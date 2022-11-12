Read full article on original website
Mansory's One-Of-One Tempesta Verde Is A Mean And Green Ferrari Roma
Mansory has pulled out all the stops with the new Tempesta Verde based on the Ferrari Roma. While the standard Italian GT car oozes elegance, we're not sure we can say the same thing about Mansory's creation. The two-tone paintwork is the most conspicuous part of the design, with the vivid green hue fading into white on the right side of the car.
Maserati Ready To Reinvent Quattroporte As Electric Four-Door GT
With the arrival of the all-new Maserati Gran Turismo, the Italian marque is now dropping details on what strategy it will be taking with its upcoming products. The Maserati Quattroporte is one moniker that has stood the test of time in its stable. We have learned that its lineage is likely to remain, but it will evolve into a reasonably different product.
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Production Styling Revealed in First Official Images
Lamborghini has released its first official images of the upcoming Huracan Sterrato without camouflage and confirmed that the off-road-capable supercar will be revealed on Wednesday, 30 November, ahead of its display at Art Basel Miami that begins on 1 December. These new images confirm that the roof-mounted intake scoop seen...
Pagani Utopia R Previewed By Graphic Artist
What if the Pagani Utopia was given the hardcore R treatment applied to its predecessors? That question has been asked and answered by a virtual artist who goes by Nardo Design on Instagram, and the results are spectacular. Like the deafening Huayra R and Zonda R that came before it,...
2023 Radical Project 25 Teaser Shows Track-Only Supercar Coming With 850-Horsepower Twin-Turbo V6
Radical Motorsport is teasing a new "track-only flagship" for 2023. You may not have heard of the brand before, but it's a small British manufacturer that produces lightweight cars with monster engines. Its first car, the SR1, weighed roughly 1,100 pounds and was powered by a Suzuki superbike engine. It...
Manhart Gives The BMW M3 Touring Wagon A 641-HP Upgrade
Manhart has a great affinity for BMW products and has announced the arrival of the MH3 650 Touring - a tuned version of the M3 wagon, a vehicle not coming to the United States. Already a rapid form of family transport, the German tuner has promised even more muscle - 641 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque.
Modern Camaro-Based Take On The Chevrolet Corvair Is Awesome
In the long and rich history of American automotive oddities, few cars stand out as much as the Chevrolet Corvair. This was, and remains, the only American-designed, mass-produced passenger car with a rear-mounted, air-cooled engine, and it was also the first to feature turbocharging. The Corvair is one of the...
Jay Leno Prefers 21-Year-Old Ferrari 550 Barchetta To All-New SF90
Even though Jay Leno has a hard stance against owning a Ferrari, it is clear that he still has an appreciation for the iconic Italian supercar manufacturer. This time around, he shows his appreciation for the sleek and stellar 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta finished in Argento Nurburgring Silver. The 399th model of the 488 cars featured here is owned by Doug Cohen who previously let Leno drive his scarce Bizzarrini 5300 GT Strada.
Autoblog
Vespa's most powerful scooter unveiled to put dolce vita on fast-forward
Piaggio's Vespa sub-brand has introduced its most powerful scooter to date. Worthy of the GTV nameplate, the two-wheeler packs more power than many classic economy cars and a head-turning design that ensures it stands out even in cities where scooters are everywhere. Vespa borrowed the GTV designation from the car...
Watch The World's Most Powerful Toyota GR Yaris Put Down 549 HP On The Dyno
EKanoo Racing has posted a video showing what it claims is the world's most powerful Toyota GR Yaris. The short clip was recently uploaded to YouTube and shows the three-cylinder pocket rocket putting its power down on the dyno rollers and recording a highly impressive figure of 549 horsepower at the wheels, with a peak of 496 lb-ft of torque. For reference, the motor in a standard GR Yaris develops up to 268 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque, which made it the most powerful three-cylinder engine ever fitted to a road car. But with a few choice modifications, the little pocket rocket becomes a Corvette-beating beast.
Dyno Run Shows New Honda Civic Type R Has More Horsepower Than We Thought
Hondata tunes Hondas and it's just gotten a hold of the new Civic Type R. And its first course of acting was putting the car on a hub dyno. The result? Honda soft-balled the power figures on the new Type R. Hondata's Type R made 316 horsepower and 334 lb-ft...
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
We caught the first glimpse of the new 11th-generation Honda Accord back in July 2022 when design drawings were leaked and in October, Honda teased the final design with images of the front, rear, and interior. Now the Accord is here in all its glory and the sharp new suit may be the most dynamic we've yet seen on the Accord. The lines are taut and the refreshingly simple front end loses the multi-plane fussiness and chrome unibrow of its predecessor. It follows several design cues laid down by the latest CR-V and Civic but has its own distinct personality.
Honda Accord Vs. Toyota Camry Comparison: Keeping The Sedan Alive
High-selling mid-size sedans are rare, but the two models that have maintained relevancy in this shrinking segment are the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. Last year, they were the only two sedans of this size to make the top 25 bestsellers list in the USA, and they've continued finding thousands of homes this year. Now that Honda has come out with an all-new Accord, it's the perfect opportunity to see if it can topple the ubiquitous Camry.
Synthetic Fuel Must Succeed To Save Classic Cars From Electric Conversions
Electric vehicle restomods have become increasingly common in recent years, blending powerful electric powertrains with classic styling. But not everybody who wishes to breathe new life into an older model wants to do so using electric power. Following a recent poll of 728 classic car owners by specialist insurer Footman James, it was found that an overwhelming majority would rather turn to synthetic fuels for their classic or collectible cars, assuming that regular gas or diesel was no longer available.
WATCH: Rimac Nevera Becomes Fastest Electric Production Car In The World With Record Of 258 MPH
The Rimac Nevera is now officially the fastest electric production vehicle in the world after it set a top speed record of 258 mph. For our European readers, that's 412 kph. This follows the record that the Nevera set in August last year when it became the quickest accelerating car ever with a 0-60 mph time of 1.85 seconds and a quarter-mile record of 8.582 seconds.
Street-Legal Bentley Continental GT Drag Car For Sale Has 10.2-Liter Engine With 3,000 HP
A Bentley Continental GT doesn't appear to be the ideal candidate for a drag car, but that didn't stop one UK-based racer from deciding to break the norm. The custom creation cost around $300,000 to build and is for sale for roughly half that via racecarsdirect.com. This unique British brute is particularly special because the 3,000-horsepower build is fully street-legal, even though it's capable of crossing the quarter-mile in a scant seven seconds at over 200 mph.
Scout Motors Releases Teaser Image Of New Electric Truck
Volkswagen is getting into the EV off-road SUV business with the upcoming debut of the revived Scout Motors brand, which has not existed since the 1980s. Scout will fall under the Volkswagen Group umbrella, and now, the automaker has released a new teaser image of the upcoming concept version and launched the official Scout website and fan forum. The teaser shows a front end with SUV proportions, a firm stance, and appropriately-sized tires.
First Batch Of Fisker Ocean Electric SUVs Will Ship Without Several Safety Features
Fisker has been making the news for all the right reasons recently, but those with confirmed reservations might be disappointed to hear that some of the expected features might be missing from the first batch of cars. Ocean customers will have to wait for features like lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, automatic high beams, lane centering, and traffic jam assist.
Acura Announces 2023 TLX Pricing And Upgrades
The second-generation Acura TLX was all-new for 2022 and immediately brought back memories of previous brand greats, specifically the Legend. For the 2023 model year, the Japanese automaker has announced that the TLX and the more powerful TLX Type S now come standard with some handy tech features. First up is a complimentary three-year AcuraLink subscription.
964 Classic RSR Stonegrey Lightweight Sports Car Restomod Is A Porsche 911 For The Track
DP Motorsport is back at it again with another great Porsche 911 restomod: the 964 Classic RSR "Stonegrey." This model is a continuation of what the company has been pushing out for over a decade now, with the tuner putting out a slightly improved model every few years or so. There aren't many companies you'd let completely change a classic model like the 964, but DP Motorsport is definitely on the list.
