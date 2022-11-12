ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

WEHT/WTVW

3 Daviess County schools declared family friendly schools

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Three local schools were recognized in the Capitol Rotunda as certified Family Friendly Schools. Officials say the Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools and numerous other state and local organizations will celebrate Family Engagement in Education Week November 14 through 18 with activities planned to encourage a renewed effort in […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Owensboro city officials reveal 2022 Christmas Card

The City of Owensboro reveals their 2022 Christmas card. The design was unveiled at the City Commission meeting Tuesday night. The 34th official card was designed by Aaron Kizer and is titled "Santa Claus is Coming to Town." Residents can purchase the cards starting Tuesday, November 22nd for $2.00 at...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville labor union announces new management

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Officials with IBEW Local 16 in Evansville announced Ryan McRoberts has now become their new Business Manager. They tell us McRoberts has been a member of their team for the past two decades, and most recently served as IBEW’s Business agent. The previous Business Manager, Brandon Wongngamnit, has been promoted to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. announces 2022 Hall of Fame inductees

Officials with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation came together Monday to announce their 13 inductees for the EVSC Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The final 13 inductees were among numerous nominations and were selected by a panel of judges, and will be honored on March 8, 2023, at the "An Evening to Remember" celebration dinner sponsored by the EVSC Foundation.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Heritage Federal Credit Union celebrates rebranding at Newburgh headquarters

Officials with Heritage Federal Credit Union celebrated the rebrand launch of the Heritage Headquarters/Bell Oaks Branch in Newburgh, Indiana on Monday. New signage was unveiled at the Newburgh headquarters Monday, with the celebration also featuring Tom’s Coffee Truck, cookies, giveaways, and more. Officials with the credit union say they'll...
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Madisonville American Legion Parade is back

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The 59th Annual Veterans Parade is happening Sunday in Madisonville. The Veterans Parade will feature marching bands, decorated vehicles, color guards, and other entries from throughout the region. The parade takes place at 2 p.m. on Main Street and will honor Purple Heart recipients.
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh church plans melodic night of Christmas classics

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — As the holiday season draws near, organizations are getting ready to spread their Christmas cheer. The First Christian Church in Newburgh is looking ahead as plans for a Christmas Concert are in the works. The Old Dam Community Band is set to perform holiday classics at the church on Friday, December […]
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Developer turning historic Evansville building into affordable housing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A historic building, facing major upgrades. A contractor out of Brownsburg, Indiana hopes to renovate the old Karges Furniture building and turn it into 150 apartments. Kelley Coures says the historic building used to be a staple of Evansville’s grip on the furniture industry. “We were...
EVANSVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

Jasper Construction Updated at Coffee with Mayor

Jasper- Throughout Jasper there is various construction projects taking place. The biggest project is Jasper’s Downtown Revitalization and Infrastructure project on the courthouse square. After facing supply chain troubles, the project will not have two quadrants done by Thanksgiving, which was the original hope. After facing other bumps in the road, there does appear to be a light at the end of the tunnel.
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Former WEHT reporter unexpectedly passes away

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With “deep sadness”, USI Public Safety has reported the passing of one of their own, Officer Steve Gibson. Not only did Steve work for USI, he had also worked as a reporter for WEHT during the 80’s and 90’s. His reporting was fact on and professional in the highest sense. He […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Southern Indiana State Park Offering Firewood for $10 per Truckload

After enjoying warmer-than-normal temperatures for this time of year over the past couple of weeks, Mother Nature pulled the rug out from under us recently by dropping the temperature about 30 degrees and blanketing us with a couple of inches of snow in a 24-hour period. It was a chilling reminder that as much as we may want the temperature to stay in the upper-60s or low 70s year-round, we live in Indiana and things can change in an instant. It also served as a good reminder that winter will be here soon and it would probably be a good idea to make sure we're prepared for it. Especially when it comes to keeping ourselves warm.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
14news.com

2 people shot in Henderson

Castle marching band reaches finals at Grand Nationals in Indianapolis. Castle marching band reaches finals at Grand Nationals in Indianapolis. 1 person dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville. Updated: 6 hours ago. 1 person dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville. Construction worker hit by car in Warrick Co. Updated: 6...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

New affordable senior housing coming to Boonville

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pivotal Housing Partners and TRI-CAP announced on Monday that full funding has been secured for a new affordable housing development. Boonville Senior, is a new senior housing development being planned in Boonville. According to a press release, CenterPoint Energy and the City of Boonville are providing...
BOONVILLE, IN

