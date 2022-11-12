Read full article on original website
3 Daviess County schools declared family friendly schools
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Three local schools were recognized in the Capitol Rotunda as certified Family Friendly Schools. Officials say the Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools and numerous other state and local organizations will celebrate Family Engagement in Education Week November 14 through 18 with activities planned to encourage a renewed effort in […]
Owensboro city officials reveal 2022 Christmas Card
The City of Owensboro reveals their 2022 Christmas card. The design was unveiled at the City Commission meeting Tuesday night. The 34th official card was designed by Aaron Kizer and is titled "Santa Claus is Coming to Town." Residents can purchase the cards starting Tuesday, November 22nd for $2.00 at...
Evansville labor union announces new management
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Officials with IBEW Local 16 in Evansville announced Ryan McRoberts has now become their new Business Manager. They tell us McRoberts has been a member of their team for the past two decades, and most recently served as IBEW’s Business agent. The previous Business Manager, Brandon Wongngamnit, has been promoted to […]
Confederate soldier statue relocated to Potter’s Field in Daviess County
The Confederate statue that once stood on the lawn of the county courthouse in Daviess County, Kentucky, has been relocated. After approving the move back in September, officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court relocated the statue at Potter’s Field, next to Elmwood Cemetery. The fiscal court approved the...
Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. announces 2022 Hall of Fame inductees
Officials with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation came together Monday to announce their 13 inductees for the EVSC Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The final 13 inductees were among numerous nominations and were selected by a panel of judges, and will be honored on March 8, 2023, at the "An Evening to Remember" celebration dinner sponsored by the EVSC Foundation.
Heritage Federal Credit Union celebrates rebranding at Newburgh headquarters
Officials with Heritage Federal Credit Union celebrated the rebrand launch of the Heritage Headquarters/Bell Oaks Branch in Newburgh, Indiana on Monday. New signage was unveiled at the Newburgh headquarters Monday, with the celebration also featuring Tom’s Coffee Truck, cookies, giveaways, and more. Officials with the credit union say they'll...
Warrick Co. nonprofit receives over $400k in federal grant funds
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE)- Habitat for Humanity of Warrick County received $456,000 in grant funding from USDA Rural Development to help build more homes. One Habitat home owner, Ashley Hodgson, is one of the many people that will see the impact of the grant in real time. She says this...
Madisonville American Legion Parade is back
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The 59th Annual Veterans Parade is happening Sunday in Madisonville. The Veterans Parade will feature marching bands, decorated vehicles, color guards, and other entries from throughout the region. The parade takes place at 2 p.m. on Main Street and will honor Purple Heart recipients.
New Crumbl Cookies location holding grand opening in Owensboro on Friday
A new spot for sweets will hold its grand opening in Owensboro, Kentucky on Friday. An all-new Crumbl Cookies location will be opening at 3250 Haden Rd. The desert store's grand opening will kick off at 8 a.m. Friday, with the store remaining open to customers until midnight. Officials with...
Historic Evansville Indiana Neighborhood Serving Up Free Thanksgiving Meal
The holidays are often a time of family and celebration, revelry, and food. Unfortunately, for some, that is not always the case. For those that live alone, the holidays can be a very trying time. Fortunately, one Evansville neighborhood will be serving a community Thanksgiving meal, and it is free to attend.
Newburgh church plans melodic night of Christmas classics
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — As the holiday season draws near, organizations are getting ready to spread their Christmas cheer. The First Christian Church in Newburgh is looking ahead as plans for a Christmas Concert are in the works. The Old Dam Community Band is set to perform holiday classics at the church on Friday, December […]
Residents react after house explodes in Princeton
(WEHT) - Central dispatch has confirmed to Eyewitness News crews are responding to a house fire near the intersection of Spruce and Hart streets.
Developer turning historic Evansville building into affordable housing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A historic building, facing major upgrades. A contractor out of Brownsburg, Indiana hopes to renovate the old Karges Furniture building and turn it into 150 apartments. Kelley Coures says the historic building used to be a staple of Evansville’s grip on the furniture industry. “We were...
Jasper Construction Updated at Coffee with Mayor
Jasper- Throughout Jasper there is various construction projects taking place. The biggest project is Jasper’s Downtown Revitalization and Infrastructure project on the courthouse square. After facing supply chain troubles, the project will not have two quadrants done by Thanksgiving, which was the original hope. After facing other bumps in the road, there does appear to be a light at the end of the tunnel.
Former WEHT reporter unexpectedly passes away
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With “deep sadness”, USI Public Safety has reported the passing of one of their own, Officer Steve Gibson. Not only did Steve work for USI, he had also worked as a reporter for WEHT during the 80’s and 90’s. His reporting was fact on and professional in the highest sense. He […]
Southern Indiana State Park Offering Firewood for $10 per Truckload
After enjoying warmer-than-normal temperatures for this time of year over the past couple of weeks, Mother Nature pulled the rug out from under us recently by dropping the temperature about 30 degrees and blanketing us with a couple of inches of snow in a 24-hour period. It was a chilling reminder that as much as we may want the temperature to stay in the upper-60s or low 70s year-round, we live in Indiana and things can change in an instant. It also served as a good reminder that winter will be here soon and it would probably be a good idea to make sure we're prepared for it. Especially when it comes to keeping ourselves warm.
Strong Kentucky Winds Uproot a Moving Friendship Between Two Majestic Trees
The tree which moves some to tears of joy is in the eyes of others only a green thing that stands in the way. Some see nature all ridicule and deformity... and some scarce see nature at all. But to the eyes of the man of imagination, nature is imagination itself.- William Blake.
2 people shot in Henderson
Castle marching band reaches finals at Grand Nationals in Indianapolis. Castle marching band reaches finals at Grand Nationals in Indianapolis. 1 person dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville. Updated: 6 hours ago. 1 person dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville. Construction worker hit by car in Warrick Co. Updated: 6...
New affordable senior housing coming to Boonville
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pivotal Housing Partners and TRI-CAP announced on Monday that full funding has been secured for a new affordable housing development. Boonville Senior, is a new senior housing development being planned in Boonville. According to a press release, CenterPoint Energy and the City of Boonville are providing...
Closures expected downtown Evansville for Toyota Trinity Stormwater Park Project
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A road closure is being planned for parts of downtown Evansville. Officials say Court Street will be closed from NW 3rd Street to Market Street. Vine Street will also be closed from NW 3rd Street to NW 2nd Street. They say this is all part of...
