Vols defeat Missouri to go undefeated at Neyland Stadium in 2022

By Ken Lay
 3 days ago
No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) defeated Missouri (4-6, 2-4), 66-24, Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Hendon Hooker, playing his final home game, led the Vols to victory. He completed 25-of-36 passing attempts for 355 yards and three touchdowns.

Hooker rushed for 54 yards and one touchdown.

Tennessee scored on a 10-yard run by Jabari Small with 11 minutes, 5 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The Vols opened a 28-17 lead at halftime.

The Tigers, who never led in the game, pulled to within, 28-24, when Brady Cook competed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Dominic Lovett with 6:55 remaining in the third quarter.

The Vols scored 38 unanswered points.

Jalin Hyatt and Princeton Fant recorded touchdown receptions from Hooker.

Jaylen Wright and Dylan Sampson each scored touchdown runs for the Vols. Joe Milton III completed a touchdown pass to Ramel Keyton after halftime.

Sampson was the Vols’ leading rusher. He totaled 99 rushing yards and one touchdown on eight attempts.

Tennessee finished 8-0 at home during the 2022 season. The Vols were undefeated at Neyland Stadium for the first time since 2007.

