Social media highlights leading up to Florida's final home game of the season

By David Rosenberg
 3 days ago
The Florida Gators are back at home to face the South Carolina Gamecocks after taking down Texas A&M on the road last week.

South Carolina upset Florida last year in Columbia, but there’s a new man in charge (Billy Napier) and he has his team playing the kind of football he’s been looking for since accepting the job. Florida should be able to improve to 6-4 if they come out of the gates hot, and there’s no better motivation than Senior Day.

A total of 18 players will be honored before the game in what should be their last home contest in the Orange and Blue. It could also be Anthony Richardson’s last home game if he decides to go to the NFL after the season concludes.

If that’s not enough pressure to win, several commits from the class of 2023 and targets from classes beyond that are in town this week to get a glimpse of a game day in the Swamp.

This game certainly has Gators fans buzzing, so let’s take a look back at all the pre-game hype surrounding UF’s matchup with SCAR.

Wake up, it's game day!

How could you not be pumped?

Let the Gator Walk commence!

Could this be Anthony Richardson's final game in the Swamp?

An update on kicker Trey Smack (out)

...and WR Justin Shorter

... and on G Ethan White

There are some high-profile visitors in town

Good to see the class of 2023 together

One more time for the seniors

