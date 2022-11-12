Read full article on original website
Former Colts Star Makes Weird Point After Jeff Saturday’s First Win
Jeff Saturday’s former Colts teammates rejoiced Sunday when the ex-Indianapolis center earned his first win as an NFL head coach. Robert Mathis was hyped after the Colts notched a 25-20 win over the Raiders and even advocated for Las Vegas to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. Another member of those great Peyton Manning-led Indy teams also took to Twitter after the Colts’ Week 10 victory at Allegiant Stadium, but Edgerrin James didn’t take the conventional route in praising Saturday.
Raiders defensive star posts interesting message following loss to Colts
The Las Vegas Raiders are such a bag of barf right now that their players are having to say sorry to the fans. After his team’s latest embarrassment during Week 10 (a 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, led by inexperienced interim Jeff Saturday making his coaching debut), Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby tweeted an interesting message. Addressing the fans of the team, Crosby essentially apologized for the Raiders’ lackluster performance this season.
Video: Jeff Saturday's Reaction To Touchdown Goes Viral
Jeff Saturday was fired all the way up after Jonathan Taylor's third quarter touchdown on Sunday evening. He high-fived a couple of people on his staff as he was super excited that Taylor finally had a long run this season. He was then super thrilled when the Colts officially completed...
Here's the Jim Irsay plane video Colts fans have been waiting for: ‘It was never a gamble’
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has posted videos this season as he prepares to board his airplane, commenting on the team. He was ecstatic late Sunday after their 25-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Jeff Saturday's debut as interim coach. "Jeff Saturday, the first one's always the toughest....
CBS Sports
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Getting season-ending surgery
Leonard (neck) underwent back surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The standout linebacker previously had surgery in June to repair two discs in his back, but the procedure didn't yield the results that Leonard and the Colts had counted on. He missed the Colts' first three games while recovering from his initial surgery, then suffered a concussion and fractured nose in his return to the field in Week 4. Leonard missed three more games before returning to action, only to succumb to further neck and back problems a week later, sitting out this past Sunday's win over the Raiders. The Colts had already placed Leonard on injured reserve last weekend, and the 27-year-old's decision to get another back surgery officially closes the door on him staging a late-season return. Leonard is hoping his latest procedure will resolve his back problems once and for all and have him back to full health well in advance of the 2023 season.
CBS Sports
Watch Syracuse vs. Colgate: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Syracuse Orange will play host again and welcome the Colgate Raiders to JMA Wireless Dome, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games. 'Cuse didn't have too much trouble with the Lehigh Mountain Hawks...
CBS Sports
American vs. William & Mary: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The American Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the William & Mary Tribe at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Bender Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
CBS Sports
Colts' Matt Ryan: Picks up win in surprise start
Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown and added 38 rushing yards and another touchdown on four carries in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders. Making his first start since being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger in Week 8, Ryan was efficient and surprisingly productive as a runner, with his career-long 39-yard scramble on third-and-3 in the fourth quarter setting up the game-winning score for the Colts. Despite the feel-good return to the lineup, the 37-year-old quarterback will face a much tougher challenge in Week 11 against the Eagles.
CBS Sports
How to watch Northern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Cincinnati 3-0; Northern Kentucky 1-1 The Cincinnati Bearcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Northern Kentucky Norse at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Truist Arena. Cincinnati won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Could play this week
Head coach Mike Tomlin is "optimistic" about Fitzpatrick's (appendix) chances of playing Sunday against the Bengals, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Fitzpatrick underwent emergency surgery to remove his appendix Saturday, but he appears to be recovering quickly from the procedure. Tomlin also noted that he felt "positive" about the safety's inclusion this week, which bodes well for his Week 11 availability. However, his status in practice will be worth monitoring throughout the week, even if he could arguably play Sunday without practicing at all this week.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Jones: Runs freely in overtime win
Jones rushed 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas. The Packers had a clear game plan to attack Dallas' premier pass rush with their ground game, and Jones led the charge with his fourth 100-yard game of the season. It hasn't been all roses for the star running back, as he has produced five games of 50 or less rushing yards through 10 weeks. Overall, the 27-year-old is still producing like an RB1 while boasting a career-best 5.6 yards per carry. Jones will face a stiff test against Tennessee on a short week Thursday.
Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr Emotional After Loss Vs. Colts
The Raiders suffered another tough loss Sunday, and it had an emotional effect on Derek Carr. The Jeff Saturday-led Indianapolis Colts beat Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, dropping the Raiders further down the AFC West at 2-7. The blame was squarely on head coach Josh McDaniels, specifically for losing to an interim head coach who lacked pro or collegiate experience.
CBS Sports
Browns' Nick Chubb: Long TD in loss
Chubb rushed 11 times for 63 yards and a touchdown and secured three of four targets for 18 yards in the Browns' 39-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Chubb's rushing touches were clearly limited by a game script that saw the Browns already down 10 at the half and 20 going into the fourth quarter. However, the seemingly matchup-proof running back was able to deliver for fantasy managers with an efficient performance boosted by a 33-yard touchdown run down the left side of the field early in the fourth quarter. Chubb's reception total also matched a season high, and he's now recorded four touchdown runs in the last three games going into a tough Week 11 road encounter against the Bills.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Out indefinitely due to shoulder
Goedert is expected to miss extended time after suffering a shoulder injury in Monday's 32-21 loss to the Commanders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. The exact nature of Goedert's injury isn't yet known, nor has a timeline for a return been established or a decision been made on whether or not he'll go on injured reserve, but the Eagles don't believe the tight end will be lost for the season. In Monday's game, Goedert recorded three receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown on three targets, but he had a key lost fumble in the fourth quarter. On that lost fumble, Goedert was grabbed in the facemask by a Washington defender, but a penalty wasn't called and Goedert appeared to suffer the injury on the play in question. The Eagles are likely to offer further details on Goedert's injury in the days to come, but expect the team to turn to a combination of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson (knee) to fill in for him at tight end for the next few weeks.
FOX Sports
McDaniels, Carr, Adams at odds about Raiders' effort vs. Colts
In a postgame press conference after Las Vegas' 25-20 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday, Derek Carr became visibly emotional while expressing his displeasure with the ongoing effort put forward by his teammates to win games, saying that he wished "everybody in that room felt the same way about this place" that he does.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jalen Pitre: Losing snaps
Pitre logged six tackles over 56 snaps in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants in Week 10. Pitre had a big missed tackle in the third quarter, when Darius Slayton angled past the rookie for a 54-yard touchdown. He was benched for a few plays following the incident. Pitre leads the Texans with with 12 missed tackles, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. After playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps over the first five weeks, making an early push for Defensive Rookie of the Year, Pitre has hovered at 84 percent in the four games since. Missed tackles appear to be costing him playing time.
CBS Sports
Colts' Kwity Paye: Forced out Sunday
Paye (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Raiders, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports. Paye did not practice Friday and was considered questionable with an ankle injury heading into Sunday's game, though it's unclear if he aggravated this existing issue during the contest. The second-year defensive end did not log a defensive statistic before exiting, and his absence should leave Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odenigbo to see increased usage in the second half. Paye's next chance to play will come against the Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 20.
CBS Sports
Duke vs. Kansas live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, spread, basketball game odds
There wasn't much drama in the first week of the college basketball season and it left a lot of fans wanting more important games as the schedule did itself no favors in regards to drawing eyeballs to the games played during opening week of the 2022-23 schedule. Every ranked team played two games, and there were a few that stumbled, so there was some action, but there were a grand total of zero games featured ranked teams facing other ranked teams.
CBS Sports
Packers' Amari Rodgers: Loses work in Week 10
Rodgers played six snaps on offense in Sunday's 31-28 overtime victory over the Cowboys but was not targeted. He also returned two punts for 13 yards and lost a fumble. Rodgers averaged 20.3 snaps over Weeks 6-9, but he was fazed out Week 10 with four of his fellow receivers soaking up nearly all the snaps played by Packers wideouts. Rodgers also lost snaps on special teams, as he was pulled in favor of Keisean Nixon after losing a fumble for the second time this season. Rodgers was selected in the third round of the 2021 Draft, and the Packers have given him chances to contribute. However, he hasn't capitalized and could be running out of opportunities to do so.
Does Eagles vs. Commanders have a Manningcast? Free live stream, TV, how to watch
It’s an off week for Peyton Manning and Eli Manning as there will be no Manning Cast for the Week 10 game between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. The instead, fans will only have the main broadcast airing on ESPN. Fans can also watch NFL games for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV.
