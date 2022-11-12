PHOTOS: Final Gator Walk of 2022 college football season

Florida football plays its final home game of the season on Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Ahead of the Southeastern Conference East Division matchup, the Orange and Blue partook in a storied tradition in the Swamp: the Gator Walk.

The Week 11 game between the Gators and Gamecocks is the home team’s Senior Day as well as the Salute to Service game. Shortly before kickoff, the team filed into the stadium for the final time with the seniors on hand.

Take a look below at some of the top photographs from the last Gator Walk of the 2022 campaign,