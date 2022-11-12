ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

General Motors recalls nearly 340,000 SUVs due to faulty daytime running lights

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kv9qQ_0j8i1EXJ00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 large SUVs after it was discovered that their daytime running lights were defective, according to Consumer Reports.

According to an announcement from Consumer Reports, the daytime running lights on several models of SUVs manufactured by General Motors may not shut off when regular headlights are turned on. Safety regulators say that having both lights on at the same time could cause glare for oncoming drivers, which increases the risk of a crash.

The recall covers the following SUVs from the 2021 model year:

  • Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV
  • Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban
  • GMC Yukon and Yukon XL SUVs
Thousands of runners take to the streets for the Richmond marathon

Anyone who owns any of the models listed above can receive a free software update from their General Motors dealership to fix the issue. General Motors will also be reaching out to the owners of affected vehicles by mail starting on Dec. 19.

For questions or to get more information about the recall, owners can contact the customer service lines at Chevrolet (800-222-1020), Cadillac (800-458-8006) or GMC at (888-988-7267).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henrico Citizen

18-year-old driver whose vehicle struck 2 Henrico cyclists indicted on 5 new charges

The 18-year-old driver whose vehicle struck and killed one Henrico cyclist in August and seriously injured a second has been indicted on five new charges related to the crash. Jeffrey Brooks, of Richmond, now faces charges of aggravated involuntary manslaughter; DUI (maiming); first-offense DUI; and two charges of causing serious injury/death to a vulnerable road user.
RICHMOND, VA
chhsnews.net

Dangerous intersection causes concern

One significant question facing Chesterfield County is whether to improve the intersection of Kelly Green Drive and Genito Road. This intersection near Clover Hill has been a major safety problem for both students and staff. The intersection is the cause of a lot of crashes, including an incident in August...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Petersburg puts multiple commercial and residential properties up for sale

The City of Petersburg has listed 13 commercial and residential properties for sale with bidding allowed through Dec. 13. Petersburg is requiring all potential buyers to pay a refundable bid deposit of $5,000 to bid on 1015 Commerce St. All other properties will require a $1,500 bid deposit before placing...
PETERSBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy