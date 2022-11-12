Read full article on original website
Aldi is selling blanket hoodies that are 60% cheaper than Oodie
This winter, energy efficiency is top of the agenda in light of the rising cost of living. With soaring energy prices, many of us are looking for cost-effective alternatives to central heating this winter, so it’s no surprise that wearable blankets have become a hot commodity, with everyone from savvy TikTok users to money expert Martin Lewis lauding them as a worthy substitute. If you’re looking to snap one up while saving money, Aldi has just relaunched its sell-out blanket hoodies.Essentially an oversized jumper, the supermarket’s blankets are complete with a hood, sleeves and plush sherpa fleece lining. Better still,...
Woman Pours Dawn All Over Her Kitchen Floor and the Results are Stunning
This proves the power of soap and scrubbing!
Giada De Laurentiis' Foolproof Tip To Rescue Bland Gravy
As Thanksgiving gets closer and closer, people may begin to panic. While you might have been putting off your menu prep all fall, you no longer have time to procrastinate (take a deep breath). Tackling a Thanksgiving feast is the ultimate test for every home chef. This is not your average three-course meal but the feast of all feasts that everyone at your table has been waiting for all year. No pressure!
What Is A 'Soup Burrito' At Chipotle And Why Do Employees Hate It?
When you think of Chipotle, you think more along the lines of bowls and burritos than anything regarding soup. But, given that customization is one of the cornerstones of how Chipotle works, you should count on the fact that customers will find a way, somehow, to order soup. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it seems Chipotle employees hate making it.
KFC's Famous $5 Bowl Deal Is Back Along With Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets
First opened in Utah in 1952 by Harland Sanders, Kentucky Fried Chicken, or simply KFC, is most known for its crispy fried chicken that features 11 secret herbs and spices, per KFC. The fried chicken chain's popular buckets were first created in 1957 and are recognized around the world. Around the holidays, KFC makes exclusive holiday-themed buckets, and has been doing so since the 1960s, according to a KFC press release. KFC's Famous Bowls are another menu item that the chain is known for, and they were first introduced to the menu in 2006, per QSR Web.
Crumbl Cookies Fans Are Raving About Its Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk Announcement
In the world of cookie chains, Crumbl Cookies is one of the best-known (and most popular) with Americans. Not only do they have locations all across the country — where you can browse the goodies in person or order curbside pickup — but they also offer delivery right to your doorstep. What makes Crumbl so unique is that every week, they come out with four to five "cookies of the week," so returning customers always have different options to satisfy their sweet tooth. Some of the most popular Crumbl flavors include Chocolate Oreo, Reese's Cup, and Circus Animal.
Ina Garten's 'Game Plan' For Thanksgiving Dinner
Declared a public holiday in 1862, Thanksgiving is a time for family and friends to come together, enjoy great food, and be thankful for different things (via Statista). While everyone's Thanksgiving day meal might look different, an example spread could include a roasted turkey, bread stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, sweet corn, bread rolls, and pumpkin pie. According to YouGovAmerica, the most popular Thanksgiving sides include stuffing and mashed potatoes, with 53% of Americans favoring the former and 51% choosing the latter.
Trader Joe's Fans Are Freaking Out Over Its Returning Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds
Just how many seasonal products does Trader Joe's carry? As one exec put it, "If we took all of those limited buy or seasonal-type products and made them every day, there'd be no room in the store to introduce new products," explaining why the chain can't sell its famous butternut squash mac and cheese or holiday-popular Jingle Jangle all year (via SFGATE). Of course, the store's ever-changing seasonal displays only seem to make shoppers more excited about hitting up their local Trader Joe's to see what's in stock that day and may be gone tomorrow.
How To Avoid Holiday Cooking Stress, According To Katie Lee Biegel - Exclusive
The winter months are stressful enough, but when you top it off with the holidays, it's a whole different ball game. Family drama and a packed kitchen can be a recipe for disaster — and maybe even a burned Thanksgiving turkey. To help combat all the holiday chaos, Food Network's Katie Lee Biegel has teamed up with Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove to introduce "kitchen therapy." (Why we haven't thought of that concept before, we have no idea.)
A Professional Closet Organizer Completely Redid My Closet, And Here Are The Life-Changing Tips You Need To Know If You Have A Messy Closet
I got pregnant as a teen, so that ~self-discovery~ period in my life got replaced with motherhood, and all my energy went into parenting. I developed a habit of putting all of my needs on the back burner. But I wanted to change all of that! Enter: closet organization.
The Rule Of Thumb For Preparing The Right Amount Of Thanksgiving Pie
What's Thanksgiving without pie? Whether you're hosting an intimate dinner or a blowout meal for extended family and friends, you may wonder just how many pies you need to satisfy everyone at the table. Well, this depends on a few different factors. The first factor is the type of pie...
ABC News
Simple pecan pie bars are a perfect friendsgiving or Thanksgiving treat
Why fuss over a full pecan pie when you can create a handheld treat to add to your friendsgiving or Thanksgiving dessert table?. Tiffany Chen, cookbook author and founder of Tiff's Treats in Austin, Texas, shared these simple pecan pie bars with "Good Morning America" that she says make for a perfect treat to pack for any impromptu holiday gathering.
Amazon Prime Members Can Get Serious Discounts On Whole Foods Turkeys
The holiday season is upon us, yet so is inflation. This year's Thanksgiving festivities look set to be the most expensive ever. Essential household pantry items like eggs, butter, and flour have seen substantial price increases — the price of eggs is up 43%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (via CBS News). Food prices are still climbing but at a slower pace than a few months ago. Food prices increased by 0.6% from September to October, but for the year, the price of groceries increased by 12.4%. Even though the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates in an effort to limit inflation, CBS News Philadelphia says that won't necessarily stop food inflation.
How Much Wine Should You Buy For Thanksgiving?
If you've been tasked with hosting Thanksgiving this year, then you know that there's tons of work that goes into planning out the big day. There are a lot of mistakes you're probably making when cooking your Thanksgiving turkey, so it's important to do your research ahead of time, including figuring out what size turkey you need to buy based on how many people will be dining with you.
hunker.com
Ina Garten's Living Room Couches Are an Unexpected Color
Ina Garten is a true icon when it comes to the kitchen, but her expertise and creative eye may extend into the living room as well. In a new video with NYT Cooking, Garten shows off easy Thanksgiving recipes that require little preparation in her East Hampton home. While the Parmesan Mashed Potatoes, Chunky Cranberry Sauce, and Mushroom and Gruyère Bread Pudding look absolutely delicious, the real stars of the show seem to be the orange couches in Garten's living room.
Little Bites Apple Cinnamon Muffins Are Back Through March 2023
Popular baked goods company Entenmann's got its start in 1898, with founder William Entenmann riding in his horse-drawn wagon to hand deliver his freshly baked goods right to customers' doors, according to Little Bites. Entenmann's Little Bites mini muffins are the most popular mini muffin brand in the United States and were first created in 1999 with blueberry and chocolate chip flavors. The brand values fun and creativity and even has DIY recipes that suggest ways to reuse the Little Bites packaging, such as in an upcycled tote or Halloween lanterns.
No Thanksgiving Feast is Complete Without Giada De Laurentiis' Beginner-Friendly & Mouth-Watering Appetizer
Giada De Laurentiis just made our upcoming Thanksgiving our best yet, thanks to this moist, delicious appetizer everyone will want seconds of! On Nov 10, De Laurentiis uploaded a vibrant, mouth-watering photo of the must-have appetizer to recreate this Thanksgiving meal to her Instagram page @thegiadzy. She uploaded it with the caption, “@giadadelaurentiis calls cornbread the “cornerstone of Thanksgiving,” and with such a good recipe for it, we can see why she has that opinion. Is cornbread a Thanksgiving staple for you? Tap the link in our profile for the #recipe for Giada’s buttermilk cornbread!” If De Laurentiis says this is a...
We Tried Aura Bora's Green Bean Casserole Seltzer. Stick With The Real Side Dish
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The allure of traditional Thanksgiving side dishes is undeniable. The sheer number of essential items that congregate on holiday tables each November is truly staggering. Frankly, it's a veritable Murderer's Row of first-ballot hall-of-fame foods: mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole seltzer.
Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers Now Exist And Are On Shelves Nationwide
The Hershey Co. is on a streak of marrying Reese's candies with other products, according to Food Business News. In November, the company released a Reese's Cup-Reese's Puff hybrid. This Reese's Big Cup Stuffed with Reese's Puff Cereal is neither the first nor the last Reese's mashup to hit store shelves, however. The company has put out other hit combos, like Reese's with potato chips, in the past.
As a Minimalist, I Love the "Korean Blush" Nail Trend
Despite my admiration for bold, over-the-top nail art, I'm more of a minimalist-manicure type of person. When I'm not wearing a single polish color, the nail designs I opt for are subtle and pared back. Right now, some of my favorite trends include the ballerina-slipper shape, glazed-doughnut colors, and the new "Korean blush" nail style that's all over Instagram.
