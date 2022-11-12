Photos: NC State upset by Boston College

While UNC clinched the Coastal, NC State suffered its first truly bad loss of the season. The N&O’s Luke DeCock and Andrew Carter on what it all means, the Tar Heels’ CFP prognosis and why this season is truly torturous for Pack fans.
Chapel Hill, N.C. — News surrounding the shooting deaths of three Virginia football players is reverberating around the college football world. The players had forged many relationships through football, leaving a broad-reaching impact beyond the UVA campus. At Tuesday's media availability, UNC quarterback Drake Maye spoke about growing up...
After committing to Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program last October, five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher is set to make it official with the Tar Heels. Wilcher will sign his National Letter of Intent on Tuesday, solidifying his plans to join fellow 2023 commit Zayden High in Chapel Hill next fall.
The Pack has won its last 16 home games at Carter-Finley and can break the school record with a win today. Nickel back Tyler Baker-Williams and wide receiver Devin Carter will not play in the game. Both are due to be honored in the pregame.
UNC clinched the Coastal crown and a spot in the ACC title game by way of Miami’s 35-14 win over Georgia Tech this evening. But Mack Brown has long said he wants the Tar Heels to feel like they earned their place.
“I dreamed of playing at Bank of America (Stadium), never have,” said Drake Maye, who played at Charlotte’s Myers Park High. “... It’s a good feeling. That’s what we wanted. That’s what we planned for.”
NC State built an early 14-point lead but Boston College, a 19.5-point underdog, took the lead with 14 seconds left and held on for a 21-20 victory that ended the Pack’s 16-game win streak at Carter-Finley.
