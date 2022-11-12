ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

PHOTOS: Final Gator Walk of 2022 college football season

By Adam Dubbin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wHZ3Q_0j8hz50H00

Florida football plays its final home game of the season on Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Ahead of the Southeastern Conference East Division matchup, the Orange and Blue partook in a storied tradition in the Swamp: the Gator Walk.

The Week 11 game between the Gators and Gamecocks is the home team’s Senior Day as well as the Salute to Service game. Shortly before kickoff, the team filed into the stadium for the final time with the seniors on hand.

Take a look below at some of the top photographs from the last Gator Walk of the 2022 campaign,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ufxEv_0j8hz50H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uw2Ce_0j8hz50H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AnOqM_0j8hz50H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k79lh_0j8hz50H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aASJv_0j8hz50H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AbBTz_0j8hz50H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cn9tn_0j8hz50H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SfvNA_0j8hz50H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fDURp_0j8hz50H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LOJbm_0j8hz50H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0unHMd_0j8hz50H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kNUQG_0j8hz50H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ed0mi_0j8hz50H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gmnjX_0j8hz50H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05r1yZ_0j8hz50H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n9dGx_0j8hz50H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TosWq_0j8hz50H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4Faa_0j8hz50H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vo7x1_0j8hz50H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RtHZh_0j8hz50H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o5X5l_0j8hz50H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sK4PR_0j8hz50H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pxnTr_0j8hz50H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0WvF_0j8hz50H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zmHvI_0j8hz50H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xm3sY_0j8hz50H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IKNBP_0j8hz50H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1km1tI_0j8hz50H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evv0V_0j8hz50H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SkUNi_0j8hz50H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WhNZg_0j8hz50H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uafsz_0j8hz50H00

