The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
College Basketball World Can't Believe Louisville's Latest Upset Loss
The Louisville Cardinals are 0-3 to start the 2022-23 season. The Kenny Payne-led squad dropped yet another upset loss on Tuesday night, falling to App State at home. After overcoming a 17-point first-half lead for the Mountaineers, the Cardinals lost in crushing fashion. The team fell 60-61 after a game-winning layup for El Ellis was waived off upon review.
Tshiebwe returns but Cats fall to Spartans in 2OT
Oscar Tshiebwe made his first appearance of the season and made an immediate impact in the State Farm Champions Classic Tuesday night. The Kentucky senior scored 22 points and grabbed 18 rebounds but it wasn’t enough to keep the Wildcats undefeated. Michigan State used two overtimes to hold off No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 at Gainbridge Arena.
WATCH | Kenny Payne speaks after Louisville's loss to Appalachian State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne speaks after the Cardinals lost to Appalachian State at the KFC Yum! Center on Nov. 15, 2022. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
Duke basketball loses top recruiting ranking to blue blood rival
The Duke basketball program no longer holds the best recruiting class in 2023. It felt like it was just a matter of time before the Duke basketball program was overthrown for the top recruiting ranking in the Class of 2023, and that time officially came on Monday. Top ranked prospect...
Eastern Illinois faces Ohio State on 3-game skid
Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-3) at Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois heads into the matchup with Ohio State after losing three games in a row. Ohio State went 13-3 at home last season while going 20-12 overall. The Buckeyes shot 47.1% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.
COMMENTARY: Wildcats have fallen far short of expectations
Kentucky’s football team will not be playing in the Southeastern Conference championship game. The Wildcats won’t be participating in a New Year’s Day bowl encounter this season. They will break even or win seven to eight games depending on the outcome of the last two encounters. It's...
No. 24 Dayton visits UNLV after Gilbert's 23-point game
Dayton Flyers (2-0) at UNLV Rebels (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts the No. 24 Dayton Flyers after Keshon Gilbert scored 23 points in UNLV's 88-63 victory against the Incarnate Word Cardinals. UNLV finished 12-4 at home last season while going 18-14 overall. The Rebels allowed opponents to score 65.6 points...
3-Star CB Cameron Calhoun Decommits From Cincinnati After Visiting Kentucky
Cameron Calhoun, a 3-star cornerback in the Class of 2023 out of Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati, has decommited from the University of Cincinnati following an official visit to Kentucky over the weekend: Calhoun originally committed to the Bearcats on June 14, but decided to reopen his ...
The Louisville actress giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Kentucky reporter retires after giving voice to marginalized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Deborah Yetter, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist best known for her reporting on abuse, neglect and children’s welfare issues, has retired after 38 years in the industry. Yetter’s final day at the Courier Journal was last Friday, the newspaper reported. Her reporting spurred greater protections...
UPS unveils construction on $220 million project to build new aircraft hanger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS announced construction of a multi-million dollar project being built in Louisville to maintain the company’s fleet of 747 freighters. On Monday, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer and other local leaders met at the new hangar site which will be located at 4500 Crittenden Drive.
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recorded
The song is "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," first published in 1934. Cover to Original Sheet Music (Fair Use) **Information for this article was sourced from educational and historical websites, and are cited within the story**
Banking group sues Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron over 'ESG' investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky’s banking industry claims Attorney General Daniel Cameron is overstepping his authority by investigating banks’ so-called “ESG” practices, such as commitments to combat climate change. The Kentucky Bankers Association earlier this month sued Cameron, alleging the Republican Attorney General displayed “amazing...
Louisville rescue pup Ethan wins American Humane Hero Dog of the Year award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of our area's favorite dogs, Ethan, now has yet another honor on his name, and this one might be the biggest one yet!. After months of voting, Louisville's survivor pup was declared the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog of the Year. Ethan first won the...
Kentucky woman says WLKY News story about new COPD treatment at UofL Health changed her life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman suffering from smoking-related lung problems credits a story she saw on WLKY News with helping to save her life. "I started smoking when I was in my 20s, and I smoked maybe half a pack to a pack a day," said Jill Perkins.
KBC actions
In other action, 11 churches were accepted for affiliation with KBC. The churches recommended by the Committee on Credentials and approved by the a vote of the messengers are:. • On sexual abuse, response and care: The resolution “denounces in the strongest possible terms every instance of sexual abuse, those who perpetrate abuse and those who seek to defend or protect perpetrators.” It also publicly laments the harm that any actions or inactions have caused to sexual abuse survivors. It calls on KBC churches to “avail themselves to training, preparation and practices that best care for the members” of their respective churches.
Big Bad Breakfast opens second location in former Corbett's restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After Big Bad Breakfast (BBB) was a hit in the Highlands, the chain is now opening a second Louisville location in the former building of Corbett’s: An American Place. The restaurant opens Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 5050 Norton Healthcare Blvd. “We are very excited to...
Citizens rejoice at long-awaited reopening of Newport White Castle
Newport residents can finally breathe a sigh of relief, their White Castle has returned. The Newport White Castle location at 1 W 5th St. held its grand reopening Nov. 15 after undergoing renovations and taking on a meme-like role in the Newport Community Discussion group on Facebook over the last few weeks.
