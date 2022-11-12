We caught the first glimpse of the new 11th-generation Honda Accord back in July 2022 when design drawings were leaked and in October, Honda teased the final design with images of the front, rear, and interior. Now the Accord is here in all its glory and the sharp new suit may be the most dynamic we've yet seen on the Accord. The lines are taut and the refreshingly simple front end loses the multi-plane fussiness and chrome unibrow of its predecessor. It follows several design cues laid down by the latest CR-V and Civic but has its own distinct personality.

