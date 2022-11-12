ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Can't Believe Louisville's Latest Upset Loss

The Louisville Cardinals are 0-3 to start the 2022-23 season. The Kenny Payne-led squad dropped yet another upset loss on Tuesday night, falling to App State at home. After overcoming a 17-point first-half lead for the Mountaineers, the Cardinals lost in crushing fashion. The team fell 60-61 after a game-winning layup for El Ellis was waived off upon review.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Tshiebwe returns but Cats fall to Spartans in 2OT

Oscar Tshiebwe made his first appearance of the season and made an immediate impact in the State Farm Champions Classic Tuesday night. The Kentucky senior scored 22 points and grabbed 18 rebounds but it wasn’t enough to keep the Wildcats undefeated. Michigan State used two overtimes to hold off No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 at Gainbridge Arena.
FRANKFORT, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Eastern Illinois faces Ohio State on 3-game skid

Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-3) at Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois heads into the matchup with Ohio State after losing three games in a row. Ohio State went 13-3 at home last season while going 20-12 overall. The Buckeyes shot 47.1% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.
COLUMBUS, OH
kentuckytoday.com

COMMENTARY: Wildcats have fallen far short of expectations

Kentucky’s football team will not be playing in the Southeastern Conference championship game. The Wildcats won’t be participating in a New Year’s Day bowl encounter this season. They will break even or win seven to eight games depending on the outcome of the last two encounters. It's...
FRANKFORT, KY
kentuckytoday.com

No. 24 Dayton visits UNLV after Gilbert's 23-point game

Dayton Flyers (2-0) at UNLV Rebels (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts the No. 24 Dayton Flyers after Keshon Gilbert scored 23 points in UNLV's 88-63 victory against the Incarnate Word Cardinals. UNLV finished 12-4 at home last season while going 18-14 overall. The Rebels allowed opponents to score 65.6 points...
DAYTON, OH
Ash Jurberg

The Louisville actress giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky reporter retires after giving voice to marginalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Deborah Yetter, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist best known for her reporting on abuse, neglect and children’s welfare issues, has retired after 38 years in the industry. Yetter’s final day at the Courier Journal was last Friday, the newspaper reported. Her reporting spurred greater protections...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

UPS unveils construction on $220 million project to build new aircraft hanger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS announced construction of a multi-million dollar project being built in Louisville to maintain the company’s fleet of 747 freighters. On Monday, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer and other local leaders met at the new hangar site which will be located at 4500 Crittenden Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Banking group sues Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron over 'ESG' investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky’s banking industry claims Attorney General Daniel Cameron is overstepping his authority by investigating banks’ so-called “ESG” practices, such as commitments to combat climate change. The Kentucky Bankers Association earlier this month sued Cameron, alleging the Republican Attorney General displayed “amazing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

KBC actions

In other action, 11 churches were accepted for affiliation with KBC. The churches recommended by the Committee on Credentials and approved by the a vote of the messengers are:. • On sexual abuse, response and care: The resolution “denounces in the strongest possible terms every instance of sexual abuse, those who perpetrate abuse and those who seek to defend or protect perpetrators.” It also publicly laments the harm that any actions or inactions have caused to sexual abuse survivors. It calls on KBC churches to “avail themselves to training, preparation and practices that best care for the members” of their respective churches.
LOUISVILLE, KY
linknky.com

Citizens rejoice at long-awaited reopening of Newport White Castle

Newport residents can finally breathe a sigh of relief, their White Castle has returned. The Newport White Castle location at 1 W 5th St. held its grand reopening Nov. 15 after undergoing renovations and taking on a meme-like role in the Newport Community Discussion group on Facebook over the last few weeks.
NEWPORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy