Florence Elaine Pickering
Florence Elaine Pickering, 85 of Kirbyville passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Impact Church in Beaumont. Born May 4, 1937 to Clyde Rowland and Vera Leona (Mason) in Nederland, TX she worked in...
Cecilia Laneice Morgan
Cecilia Laneice Morgan "Necy" of Kirbyville passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at Harbor Hospice in Jasper. Funeral service will be 2 pm Wednesday November 16, 2022 at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Kirbyville with burial at Trout Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 pm Tuesday, November 15. Born...
Danny Earl Thames
Danny Earl Thames, 71, of Brookeland passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. A graveside Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Ivie Cemetery in Kennard, Texas at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Jerry Gilbert officiating. Danny was born on May 22, 1951 in Houston,...
Rose Jolly Callicotte
Rose Jolly Callicotte entered into Heaven on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the age of 91. Born in Tickfaw, La, on July 4, 1931, Rose lived most of her life in Jasper, Texas. At the age of 83, she moved to Dickinson, Texas and lived the remainder of her life there close to her family.
Antioch M.B.C. to hold Pre-Christmas Revival
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Call, Texas will be holding a Pre-Christmas 3 day Revival from December 4th - 6th. Sunday services on December 4th will be held at 2:00PM with Speaker Rev. Oliver Jones of Mt. Zion in Spurger, with the Sermon given by Elder Terry Walters of Live Oak C.O.G.I.C. in Bon Wier.
Mike Martindale
Mike Martindale, age 76, of Jasper, Texas, died on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital in Jasper. A native and lifelong resident of Jasper, he was a third generation logging contractor in the local timber industry where he was extremely influential and highly regarded. Mike was the President & CEO of Martindale Lumber & Timber Company and was successful in building a local sawmill in Jasper. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking.
Silsbee attorney finds fame and success on TikTok, Instagram
SILSBEE, Texas — A Southeast Texas attorney has found success outside the courtroom and gained hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. Jefferson Fisher has more than 500,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram combined. Most of his videos, which deal with communication advice, are filmed from his pick-up truck.
Autopsy: Marilu Lopez-Berrios died of manual strangulation, ex-boyfriend charged
BEAUMONT — Marilu Lopez-Berrios died of manual strangulation with blunt force trauma of the head a contributing factor, according to autopsy results Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Senior released to KFDM/Fox 4 News. We've also obtained a probable cause affidavit for the arrest of her ex-boyfriend for the...
Police chase ends in Woodville
WOODVILLE – The report of a stolen vehicle in Polk County ended in Woodville, right in front of Sullivan’s Hardware, on US 190, and resulted in multiple charges for three individuals. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the stop, which began with an alert on Monday morning, at...
Memorial High School and PAISD mourning student's death: "Always a very happy soul"
PORT ARTHUR — Update- Memorial faculty and staff remember Nancy Chavez and call her an exemplary student. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more details. Memorial High School and the Port Arthur Independent School District are mourning the death of a student. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso tells KFDM/Fox...
Silver Alert discontinued for elderly man diagnosed with cognitive impairment
GROVES, Texas — An elderly man being searched for by Groves Police Department has been found. A former Silver Alert said Elgia McElveen, 67 years, was last seen Monday, November 14, 2022 at 11:40 a.m. at the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive in Groves. He was in a silver...
Large home in Newton destroyed by fire
A weekend fire in Newton destroyed a large home and also resulted in firefighters being called back to the scene multiple times as the blaze rekindled. According to Newton Fire Department Captain Melanie Smith, the fire was reported at about three o'clock Saturday afternoon at the Jimmy & Shirley Williams residence, located at 1110 Davison Street.
Port Arthur Memorial High School senior killed along Texas Hwy 73 over weekend
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are investigating after a Memorial High School student was killed after possibly being struck by a vehicle on Saturday. The body of Nancy Lizbeth Mendoza Chavez, of Port Arthur, who was a senior at Memorial, was found in the 1800 block of Texas Highway 73 near the Motiva refinery on Saturday.
It was said to be a big issue, but maybe it wasn't
Over the last few weeks many people had commented and voiced concerns about the City of Jasper's recent decision to allow the use and sale of alcoholic beverages in the park. To that end, the District 1 City Council Member, Anderson Land, who opposed the measure from the beginning, fought to get the issue back on the agenda to be discussed again, but it was reportedly opposed by Mayor Randy Sayers who refused to allow it to come back to the table. However, when it was finally brought before the council and discussed again on Monday evening, only one person voiced opposition to the measure.
Moss Bluff shooting possibly linked to motorcycle club altercation
A possible altercation between motorcycle clubs in Moss Bluff leads to a shooting with one in the hospital.
11/13: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jovane Enriquez, 34, 5002 Helen St. — obscenity; appearing in an intoxicated condition. Bond: $15,500. J’cobi Wayne Skinner, 23, 3808 Maplewood Drive, Sulphur — theft of a firearm. Bond: $10,000. William Christopher Smith, 32, 7632 Snapper Lane...
Texas DPS issues warning after more Southeast Texas pedestrians hit by vehicles
BEAUMONT, Texas — A deadly weekend that left three pedestrians dead on Southeast Texas roadways has raised questions, including who is at fault when someone is struck by a vehicle. A man and a woman were killed Sunday, November 13, 2022 after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along...
Trial to begin Tuesday for Port Arthur man accused of 2020 murder
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The murder trial of a Port Arthur man is set to begin Tuesday after being pushed back due to COVID-19 concerns. Larnell Mosley is one of two men accused of murdering 35-year-old Jose Ray Riojas in January of 2020. Mosley's trial was set to begin...
Fire destroys two mobile homes in Mauriceville Tuesday afternoon
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — No injuries were reported Tuesday after two mobile homes were destroyed by fire in Mauriceville. The fire broke out before 12:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Lamurel Willey Rd. in Mauriceville. An ambulance from Acadian Ambulance also responded to the fire but no one was...
Two people hit, killed by 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 west of Beaumont Sunday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday night after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 just west of Beaumont. Deandre Wall, 25 of Paige, Tx and Brandy Epps, 25, of Henderson, Tx, were killed near the 843 mile marker of Interstate 10 just west of Smith Road according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
