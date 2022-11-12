Read full article on original website
Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Is Now Open And We’re Excited
Are you ready, Colorado? After years of waiting, the first El Pollo Loco location in Colorado is finally open and ready to serve up that tasty fire-grilled chicken!. Yes, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been over two decades since their last Colorado location closed down. Fast forward to the spring of 2022 when plans for a return to Colorado were announced for later in the year. Guess what? It's finally here!
4 Great Burger Places in Colorado
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are highly praised by local people for their absolutely amazing food and very impressive service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Forget the Lines and Cold: Colorado’s New and Awesome Ski/Boarding Simulator Bar
A trip into the Colorado mountains for some skiing or snowboarding can be an ordeal: Traffic, the cold, the lift lines. There's a new bar headed to Colorado to help you enjoy the slopes, without the hassle. Like golf simulators and golf simulator bars, here come another great idea. Getting...
Go Snow Tubing and Sledding at Night at These Colorado Locations
Snow tubing is back in Colorado for the winter of 2022-2023. While world-class skiing is what Colorado is known for, many ski resorts and communities have also created some great places to sled and snow tub down the slopes. What's even cooler is that there are several places here in...
Here's Colorado's 'best Mexican restaurant,' according to popular food blog
According to Love Food, a blog that's all about dining recommendations, the best Mexican restaurant in Colorado is Denver's Tacos Tequila Whiskey. Once a food truck and now two brick-and-mortar restaurant locations, the secret is out about Tacos Tequila Whiskey. It's got a solid 4-star rating on Yelp with more than 1,500 reviews across both locations, also being dubbed one of the eight best 'happy hour' spots in the Mile High City on Thrillist.com. Tacos Tequila Whiskey was also included on Food Network's list of 'standout' tacos found around the United States.
This Rustic Colorado Hotel Lands on List of Best Places for a ‘Mini-Moon’
Have you heard the term, "minimoon?" If not, you probably have not heard of this great spot to have one in Colorado, either. Need a getaway to get back to where you started?. You won't be seeing any mini, yellow henchmen, Minions, on your getaway into the Colorado mountains, but you will find relaxation, luxury and a cool saloon.
Human Bean Northern Colorado Raises Over $2,300 For Two Local Animal Shelters on National Coffee Day
For September 29, National Coffee Day, Human Bean Northern Colorado combined their love for coffee and animals to turn the day into a fundraiser for Animal Friends Alliance and Weld County Humane Society. One hundred percent of sales from drip coffee, iced coffee, and toddy sales on that day were donated to those two shelters. A total of $2,376.09 was raised, giving each shelter a donation of $1,188.05.
Westword
This Is How Bad Denver Car Thefts Have Gotten
A new report from the Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force (C-MATT) reveals that car thefts are increasing in Denver, already rated the worst city in the country in 2021. And the same goes for Colorado, which was the top state for the crime in the U.S. last year. The number...
Do You Know About How Coors Banquet Beers Help Colorado Firefighters?
They're some of the bravest, most underpaid essential workers in Colorado and America: Firefighters. After the recent Marshall and Cameron Peak fires, we all need to show more support. Coors has been stepping up. Born and brewed in Colorado, today's (now) Molson Coors brewery, is a company we all can...
Payments up to $1,500 being sent to Colorado residents
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some good news for Colorado taxpayers you'll want to hear: You're likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans.
Car chase from Kansas to Colorado ends with driver in custody
A car chase from Kansas to Colorado on Tuesday ended with the driver in custody.
KDVR.com
Girl raises money for homeless
A 6-year-old girl and her family use money raised to buy turkeys to donate to the local homeless shelter. A 6-year-old girl and her family use money raised to buy turkeys to donate to the local homeless shelter. Cold front moves in overnight, slight snow chance. Two cold fronts will...
Travel + Leisure Magazine Lists Five Southwestern Towns as Best in Colorado
We get to experience the allure of Northern Colorado every day — but have you ever traveled down south?. Travel + Leisure recently highlighted five cities in Southwestern Colorado. While the lifestyle magazine notes the region "feels off the beaten path," it says that doesn't make it any less breathtaking.
Summit Daily News
Colorado becomes second state to legalize “magic mushrooms”
Ten years after legalizing the use and sale of marijuana, Colorado became only the second state in the U.S. to legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms. The ballot measure, Proposition 122, squeaked across the finish line as ballots were tallied the day after Election Day, receiving 51% of the vote.
Hunter rescued by helicopter after showing signs of serious altitude sickness
A 36-year-old from Denver was rescued by helicopter on Saturday after experiencing symptoms of acute altitude sickness near Little Deadman Creek in the White River National Forest, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. The man was staying at a remote hunting camp with his father...
This Hidden Colorado Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
If you love to try new places around Colorado for breakfast, you have to put this place on the list. This locally owned and run restaurant might be one of the best in the state. Local Colorado Breakfast Restaurant May Be Best In The State. If you're a breakfast lover,...
Denver weather: Cold front moves in overnight, slight snow chance
Two cold fronts will move into the state this week and the first one will arrive overnight Monday. Temperatures will drop and there's a slight chance for snow in the metro area.
UCHealth Announces New Restrictions For Visitors And Staff
Things have finally died down since Covid after crowded hospitals and limited visitors hurt both hospital works, people with friends and loved ones in the hospital and those that were sick. Now, there seems to be another problem that hospital officials are hoping to rectify after a recent string of...
Popular Colorado Music Venue to Close its Doors for Good
For music lovers, especially those that enjoy attending concerts and seeing music performed live, one popular spot to catch rock shows is going to become a lot quieter very soon. It has been five years of loud, rocking shows for a Colorado music venue known as simply, The Venue, but...
Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious
Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
