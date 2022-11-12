Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
LOOK: Tennessee unveils new helmet for South Carolina game
No. 5 Tennessee will wear white uniforms on the road this Saturday night at South Carolina, but with a twist, as the Vols will debut an orange helmet, the team announced on social media Tuesday afternoon. The Vols (9-1, 5-1 SEC) announced they’ll be wearing their white jerseys, white pants...
Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment
The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
247Sports
Paul Finebaum rips Jimbo Fisher, expects Texas A&M football recruiting challenges and player transfers
Paul Finebaum says Texas A&M would fire Jimbo Fisher if not for his gargantuan buyout following a season of misery for the Aggies. Texas A&M's loss at Auburn over the weekend was the Aggies' sixth straight this fall and dropped the program to 3-7 overall. Fisher's program was ranked inside the top 10 in August before an early loss to Appalachian State was a sign of things to come for the most disappointing team in college football this season.
247Sports
Auburn coaching search: Cadillac Williams 'a legitimate candidate for the job,' Paul Finebaum explains
Auburn continues its coaching search as the Tigers look to replace the fired Bryan Harsin. In the meantime, the actual on-field product appears to have improved under interim coach Cadillac Williams. Two weeks ago, Auburn pushed Mississippi State to the brink on the road, falling in overtime. This past weekend, the Tigers beat Texas A&M 13-10 at home. Paul Finebaum told former Auburn offensive lineman Cole Cubelic this week during an appearance on WJOX's McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning that he now believes Williams is "a legitimate candidate for the job."
247Sports
Gus Malzahn weighs in on state of Auburn, Cadillac Williams
Gus Malzahn keeps tabs on his former program at Auburn even though he is at UCF, as his former assistant Cadillac Williams led the Tigers to their first win in his interim tenure. With Auburn firing Malzahn’s successor Bryan Harsin in the middle of Year 2, je was going to be asked about things on The Plains at some point. Speaking with Chris Vannini of The Athletic regarding a story around UCF, Malzahn was asked about the current state of things at Auburn, as the Tigers.
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smolik, Penn State QB commit, makes recruiting pitch to recently available 4-star CB
Jaxon Smolik is a key quarterback recruit committed to Penn State via the 2023 recruiting class. Now, he’s trying to pitch the Nittany Lions to a key cornerback prospect that recently became available. On Tuesday, Smolik shared an image of the announcement from Daniel Harris. Previously committed to the...
The status of injured QB Bo Nix and others
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives an update on where the Ducks are at from a health standpoint and how they are moving past the loss to Washington.
Mike Gundy thinks he'd be Oklahoma football's head coach if he kept verbal commitment to Sooners as player
Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy made a name for himself as the Cowboys' quarterback decades ago before ultimately becoming the head coach at his alma mater in 2005. But what if Gundy had gone to in-state rival Oklahoma as a player? Gundy was once committed to the Sooners under Barry Switzer before ultimately taking his talents to Stillwater. And in a world where he didn't change destinations, Gundy thinks he'd probably be the head coach in Norman.
Latest on Nick Smith and how Arkansas has adjusted in his absence
It is no surprise that No. 9 Arkansas has jumped out to a 2-0 start to the regular season, but a pair of convincing wins out of the gates has certainly been a welcome development for a Razorback team that has been without star freshman guard Nick Smith, who has been in right knee management with no timetable for return.
WATCH: Dan Lanning gives injury report, preview of of Ducks vs Utes
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives an injury report on Oregon football's Bo Nix and others, discusses the coaching decisions he'd like to have back in the loss against Washington, and then looks ahead to this weekend's home game against Utah. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
Penn State wrestling results from Bearcat Open; Lions-Rutgers spread revealed: Newsstand
Penn State news, notes, and updates for Nov. 14 include wrestling results from the Bearcat Open at Binghamton University, plus the opening point spread for the Lions’ matchup with Rutgers and also a football roster update. It’s time to dive into Monday’s top tweets and headlines about the Nittany...
Daniel Harris de-commits from Georgia football
Georgia is back down to 20 commitments. Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep four-star cornerback Daniel Harris de-committed from Georgia on Monday. Penn State is the program with momentum in his recruitment after hosting him on an official visit on June 24, but Georgia will continue to recruit Harris to potentially get him back in the class. Harris initially committed to Georgia on July 1 after also taking official visits to Michigan (June 3), Ohio State (June 10), and Georgia (June 17). The 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect is considered the nation's No. 154 overall prospect, No. 18 cornerback, and No. 37 overall recruit in the state of Florida per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
Mississippi State QB Will Rogers credits Georgia's '5-star players' after 45-19 loss
In a clash of Bulldogs, Mississippi State fell to No. 1 Georgia, 45-19, Saturday night. With the victory, the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs improved to 10-0 (7-0 in SEC), while Mississippi State fell to 6-4 (3-4). Despite a number of dropped passes, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw for 261 yards and a touchdown. Rogers and his offense struggled to finish drives, and he credited Georgia's recruiting and talent as a reason for the issue.
RB commitment parts ways with Vols
One of Tennessee's Class of 2023 commitments is officially back on the market. Running back Will Stallings, a senior at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has parted ways with the Vols. "Like to say thanks to Tennessee...
Report: Tyler Carr, son of David Carr, is committed to Fresno State
The Fresno State Bulldogs will have a third member of the Carr family on the football roster soon, according to a report. Tyler Carr, the son of legendary Fresno State QB David Carr, is committed to walk-on to the football team next season. The news was first reported by KMJ...
Report: Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez out multiple weeks, Kobe Savage likely done for year
After Adrian Martinez left Saturday night's game at Baylor with an apparent lower leg injury, sources have said the Kansas State quarterback is likely to be sidelined for multiple weeks. The potential exists Martinez will be out the next two weeks through the end of the regular season. Sources have...
Bob who? Roethlisberger bumps pomp, mispronounces last name
Legendary Pittsburgh sports broadcaster Bob Pompeani, who has his own weekly Saturday show on The Fan and is in with Cook & Joe every Monday, just celebrated 40 years at KDKA-TV.
UPDATE: Three Virginia football players killed in Sunday night shooting, shooter apprehended
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- The Virginia community is in mourning on Monday morning. Cavaliers football players D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler have been identified as the three shooting victims following an on-campus incident Sunday night. Perry has worked hard to earn his time on the field and made two...
247Sports
Pat McAfee addresses West Virginia parting ways with AD Shane Lyons
West Virginia parted ways with athletic director Shane Lyons Monday, causing a reaction from famous WVU alumni Pat McAfee. McAfee, a former star punter in the NFL and current media personality, dove back into the college football world by joining ESPN’s College GameDay but had an instant reaction to his struggling alma mater making a change.
247Sports
Five-star Tennessee target names finalists, sets announcement date
One of Tennessee's top remaining targets in the 2023 class has narrowed his focus to a handful of finalists and is now just a few weeks away from announcing his commitment. Five-star edge rusher Samuel M'Pemba, a senior at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., posted Monday afternoon on his Twitter account that he plans to choose between the Vols, Florida, Miami and Georgia, and he plans to reveal his college decision on Dec. 4.
247Sports
