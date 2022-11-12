Photos: NC State upset by Boston College

No. 17 N.C. State, which built an early 14-point lead but saw Boston College battle from behind for a 21-20 upset win that ended the Pack’s 16-game win streak at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Eagles, 19.5-point underdogs, took the lead with 14 seconds left on Emmett Morehead’s 2-yard scoring pass to Joe Griffin in the left corner of the end zone.

Check out photos from the game by News & Observer photojournalist Ethan Hyman.

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren greets fans during the Walk of Champions before N.C. State’s game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State linebacker Drake Thomas, left, and his brother, wide receiver Thayer Thomas, are hugged by friends and family during the Walk of Champions before N.C. State’s game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State center Grant Gibson gets hugs from friends and family during the Walk of Champions before N.C. State’s game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State linebacker Isaiah Moore (1) greets center Grant Gibson (50) before they head out onto the field to warmup before N.C. State’s game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

From left, N.C. State’s C.J. Clark (5), Isaiah Moore (1) and Lyndon Cooper (57) prepare to head out onto the field to warmup before N.C. State’s game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State safety Tanner Ingle (10) gets ready to head out onto the field to warmup before N.C. State’s game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State quarterback MJ Morris (16) passes during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Boston College wide receiver Jaelen Gill (1) makes the reception while being hit by N.C. State safety Cyrus Fagan (4) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren checks on Grant Gibson (50) after he was injured during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State running back Michael Allen (24) looks to get by Boston College linebacker Bryce Steele (2) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Christopher Dunn (32) is hoisted by Anthony Belton (74) after he kicked a field goal in the second half of Boston College’s 21-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The field goal set a new ACC career field goal record. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State running back Jordan Houston (3) breaks free for yards during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State linebacker Drake Thomas (32) sacks Boston College quarterback Emmett Morehead (14) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Wolfpack fans try to disrupt Boston College as they prepare to run a play during the second half of Boston College’s 21-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Boston College defensive end Marcus Valdez (97) sacks N.C. State quarterback MJ Morris (16) during the second half of Boston College’s 21-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Boston College defensive back Elijah Jones (20) intercepts a pass intended for N.C. State wide receiver Darryl Jones (11) during the second half of Boston College’s 21-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State quarterback MJ Morris (16) scores on a 10-yard touchdown run during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren walks towards the tunnel after shaking hands with Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley after Boston College’s 21-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State quarterback MJ Morris (16) passes during the second half of Boston College’s 21-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

On fourth and six, N.C. State linebacker Drake Thomas (32) is called for pass interference as he defends Boston College wide receiver Joseph Griffin Jr. (2) late in the fourth quarter of Boston College’s 21-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Wolfpack fans react to the pass interference call on N.C. State linebacker Drake Thomas during Boston College’s final drive during Boston College’s 21-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State linebacker Drake Thomas (32) and Isaiah Moore (1) react as a pass interference is called on Thomas late in the fourth quarter of Boston College’s 21-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State linebacker Isaiah Moore (1) and safety Tanner Ingle (10) hug after Boston College’s 21-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State wide receiver Thayer Thomas (5) walks up the tunnel after Boston College’s 21-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren talks with the official after linebacker Drake Thomas (32) was called for pass interference late in the second half of Boston College’s 21-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com