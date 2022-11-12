General Motors recalls nearly 340,000 SUVs due to faulty daytime running lights

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 large SUVs after it was discovered that their daytime running lights were defective, according to Consumer Reports.

According to an announcement from Consumer Reports, the daytime running lights on several models of SUVs manufactured by General Motors may not shut off when regular headlights are turned on. Safety regulators say that having both lights on at the same time could cause glare for oncoming drivers, which increases the risk of a crash.

The recall covers the following SUVs from the 2021 model year:

Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV

Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban

GMC Yukon and Yukon XL SUVs

Anyone who owns any of the models listed above can receive a free software update from their General Motors dealership to fix the issue. General Motors will also be reaching out to the owners of affected vehicles by mail starting on Dec. 19.

For questions or to get more information about the recall, owners can contact the customer service lines at Chevrolet (800-222-1020), Cadillac (800-458-8006) or GMC at (888-988-7267).

