The Spun

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former Nebraska Coach Scott Frost Named Candidate For Job

Scott Frost has not been in the headlines ever since Nebraska fired him in September. However, he could return to coaching as early as next season. Avinash Kunnath of Write for California mentioned Frost as a potential candidate to become Cal's next offensive coordinator. After losing its sixth game in...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

LOOK: Tennessee unveils new helmet for South Carolina game

No. 5 Tennessee will wear white uniforms on the road this Saturday night at South Carolina, but with a twist, as the Vols will debut an orange helmet, the team announced on social media Tuesday afternoon. The Vols (9-1, 5-1 SEC) announced they’ll be wearing their white jerseys, white pants...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Worst Coaching Job In College Football

It hasn't been a good season for Texas A&M. In fact, that would be an understatement. The Aggies are 3-7 overall and won't be eligible for a bowl game. This comes after they were a popular pick to win the SEC and make the College Football Playoff. Paul Finebaum, who's...
AllHuskers

Does Matt Rhule Fit the Bill for Nebraska Football?

Since the firing of Scott Frost on Sept. 11, there have been a lot of candidates mentioned as possible successors to Scott Frost as the permanent head football coach at Nebraska. Matt Campbell, Dave Aranda, Bill O'Brien, Luke Fickell, Lance Leipold, Kyle Whittingham and Chris Klieman are some of the...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coach Departure

Charlotte reached into Big Ten country ion Tuesday to find a new head football coach. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Charlotte is hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi. Poggi will replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. The 62-year-old Poggi has been at Michigan for the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

RB commitment parts ways with Vols

One of Tennessee's Class of 2023 commitments is officially back on the market. Running back Will Stallings, a senior at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has parted ways with the Vols. "Like to say thanks to Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Former Big Ten Running Back Died Sunday At 50

A former Wisconsin Badgers running back died at the age of 50 on Sunday. Brent Moss, who helped lead the Badgers to a Rose Bowl win in 1994, died over the weekend. The former Wisconsin Badgers running back rushes for 158 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 21-16 win in the Rose Bowl.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Former Ohio State Basketball Star Dead At 52

A former Ohio State men's basketball star has passed away. Ohio State announced on Monday that former team captain Jamaal Brown has died at the age of 52. The Buckeyes paid tribute to Brown on Monday. "Ohio State men’s basketball is saddened by the news that former captain Jamaal Brown...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

