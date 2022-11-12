Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Residents of Chase Manor apartment building respond to weekend fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A single smoke detector still beeps outside a Chase Manor apartment building following a fire early Saturday morning. “We’ve been having all this beautiful weather but that first cold night, we get this,” renter Kym Jones said. Jones rents an apartment in the...
WANE-TV
Police respond to crash in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash that happened in southwest Fort Wayne Tuesday evening. Two cars were in the middle of the intersection of Covington and Hadley roads, but traffic was still able to get through without much trouble. It is not known if anyone...
wfft.com
Fire hospitalizes one, evacuates 24 Chase Manor units
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One person is hospitalized and several others left without homes after an apartment fire over the weekend. The Fort Wayne Fire Department found heavy smoke and fire coming from a second story apartment at Chase Manor around midnight Saturday. Fire crews rescued one person from...
WANE-TV
Community Harvest drive brings in over 100,000 pounds of food
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Results are in for the food drive competition between area colleges: 106,928 pounds of food have been collected for Community Harvest Food Bank. Colleges in northeast Indiana competed to raise the most donations for Community Harvest in the 8th annual “U Can Crush Hunger” campaign that ended Nov. 11. The University of Saint Francis blew away the competition with a total of 34,085 pounds raised through both food and monetary donations.
fortwaynesnbc.com
No injuries reported in house fire on city’s north side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) says no injuries were reported following a house fire on the city’s north side Monday morning. Crews were called to the 1600 block of Lochinvar Drive, in the Pine Valley neighborhood, just after 8 a.m. Fire crews on...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Woman who helped injured children in Warsaw bus crash thankful for first aid training she received
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Kelly Deacon tells me says she’s grateful for training she received earlier this year after Saturday night’s crash in Warsaw involving a school bus and a semi. She says she was working at a nearby business when she heard a...
wfft.com
Man injured in shooting in Southtown Walmart parking lot in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One man has non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the Southtown Walmart parking lot, according to Fort Wayne Police. The call came in just after 4 p.m. When medics arrived, they found the man with life-threatening injuries. His condition later improved to non-life-threatening at...
WNDU
Goshen mayor, city officials help rake leaves around the city
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about two local leaders doing their part to keep the city beautiful?. Mayor Jeremy Stutsman joined Chamber of Commerce President Nick Kieffer to rake leaves around Goshen. The duo joined the street department for the day and worked to beautify...
WANE-TV
Leaf collection extended again in north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crews will continue to collect leaves in north Fort Wayne throughout this week “due to the large amount of leaves” in the area, the city’s street department announced Tuesday. It’s the second extension for the northern part of the city. According...
Van Wert authorities investigating mink farm break-in; up to 40k minks released
"They can be a bothersome pest for homeowners, livestock owners, and property managers," said the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition and Hugo Coffee fundraiser starts Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition is teaming up with Hugo Coffee to raise money for the improvement of conditions for Pit Bull dogs in Northern Indiana. The Coalition provides resources for Pit Bulls in need, education, and public awareness about Pit Bull dogs. The fundraiser...
wfft.com
Crash with life-threatening injuries in northeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- At least one person has life-threatening injuries after a crash near the intersection of Stony Brook Drive and Brookview Drive, according to Fort Wayne dispatch. The Fort Wayne Police activity log shows a call about a traffic accident came in after 6:45 Monday evening. This...
WANE-TV
United Way of Allen County celebrates 100th anniversary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To celebrate 100 years of United Way of Allen County, the Embassy Theatre and the Grand Wayne Convention Center each hosted events to commemorate the organization’s achievements. The Embassy hosted an awards event, while the Grand Wayne Center hosted a gala. The United...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police investigating shooting on city's south side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting on the city's south side. The call came in just after 4 p.m. for a shooting at the Southtown Walmart. Dispatch says one person has serious injuries. We have a reporter at the scene working to learn more...
“You will most likely be arrested” Fort Wayne Police homicide detectives discuss their high success rate
WANE 15 sat down with Sergeant Dave Klein and Sergeant Matt Wilson on Tuesday. The two said that in 2019 they were able to go from six detectives on the unit to 10. That change allowed for them to create five, two-man teams.
95.3 MNC
Quilt tradition continues at Bashor Children’s Home thanks to Fort Wayne church
The weather’s turning colder, and the holidays are approaching. A recent annual donation to the Bashor Children’s Home is designed to warm hearts as well as children. Sunday, November 13 was “Bashor Sunday” at the Covenant Methodist Church in Fort Wayne. Every year for more than two decades the church has made quilts for every child at the Bashor Home in Goshen for Christmas.
peakofohio.com
Ottawa man escapes injury after vehicle catches fire
An Ottawa man escaped injury after his vehicle caught fire on Route 33, between County Road 37 and County Road 57, Monday afternoon just after 4 o’clock. The Huntsville Fire Department reports Chris Reeves was traveling home from Columbus when the rear of his 2013 Ford Transit started to smoke.
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
WANE-TV
Police detain suspects in shooting at Southtown Crossing Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was hospitalized and two men were taken to Fort Wayne Police headquarters for questioning after a shooting late Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart in Southtown Crossing. In the parking lot of the superstore, Fort Wayne Police had an...
WANE-TV
One person rescued from fire Friday night
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to an apartment fire late Friday night. Crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the apartment building. In the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue, fire crews found one person inside and rescued them from...
