ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

LOOK: Tennessee unveils new helmet for South Carolina game

No. 5 Tennessee will wear white uniforms on the road this Saturday night at South Carolina, but with a twist, as the Vols will debut an orange helmet, the team announced on social media Tuesday afternoon. The Vols (9-1, 5-1 SEC) announced they’ll be wearing their white jerseys, white pants...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Paul Finebaum rips Jimbo Fisher, expects Texas A&M football recruiting challenges and player transfers

Paul Finebaum says Texas A&M would fire Jimbo Fisher if not for his gargantuan buyout following a season of misery for the Aggies. Texas A&M's loss at Auburn over the weekend was the Aggies' sixth straight this fall and dropped the program to 3-7 overall. Fisher's program was ranked inside the top 10 in August before an early loss to Appalachian State was a sign of things to come for the most disappointing team in college football this season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Auburn coaching search: Cadillac Williams 'a legitimate candidate for the job,' Paul Finebaum explains

Auburn continues its coaching search as the Tigers look to replace the fired Bryan Harsin. In the meantime, the actual on-field product appears to have improved under interim coach Cadillac Williams. Two weeks ago, Auburn pushed Mississippi State to the brink on the road, falling in overtime. This past weekend, the Tigers beat Texas A&M 13-10 at home. Paul Finebaum told former Auburn offensive lineman Cole Cubelic this week during an appearance on WJOX's McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning that he now believes Williams is "a legitimate candidate for the job."
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Gus Malzahn weighs in on state of Auburn, Cadillac Williams

Gus Malzahn keeps tabs on his former program at Auburn even though he is at UCF, as his former assistant Cadillac Williams led the Tigers to their first win in his interim tenure. With Auburn firing Malzahn’s successor Bryan Harsin in the middle of Year 2, je was going to be asked about things on The Plains at some point. Speaking with Chris Vannini of The Athletic regarding a story around UCF, Malzahn was asked about the current state of things at Auburn, as the Tigers.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Mike Gundy thinks he'd be Oklahoma football's head coach if he kept verbal commitment to Sooners as player

Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy made a name for himself as the Cowboys' quarterback decades ago before ultimately becoming the head coach at his alma mater in 2005. But what if Gundy had gone to in-state rival Oklahoma as a player? Gundy was once committed to the Sooners under Barry Switzer before ultimately taking his talents to Stillwater. And in a world where he didn't change destinations, Gundy thinks he'd probably be the head coach in Norman.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Daniel Harris de-commits from Georgia football

Georgia is back down to 20 commitments. Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep four-star cornerback Daniel Harris de-committed from Georgia on Monday. Penn State is the program with momentum in his recruitment after hosting him on an official visit on June 24, but Georgia will continue to recruit Harris to potentially get him back in the class. Harris initially committed to Georgia on July 1 after also taking official visits to Michigan (June 3), Ohio State (June 10), and Georgia (June 17). The 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect is considered the nation's No. 154 overall prospect, No. 18 cornerback, and No. 37 overall recruit in the state of Florida per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers credits Georgia's '5-star players' after 45-19 loss

In a clash of Bulldogs, Mississippi State fell to No. 1 Georgia, 45-19, Saturday night. With the victory, the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs improved to 10-0 (7-0 in SEC), while Mississippi State fell to 6-4 (3-4). Despite a number of dropped passes, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw for 261 yards and a touchdown. Rogers and his offense struggled to finish drives, and he credited Georgia's recruiting and talent as a reason for the issue.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

RB commitment parts ways with Vols

One of Tennessee's Class of 2023 commitments is officially back on the market. Running back Will Stallings, a senior at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has parted ways with the Vols. "Like to say thanks to Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Pat McAfee addresses West Virginia parting ways with AD Shane Lyons

West Virginia parted ways with athletic director Shane Lyons Monday, causing a reaction from famous WVU alumni Pat McAfee. McAfee, a former star punter in the NFL and current media personality, dove back into the college football world by joining ESPN’s College GameDay but had an instant reaction to his struggling alma mater making a change.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Five-star Tennessee target names finalists, sets announcement date

One of Tennessee's top remaining targets in the 2023 class has narrowed his focus to a handful of finalists and is now just a few weeks away from announcing his commitment. Five-star edge rusher Samuel M'Pemba, a senior at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., posted Monday afternoon on his Twitter account that he plans to choose between the Vols, Florida, Miami and Georgia, and he plans to reveal his college decision on Dec. 4.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy