Over the last few weeks many people had commented and voiced concerns about the City of Jasper's recent decision to allow the use and sale of alcoholic beverages in the park. To that end, the District 1 City Council Member, Anderson Land, who opposed the measure from the beginning, fought to get the issue back on the agenda to be discussed again, but it was reportedly opposed by Mayor Randy Sayers who refused to allow it to come back to the table. However, when it was finally brought before the council and discussed again on Monday evening, only one person voiced opposition to the measure.

21 HOURS AGO