Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vermontjournal.com
LTE: Carolyn Partridge
I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt thanks to the voters of Windham County for your strong support of me in the race for Assistant Judge. I truly appreciate the trust you have placed in me and the continued opportunity to participate in public service to our Windham County community.
vermontjournal.com
Crown Point Realtors donate to local food shelves
REGION – The Crown Point Board of Realtors gave $5,000 to local food shelves and the Vermont Foodbank recently. At their last meeting, the board voted unanimously to help the local food shelves with a $1,000 check to each establishment. The Springfield Family Center, Black River Good Neighbors, the Chester Family Center, and Our Place in Bellows Falls, all received the funds prior to the holiday season.
vermontjournal.com
Brownell “Brownie” Asa Bacon, 1937-2022 🇺🇸
ARLINGTON, Vt. – Brownell “Brownie” Asa Bacon, 85, passed away on Nov. 8, 2022 at his home in Arlington, Vt. in the care of and alongside his daughter after a long journey with Alzheimer’s Disease. Brownie was born on Oct. 5, 1937 to Asa Bacon and...
vermontjournal.com
LTE: Heather Chase
To the communities of Athens, Chester, Grafton, and Windham,. Thank you for your vote on Election Day. I am grateful for your confidence in, and support of, me. As your newly elected State Representative, I pledge to do my best and to work hard to represent the interests of our communities in Montpelier.
vermontjournal.com
LTE: Eva Ryan congratulates Heather Chase
I want to say congratulations to Heather Chase on your successful election. Please accept my best wishes as you prepare for your new journey and take on the responsibilities and challenges of representing what is best for the people within our district. I wish you success as you enter into...
vermontjournal.com
No empty seats at Empty Bowl fundraiser for CAFC
CHESTER, Vt. – Volunteers carried stacks of chairs through the crowded American Legion Hall in Chester in an attempt to accommodate the large number of people who had come out to support the annual Empty Bowl fundraiser for the Chester-Andover Family Center (CAFC) on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Friends and neighbors gathered, chatting and catching up. Entertainment was provided by folk singer Vinnie DiBernardo, who sang and played guitar.
vermontjournal.com
Crown Point Road trip
Last week, Lonnie Lisai and I went exploring some of the 1760 Crown Point Road in Cavendish. Lonnie is now on the board of the Crown Point Road Association. Lonnie wanted to show me the site where, in 1760, a soldier died while building the Crown Point Road. He was buried right beside the road.
vermontjournal.com
SEVCA offers extended hours at Good Buy Stores
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The holidays are approaching and Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA) Good Buy Stores have a variety of gifts, furniture, artwork, and clothing to fit all your gifting and decorating needs. Need stocking stuffers? Looking for holiday decorations or lights? Need a turkey platter or glassware, tablecloth, or napkins? We have something for everyone this holiday season.
vermontjournal.com
A Little Night Music opens at Next Stage Arts
PUTNEY, Vt. – The sexy 1973 Broadway musical “A Little Night Music,” presented by the Wild Goose Players, premiered on Friday night, Nov. 11 at the Next Stage Arts theater in Putney, Vt., directed by David Stern, with musical direction by Mary Westbrook-Geha. With music and lyrics...
vermontjournal.com
First Congregational holds Christmas Bazaar
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The First Congregational Church of Westminster Women’s Fellowship will hold their Annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Start your holiday shopping and choose from a variety of locally made gifts. There will be holiday crafts, handmade...
Comments / 0