Colorado State

99.9 The Point

Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Is Now Open And We’re Excited

Are you ready, Colorado? After years of waiting, the first El Pollo Loco location in Colorado is finally open and ready to serve up that tasty fire-grilled chicken!. Yes, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been over two decades since their last Colorado location closed down. Fast forward to the spring of 2022 when plans for a return to Colorado were announced for later in the year. Guess what? It's finally here!
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Colorado

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are highly praised by local people for their absolutely amazing food and very impressive service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Here's Colorado's 'best Mexican restaurant,' according to popular food blog

According to Love Food, a blog that's all about dining recommendations, the best Mexican restaurant in Colorado is Denver's Tacos Tequila Whiskey. Once a food truck and now two brick-and-mortar restaurant locations, the secret is out about Tacos Tequila Whiskey. It's got a solid 4-star rating on Yelp with more than 1,500 reviews across both locations, also being dubbed one of the eight best 'happy hour' spots in the Mile High City on Thrillist.com. Tacos Tequila Whiskey was also included on Food Network's list of 'standout' tacos found around the United States.
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

Human Bean Northern Colorado Raises Over $2,300 For Two Local Animal Shelters on National Coffee Day

For September 29, National Coffee Day, Human Bean Northern Colorado combined their love for coffee and animals to turn the day into a fundraiser for Animal Friends Alliance and Weld County Humane Society. One hundred percent of sales from drip coffee, iced coffee, and toddy sales on that day were donated to those two shelters. A total of $2,376.09 was raised, giving each shelter a donation of $1,188.05.
GREELEY, CO
Westword

This Is How Bad Denver Car Thefts Have Gotten

A new report from the Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force (C-MATT) reveals that car thefts are increasing in Denver, already rated the worst city in the country in 2021. And the same goes for Colorado, which was the top state for the crime in the U.S. last year. The number...
DENVER, CO
J.R. Heimbigner

Payments up to $1,500 being sent to Colorado residents

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some good news for Colorado taxpayers you'll want to hear: You're likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Girl raises money for homeless

A 6-year-old girl and her family use money raised to buy turkeys to donate to the local homeless shelter. A 6-year-old girl and her family use money raised to buy turkeys to donate to the local homeless shelter. Cold front moves in overnight, slight snow chance. Two cold fronts will...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Colorado becomes second state to legalize “magic mushrooms”

Ten years after legalizing the use and sale of marijuana, Colorado became only the second state in the U.S. to legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms. The ballot measure, Proposition 122, squeaked across the finish line as ballots were tallied the day after Election Day, receiving 51% of the vote.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious

Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
COLORADO STATE
Windsor, CO
