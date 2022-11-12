ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call, TX

kjas.com

Florence Elaine Pickering

Florence Elaine Pickering, 85 of Kirbyville passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Impact Church in Beaumont. Born May 4, 1937 to Clyde Rowland and Vera Leona (Mason) in Nederland, TX she worked in...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Cecilia Laneice Morgan

Cecilia Laneice Morgan "Necy" of Kirbyville passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at Harbor Hospice in Jasper. Funeral service will be 2 pm Wednesday November 16, 2022 at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Kirbyville with burial at Trout Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 pm Tuesday, November 15. Born...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Danny Earl Thames

Danny Earl Thames, 71, of Brookeland passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. A graveside Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Ivie Cemetery in Kennard, Texas at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Jerry Gilbert officiating. Danny was born on May 22, 1951 in Houston,...
BROOKELAND, TX
kjas.com

Rose Jolly Callicotte

Rose Jolly Callicotte entered into Heaven on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the age of 91. Born in Tickfaw, La, on July 4, 1931, Rose lived most of her life in Jasper, Texas. At the age of 83, she moved to Dickinson, Texas and lived the remainder of her life there close to her family.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Antioch M.B.C. to hold Pre-Christmas Revival

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Call, Texas will be holding a Pre-Christmas 3 day Revival from December 4th - 6th. Sunday services on December 4th will be held at 2:00PM with Speaker Rev. Oliver Jones of Mt. Zion in Spurger, with the Sermon given by Elder Terry Walters of Live Oak C.O.G.I.C. in Bon Wier.
CALL, TX
kjas.com

Mike Martindale

Mike Martindale, age 76, of Jasper, Texas, died on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital in Jasper. A native and lifelong resident of Jasper, he was a third generation logging contractor in the local timber industry where he was extremely influential and highly regarded. Mike was the President & CEO of Martindale Lumber & Timber Company and was successful in building a local sawmill in Jasper. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking.
JASPER, TX
12NewsNow

Silsbee attorney finds fame and success on TikTok, Instagram

SILSBEE, Texas — A Southeast Texas attorney has found success outside the courtroom and gained hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. Jefferson Fisher has more than 500,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram combined. Most of his videos, which deal with communication advice, are filmed from his pick-up truck.
SILSBEE, TX
East Texas News

Police chase ends in Woodville

WOODVILLE – The report of a stolen vehicle in Polk County ended in Woodville, right in front of Sullivan’s Hardware, on US 190, and resulted in multiple charges for three individuals. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the stop, which began with an alert on Monday morning, at...
WOODVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Large home in Newton destroyed by fire

A weekend fire in Newton destroyed a large home and also resulted in firefighters being called back to the scene multiple times as the blaze rekindled. According to Newton Fire Department Captain Melanie Smith, the fire was reported at about three o'clock Saturday afternoon at the Jimmy & Shirley Williams residence, located at 1110 Davison Street.
NEWTON, TX
kjas.com

It was said to be a big issue, but maybe it wasn't

Over the last few weeks many people had commented and voiced concerns about the City of Jasper's recent decision to allow the use and sale of alcoholic beverages in the park. To that end, the District 1 City Council Member, Anderson Land, who opposed the measure from the beginning, fought to get the issue back on the agenda to be discussed again, but it was reportedly opposed by Mayor Randy Sayers who refused to allow it to come back to the table. However, when it was finally brought before the council and discussed again on Monday evening, only one person voiced opposition to the measure.
Lake Charles American Press

11/13: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jovane Enriquez, 34, 5002 Helen St. — obscenity; appearing in an intoxicated condition. Bond: $15,500. J’cobi Wayne Skinner, 23, 3808 Maplewood Drive, Sulphur — theft of a firearm. Bond: $10,000. William Christopher Smith, 32, 7632 Snapper Lane...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

