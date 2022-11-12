ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

kentuckytoday.com

COMMENTARY: Wildcats have fallen far short of expectations

Kentucky’s football team will not be playing in the Southeastern Conference championship game. The Wildcats won’t be participating in a New Year’s Day bowl encounter this season. They will break even or win seven to eight games depending on the outcome of the last two encounters. It's...
FRANKFORT, KY
KBC honors individuals, churches with awards

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) — The Kentucky Baptist Convention recognized various churches and individuals with awards at its Annual Meeting on Tuesday. • Hershael York, Distinguished Leadership Award in recognition of his faithful leadership in support of the Cooperative Program. York is senior pastor of Buck Run Baptist Church in Frankfort. The church gave $156,000 to CP in 2021-22, and has passed the $150,000 mark in five of the last six years. Its Lottie Moon Christmas Offering was $109,385 for 2021-22, the highest total on record for the church. The second highest total given to LMCO was in 1920-21 when the church gave $103,111.
KENTUCKY STATE
185th KBC Annual Meeting has started in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - The 185th Annual Meeting of the Kentucky Baptist Convention is under way at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green on Tuesday morning. You can watch the Annual Meeting live here: Annual Meeting Live Streaming - Kentucky Baptist Convention.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
KBC actions

In other action, 11 churches were accepted for affiliation with KBC. The churches recommended by the Committee on Credentials and approved by the a vote of the messengers are:. • On sexual abuse, response and care: The resolution “denounces in the strongest possible terms every instance of sexual abuse, those who perpetrate abuse and those who seek to defend or protect perpetrators.” It also publicly laments the harm that any actions or inactions have caused to sexual abuse survivors. It calls on KBC churches to “avail themselves to training, preparation and practices that best care for the members” of their respective churches.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Pastors' Conference ends with strong messages from Fox, York

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – The Monday night session of the 2022 Pastors’ Conference brought two names familiar with Kentucky Baptists to the pulpit at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green. Donnie Fox, the outgoing president of Clear Creek Baptist Bible College, spoke first and was followed by...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

