett’s son, 13, during behavioral therapy on the swings at his home in Dacono. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America) Chapter Index: Chapter One | Chapter Two | Chapter Three | Chapter Four | Chapter Five | Chapter Six | Chapter Seven. Expenses were not top...
Colorado's Most Dangerous Cities
Colorado has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Colorado, USA.By Svgalbertian - Own work. Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
cpr.org
Proposition 125, allowing Colorado grocery stores to sell wine, remains too close to call
The fate of Proposition 125, which would allow Colorado grocery stores to sell wine, remains undecided as counties continue to process their final ballots from last week’s midterm election. As of Monday evening, the contest stands at 50.41 percent in favor to 49.59 percent against. The measure appears to...
Campaign concedes defeat of third-party alcohol delivery in Colorado, celebrates victory of wine in groceries
The campaign behind the push to expand the sale and delivery of alcohol in Colorado conceded defeat in one and celebrated victory in the other. “We’re pleased that Coloradans will soon be able to pick up a bottle of wine when purchasing groceries," Rick Reiter, campaign director for Wine in Grocery Stores, said in a statement. "Consumer habits are evolving, and it was inevitable that either this election, or one soon thereafter, that Colorado would become the 40th state to have wine in grocery stores."
Ticks are emerging locally and across the country
You are not done with those creepy, crawly pests that burrow under your skin and cause pain, irritation or worse. Not content to be just warm weather nuisances, ticks are an even bigger long term risk these days, say scientists. New research shows they are more pervasive than ever in areas including Boulder County and not going away just because of colder temperatures.
94kix.com
The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History
Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
You Can Stay in a Colorado Hotel Full of Dinosaur Bones
Here in Colorado, there are plenty of attractions that are fun for the whole family that involve dinosaurs. We've got Dinosaur Ridge outside of Red Rocks, dinosaur museums in Fruita and Canon City, all of which are pretty commonly known. However, in the Denver suburb of Lakewood, what appears to...
Colorado Becomes the Second State to Legalize ‘Magic Mushrooms’
Colorado was one of the first states to legalize weed, and now, you can add another thing to the trendsetting legalizing list, psychedelic mushrooms. Proposition 122 makes psychedelic mushrooms legal in Colorado and allows licensed facilities to give clients mushrooms in a supervised setting. This doesn't come without pushback and...
94kix.com
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
Human Bean Northern Colorado Raises Over $2,300 For Two Local Animal Shelters on National Coffee Day
For September 29, National Coffee Day, Human Bean Northern Colorado combined their love for coffee and animals to turn the day into a fundraiser for Animal Friends Alliance and Weld County Humane Society. One hundred percent of sales from drip coffee, iced coffee, and toddy sales on that day were donated to those two shelters. A total of $2,376.09 was raised, giving each shelter a donation of $1,188.05.
