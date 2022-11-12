ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Photos: NC State upset by Boston College

By Ethan Hyman
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EGEif_0j8hzsjH00

No. 17 N.C. State, which built an early 14-point lead but saw Boston College battle from behind for a 21-20 upset win that ended the Pack’s 16-game win streak at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Eagles, 19.5-point underdogs, took the lead with 14 seconds left on Emmett Morehead’s 2-yard scoring pass to Joe Griffin in the left corner of the end zone.

Check out photos from the game by News & Observer photojournalist Ethan Hyman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PaVOs_0j8hzsjH00
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren greets fans during the Walk of Champions before N.C. State’s game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ekgab_0j8hzsjH00
N.C. State linebacker Drake Thomas, left, and his brother, wide receiver Thayer Thomas, are hugged by friends and family during the Walk of Champions before N.C. State’s game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nJDW_0j8hzsjH00
N.C. State center Grant Gibson gets hugs from friends and family during the Walk of Champions before N.C. State’s game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEtU6_0j8hzsjH00
N.C. State linebacker Isaiah Moore (1) greets center Grant Gibson (50) before they head out onto the field to warmup before N.C. State’s game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IVZIk_0j8hzsjH00
From left, N.C. State’s C.J. Clark (5), Isaiah Moore (1) and Lyndon Cooper (57) prepare to head out onto the field to warmup before N.C. State’s game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16gzwL_0j8hzsjH00
N.C. State safety Tanner Ingle (10) gets ready to head out onto the field to warmup before N.C. State’s game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UcAq6_0j8hzsjH00
N.C. State quarterback MJ Morris (16) passes during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xnh3m_0j8hzsjH00
Boston College wide receiver Jaelen Gill (1) makes the reception while being hit by N.C. State safety Cyrus Fagan (4) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2456yG_0j8hzsjH00
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren checks on Grant Gibson (50) after he was injured during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31M1mq_0j8hzsjH00
N.C. State running back Michael Allen (24) looks to get by Boston College linebacker Bryce Steele (2) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NlK44_0j8hzsjH00
N.C. State’s Christopher Dunn (32) is hoisted by Anthony Belton (74) after he kicked a field goal in the second half of Boston College’s 21-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The field goal set a new ACC career field goal record. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SIvP4_0j8hzsjH00
N.C. State running back Jordan Houston (3) breaks free for yards during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xbkrx_0j8hzsjH00
N.C. State linebacker Drake Thomas (32) sacks Boston College quarterback Emmett Morehead (14) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wYRxK_0j8hzsjH00
Wolfpack fans try to disrupt Boston College as they prepare to run a play during the second half of Boston College’s 21-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASCdv_0j8hzsjH00
Boston College defensive end Marcus Valdez (97) sacks N.C. State quarterback MJ Morris (16) during the second half of Boston College’s 21-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=460TuC_0j8hzsjH00
Boston College defensive back Elijah Jones (20) intercepts a pass intended for N.C. State wide receiver Darryl Jones (11) during the second half of Boston College’s 21-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40VI3e_0j8hzsjH00
N.C. State quarterback MJ Morris (16) scores on a 10-yard touchdown run during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RrgPD_0j8hzsjH00
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren walks towards the tunnel after shaking hands with Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley after Boston College’s 21-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01DAIr_0j8hzsjH00
N.C. State quarterback MJ Morris (16) passes during the second half of Boston College’s 21-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M9cAI_0j8hzsjH00
On fourth and six, N.C. State linebacker Drake Thomas (32) is called for pass interference as he defends Boston College wide receiver Joseph Griffin Jr. (2) late in the fourth quarter of Boston College’s 21-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FaefX_0j8hzsjH00
Wolfpack fans react to the pass interference call on N.C. State linebacker Drake Thomas during Boston College’s final drive during Boston College’s 21-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IW3Fy_0j8hzsjH00
N.C. State linebacker Drake Thomas (32) and Isaiah Moore (1) react as a pass interference is called on Thomas late in the fourth quarter of Boston College’s 21-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c0KDx_0j8hzsjH00
N.C. State linebacker Isaiah Moore (1) and safety Tanner Ingle (10) hug after Boston College’s 21-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dC36W_0j8hzsjH00
N.C. State wide receiver Thayer Thomas (5) walks up the tunnel after Boston College’s 21-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x4vXe_0j8hzsjH00
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren talks with the official after linebacker Drake Thomas (32) was called for pass interference late in the second half of Boston College’s 21-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NG42v_0j8hzsjH00
Boston College wide receiver Joseph Griffin Jr. (2) catches the game winning touchdown as N.C. State cornerback Derrek Pitts Jr. (24) defends late in the fourth quarter of Boston College’s 21-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllTarHeels

Simeon Wilcher to make it official with UNC Basketball

After committing to Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program last October, five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher is set to make it official with the Tar Heels. Wilcher will sign his National Letter of Intent on Tuesday, solidifying his plans to join fellow 2023 commit Zayden High in Chapel Hill next fall.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
16K+
Followers
542
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy